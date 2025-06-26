Escape to Amanera, Aman’s Ultra-Private Paradise in the Dominican Republic

In both grand ways and in the quietest of moments, Amanera oozes luxury. (Photo by Aman)

“I don’t care about hotels. It’s just somewhere to sleep, and that’s it.” Everyone knows this person. (Typically, this person identifies as a member of the “carry-on only” community, too.)

I cannot relate. I live for a hotel — the more posh, the better. At a young age, I formulated my “Hotel Bucket List,” which I’ve been checking off (and adding to) ever since. Take me to the ends of the earth, and show me the finest it has to offer. I shall pack my steamer trunk and dress for the occasion!

I recently traveled to Amanera, located in the Dominican Republic, a jewel of the Caribbean I caution you not to overlook. My first visit to an Aman property, I fear that it ruined me for life. Set atop a cliff with a panoramic view of the pristine golden sands of the north coast beaches, the divine Amanera is backed by the jungle and fronted by the Atlantic Ocean.

Offering 25 casitas total and “infused with the spice and flavor of Dominican life,” Amanera feels as if it exists solely for you. Even when the property is completely booked, you rarely see other guests. This is due, I suspect from experience, that the pool casita stands out as the nicest room I’ve ever experienced, bar none. It was so exceptional that I feel certain I’d be completely fulfilled by my vacation without ever leaving its confines.

The 829-square-foot casita opens to an extensive terrace with a dining area and a private pool. Lush jungle landscaping provides supreme privacy. Ocean waves lap in the distance. In both grand ways and in the quietest of moments, Amanera oozes luxury. Because of the expense, it’s inherently exclusive, as all Aman properties are. However, the exclusivity juxtaposes the open-heartedness you feel on its divine grounds.

Arriving at Amanera feels like an exhalation. You can relax now. You don’t need to worry about a thing.

A Peaceful Paradise

“Amanera” combines the Sanskrit word for “peace” and the local Taíno term for “water.” The name acts as a through line, cohesively binding all aspects of Amanera’s design and programming. Upon arrival, the effervescent staff welcomed me to their “peaceful paradise.” In every way, the name lived up to its promise.

After a magnificent night’s sleep (as affirmed by my Oura ring sleep score), we began our first full day at the “Wellness Casa” with a morning meditation that included light stretching, yoga, and a transcendent sound bath. The session set the tone for the entire day (and perhaps the entire trip?) — the tone being that Amanera is a place of soulful restoration.

Later that day, we returned to the Wellness Casa for 90-minute massages. Unlike the standard design of a luxury resort’s spa, the Wellness Casa feels like a natural extension of the Amanera home. Treatment rooms are expansive yet cozy and always set up for two.

Have you ever had a massage so relaxing that you felt unsure of whether you were asleep or awake? During my massage, rain poured down, and the soothing sound washed over me. When the treatment concluded, I discovered it hadn’t rained. That sublime lullaby? Palm tree branches swaying in the wind. Can you tell the morning meditation had me in a bit of a trance?

The Spice and Flavor of Dominican Life

Fittingly, the epicenter of Amanera is called Casa Grande, which surveys the sea and Playa Grande from its 60-foot clifftop perch. The Casa Grande restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, serving as the resort’s day-to-night destination. One night, in Amanera’s private library space, we enjoyed a chef’s table experience with traditional Dominican fare. Guests can book The Cigar Lounge for a private cigar-rolling demonstration and rum tasting with Amanera’s expert rummelier or the dining pavilion for a bespoke menu created by Amanera’s Executive Chef.

At the laid-back Beach Club, which resides on a sandy cove of Playa Grande, we enjoyed casual lunches and even a taco and salsa-making class led by the charming culinary team. I particularly loved “Asian Night” at the Beach Club, where Amanera’s best-in-class hospitality team set up a private table on the beach where we enjoyed a feast underneath the stars.

We intended to participate in Amanera’s “Jungle Breakfast,” which includes a 40-minute hike through the jungle’s flora and fauna up to a sea-view cabana. The awaiting reward? The promise of a lavish breakfast against the backdrop of a mesmerizing vista. Unfortunately, morning showers foiled our plans. However, a leisurely morning and room service breakfast in bed while the rain fell melodically didn’t feel like a concession prize. I took a decadent and piping hot bath in my casita’s deep soaking tub, surrounded by lush jungle foliage. Bliss.

Chef and his team have mastered the creation of a rich menu that avoids heaviness. All the food at Amanera tastes light, fresh, and flavorful. I felt truly nourished at each meal, instead of fleetingly, decadently “full.”

“From Our Hands To Yours”

The Amanera staff ought to write the book on their mastery of the “surprise and delight.” At every opportunity and at every turn, they dazzled us with their thoughtfulness. A freshly-squeezed juice here, coconuts with our names on it there.

Every night, upon returning to my private slice of paradise, a thoughtful surprise awaited. Each of the three tokens showcased Amanera’s genuine pride in the country’s rich heritage, showcasing what makes the Dominican Republic so extraordinary.

Before I turned in on my first night, I discovered an elegant hand-poured candle with a note that said it was “lovingly crafted to bring a piece of nature’s quiet magic into [my] space.” The fresh scent captured the simple beauty of a garden — “where the air is fragrant, time slows, and the mind finds peace.”

I discovered a small bottle of “Mamajuana” in my casita after our Caribbean feast on the second night. According to Dominicans, the answer to wellbeing, vitality, and even the best habit for a long and healthy life is Mamajuana. With a millennium-old history that dates back to the native Taínos, Mamajuana is an infused alcoholic liquor of local spices, tree barks, and indigenous roots steeped in Dominican rum, red wine, and honey. (Almost every staff member praised the healing powers of Mamajuana. I drank the Kool-Aid!)

On my final evening, I found a stone. It was larimar, a “rare gem born from the heart of the Dominican Republic,” found only in a small corner of the island. According to the accompanying card, larimar “carries the essence of the Caribbean Sea” and is said to “bring calm to the mind, soothe the heart, and inspire clear communication.”

More than a candle, a bottle of alcohol, and a stone, these gifts felt like an extension of the people and place who made them.

It is only fitting that I conclude by praising the staff who illuminate Amanera — and by extension the Dominican Republic — at its most vibrant. The only thing that supersedes their best-in-class commitment to service is their effervescent joy, which radiates throughout the tranquil paradise that is Amanera.

Its peaceful waters filled my cup. I left rejuvenated, restored, and ready to return to my Dominican home one day soon.