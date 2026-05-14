10 Great Places to Travel to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary — The Best Summer Semiquincentennial Trips

The United States of America is turning 250 years old this Independence Day (in case you’ve been hiding under a rock). In honor of this Semiquincentennial, one could say the entire country will be celebrating from sea to shining sea.

Some celebrations are already in full swing, but with summer travel almost here, there are a few places worth making the pilgrimage to, whether you’re planning around this all-time historical July 4th holiday or simply want to soak up the 250th anniversary energy all season long.

From special programming at historically significant hotels to once-in-a-lifetime seaside events, there’s a way to mark the big 2-5-0 in every corner of the country. It may be time to pack your suitcase, raise a glass and celebrate 250 years of the U-S-of-A.

These are the Best Places To Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday:

Washington, D.C.

The capital is an obvious stop for those wanting to be in the thick of semiquincentennial festivities. The National Mall will transform into the Great American State Fair for more than two weeks beginning in late June, with pop ups highlighting all 50 states showcasing regional food, culture and tradition. In late August, Washington D.C. is hosting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, the first IndyCar street race in the city’s history, with a circuit threading past the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

Where to Stay In D.C.

The Jefferson, four blocks from the White House, is a five-star boutique hotel steeped in historical grandeur. The Dupont Circle Hotel places you in one of the city’s most walkable and architecturally rich neighborhoods, a short ride from every major event on the Mall and well-positioned for exploring the city between celebrations.

The Boston Harbor Hotel is a prime stop for watching the Sail250 events.

Boston

Another key location in America’s beginning, Boston is going all out to celebrate its deep roots in the country’s origin. Though it falls after July 4, Sail Boston 2026, a tall ships armada running July 11 through July 16 is part of the global Sail250 tour. Dozens of tall ships and military vessels from around the world will dock in Boston Harbor, including the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship still afloat anywhere in the world.

Where to Stay In Boston

Boston Harbor Hotel, the city’s only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond hotel, sits directly on the waterfront, which during Sail Boston 2026 puts you at arguably the best address in all of New England.

The FIrst Bank of America in Boston will reopen after 50 years.

Philadelphia

Philly is where so many of the United States’ roots began. The city where the Declaration of Independence was signed and where the Liberty Bell rang is hosting some epic celebrations for the America 250.

The First Bank of the United States, closed to the public for 50 years, will reopen with two new exhibitions. And America’s Time Capsule will be on display here before its ceremonial burial at Independence National Historical Park.

Where to Stay In Philadelphia

The Rittenhouse Hotel, overlooking Rittenhouse Square, is Philadelphia’s gold standard for luxury with marble bathrooms, white-glove butler service and a location that puts you within walking distance of nearly every historic site in the city.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod has long been America’s summer oasis, with shingled cottages, lobster rolls and Atlantic breezes. It is also home to the Kennedy Compound, the oceanfront family retreat that remains one of the most storied addresses in American political life. The JFK Hyannis Museum on Main Street offers an intimate look at the Kennedy years on the Cape, highlighting the family’s deep seeded political history.

The Cape Cod National Seashore, protected by President Kennedy’s own actions, continues to allow leisure access to the public for 40 miles of unspoiled coastline.

Where to Stay In Cape Cod

Chatham Bars Inn was named one of only six U.S. properties on the inaugural Forbes Hotel Icons list. The 25-acre oceanfront resort, open since 1914, sits on a private beach a short walk from Chatham’s precious main street. It offers a farm-to-table culinary program, sourcing from its own eight-acre working farm, and a full fleet of private boats for whale watching, lobstering and sailing the Cape’s shores.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport is an iconic part of America’s Gilded Age and remains part of classic Americana summer today. A dedicated 250th Celebration Sail will boast tall ships, 12-metre racing yachts and up to 250 boats in a historic regatta. See the history of the Gilded Age up close with an “Inside The Gilded Age” tour, a guide-led experience through Marble House, The Breakers, Chateau-sur-Mer and The Elms, the four mansions used as filming locations for the beloved HBO series.

Where to Stay In Newport

The Chanler at Cliff Walk reopened in March 2026 after a refined renovation, and its position directly on the Cliff Walk with the Atlantic below is unmatched anywhere in the city. On-site restaurant Remy’s Loose was recently named a Hospitality Design Awards finalist.

The Cooper Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina

Dubbed an official America 250 celebration city, Charleston is a key player in the story of the American Revolution. The lowcountry favorite is throwing itself a party worthy of the occasion. With more than 70 events planned across the region from living history reenactments and historical military base celebrations to fireworks over the harbor, there’s no shortage of ways to soak up 250 years of American history in one of the country’s most beautiful seaside cities.

Where to Stay In Charleston

Two sister properties under the Beemok Hospitality Collection are stalwarts in Charleston’s luxury hotel scene and both are central to the America 250 moment this summer. The Cooper, Charleston’s newest waterfront hotel, is already serving as an official venue for SC250 gala events, with July 4th fireworks practically outside its doorstep. Its sibling hotel, The Charleston Place, is an iconic grande dame on Meeting Street in the heart of the historic district.

One really cannot go wrong.

Coronado Island, California

Just a quick trip across the water from San Diego, Coronado’s military heritage adds an extra patriotic dimension to the Semiquincentennial fever. The island’s Naval Air Station will host a NASCAR race in what’s been promoted as its boldest weekend in history – a race on an active military base.

Where to Stay in Coronado

Hotel del Coronado just underwent a $550 million, seven-year restoration, while still honoring its 138-year history. That includes having nearly every U.S. president stay at the hotel. As the beating heart of the quaint Coronado Island, the hotel puts you just down the beach from the military base and race.

Pro tip: Book the freshly restored Victorian building and request an ocean-facing room.

First Americans Museum is right along the Iconic Route 66

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Route 66, the most storied stretch of road in American history, turns 100 in 2026, and Oklahoma is home to its longest drivable continuous stretch, with road-trip-themed festivities running all year. The star attraction for families who find themselves hitting the route is the brand-new OKANA Resort, a sprawling riverfront destination with a full water park and riverside recreational activities, with the First Americans Museum just steps away – one of the most significant Indigenous cultural institutions in the country.

The Obama Presidential Center opens in Chicago this June

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago’s America250 story unfolds with history and new beginnings. The 100-year-old Route 66 begins right in the heart of downtown, marking the starting line of the most American road trip imaginable. Of course, the real headliner will be long awaited opening of the Obama Presidential Center on June 6. The city’s South Side is getting a new national landmark centered around history and community engagement.

Where to Stay in Chicago

Pendry Chicago, a sleek design-forward luxury hotel in one of the city’s most architecturally historic buildings, is perched on the Chicago River. The hotel sits just steps from Millennium Park and the starting point of Route 66.

Yellowstone National Park is just one of the many national parks celebrating big for America’s 250th.

Yellowstone National Park

As the country’s and the world’s first national park, Yellowstone will play host to celebrations paying homage to its legacy of conservation with special guided hikes and history lessons throughout the summer. National parks across the country are joining in the fun too.

Where to Stay in Yellowstone

The all new One & Only Moonlight Basin is just an hour-ish drive to the historic national park, offering a home base worthy of a trip of its own with untouched mountainous nature and five star surroundings.

Wherever you land this summer, one thing is certain – 250 years in, America still knows how to throw a heck of a party.