Aman Is Finally Coming to Texas — Resort Favorite With a Cult Following Is Bringing Amansanu To the Hill Country

Amansanu will be Aman's first ranch-inspired retreat boasting five star accomodaitons, an Aman Spa, multiple dining concepts, horse stables, and a limited collection of Aman-branded residences. (Photo courtesy of Aman)

Aman's next resort called Amansanu will be set northwest of Austin in the Texas Hill Country. (Photo courtesy of Aman)

Texas’ Hill Country is having a moment, and Aman just made it official. The beloved hotel brand, which has garnered a cult-like following of ultra-luxury travel gurus so dedicated they dub themselves Aman Junkies, is coming to the Lone Star State. Aman’s next hotel called Amansanu will be located northwest of Austin in the Texas Hill Country.

Derived from Sanskrit words meaning “peaceful peak,” Amansanu will be Aman’s first ranch-inspired retreat and its sixth resort in the United States. Amansanu will be joining the ranks of discerning traveler favorites like the otherworldly desert enclave Amangiri in Utah and the urban oasis that is Aman New York.

Aman has put its expansion into overdrive lately. The much-buzzed-about Aman Rosa Alpina opened last summer in the UNESCO-protected Dolomites of Northern Italy and its first property in Mexico on Baja’s East Cape, called Amanvari, is set to open this summer. More forthcoming projects include Aman Beverly Hills, Aman Miami Beach, and Amancaya, Exuma, Bahamas..

Expected to be just a 90 minute drive from Austin, this new Hill Country resort will include accommodations, standalone pavilions, multiple restaurants, an Aman spa and wellness center positioned along a natural creek, racquet sports courts, hiking trails and, in true Texas fashion, the brand’s “first fully serviced stables,” according to a release.

The new Hill Country resort will be designed by Olson Kundig, marking the firm’s first collaboration with Aman. The Seattle-based firm is known for architecture that doesn’t impose on its setting. Olson Kundig is also responsible for a number of existing resorts, including One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Telluride in Colorado. In line with Aman’s considered homage to the landscape in all of its hotels across the globe, you can expect structures that follow the contours of the land, framing views across the rolling hills and limestone curves of Hill Country in a true celebration of Texas nature.

“Aman’s presence in the United States, with Amangiri, Amangani and Aman New York, reflects our focus on creating rare sanctuaries in destinations defined by natural beauty and cultural depth,” Aman Group chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said in a release. “Texas Hill Country embodies these qualities, with rolling landscapes and an independent spirit which aligns closely with Aman’s philosophy.

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“Amansanu represents a meaningful evolution for Aman in the Americas, introducing a new expression of the brand while preserving the peace, privacy and connection to its surroundings that defines each of our destinations.”

Alongside the resort, a limited collection of Aman-branded residences will sit on hillside sites starting at 10 acres.

This is a significant addition to a region that has been quietly becoming one of the more interesting luxury hospitality landscapes in the country. Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country announced a new property last year and Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin has sold more than $400 million in units despite not being scheduled to be completed till late in 2027.

This move by Aman marks a real embrace of the Texas Hill Country on a more global level.

No opening date has been revealed for this new Aman Texas Hill Country resort, but Amansanu is now officially on the Lone Star State radar.