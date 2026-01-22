Americana by Loews Hotels – Arlington, TX_Aerial Rendering sm
Americana by Loews Hotels will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites, along with more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space anchored by a Grand Ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn designed for large-scale gatherings. (Courtesy)

Farena’s airy dining room at Loews Arlington Hotel blends modern elegance with warm wood tones and natural light. (Photo by Farena)

A packed crowd filled the grand opening of One Rangers Way as guests enjoyed live jazz, champagne, and a first look at Arlington’s newest luxury residence. (Courtesy)

Culture / Travel

Americana By Loews Hotels to Reshape Arlington’s Entertainment District With a 507-Room Luxury Hotel

Demolition of the Existing Sheraton Arlington Hotel and Groundbreaking Are Set to Begin This Summer

Americana by Loews Hotels will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites, along with more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space anchored by a Grand Ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn designed for large-scale gatherings. (Courtesy)
Farena’s airy dining room at Loews Arlington Hotel blends modern elegance with warm wood tones and natural light. (Photo by Farena)
A packed crowd filled the grand opening of One Rangers Way as guests enjoyed live jazz, champagne, and a first look at Arlington’s newest luxury residence. (Courtesy)
Americana by Loews Hotels will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites, along with more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space anchored by a Grand Ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn designed for large-scale gatherings. (Courtesy)

Farena’s airy dining room at Loews Arlington Hotel blends modern elegance with warm wood tones and natural light. (Photo by Farena)

A packed crowd filled the grand opening of One Rangers Way as guests enjoyed live jazz, champagne, and a first look at Arlington’s newest luxury residence. (Courtesy)

With 27 properties across the county — including two in Arlington’s Entertainment District —  Loews Hotels & Co has earned a strong reputation for delivering refined urban luxury hotels that reflect the character and ambitions of the communities they serve.

Today’s announcement by Loews Hotels & Co of a forthcoming third luxury hotel just north of Texas Live!, AT&T Stadium, and Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center further solidifies the national operator and developer’s long-term investment and deepening presence in North Texas. 

In a release, Loews Hotel & Co’s president says the project “reflects our strong belief in Arlington as a dynamic destination and our confidence in its continued growth. Americana by Loews Hotels honors our heritage while looking ahead, bringing together scale, service excellence, and design to support group and leisure travelers alike.”

Americana by Loews Hotels will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites, along with more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space anchored by a Grand Ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn designed for large-scale gatherings.

Loews Arlington Overview
The Loews Arlington hotels are perfectly located to keep you close to all the action across the Metroplex.

A New Luxury Addition to an Already Bustling Entertainment District

Americana by Loews Hotels will replace the Sheraton Arlington Hotel, which opened in 1984. Demolition of the existing hotel is planned for this summer and will mark the first major, high-profile demolition in the area since Texas Stadium was imploded in 2010.

As the third major project by the national developer and operator, Americana by Loews Hotels will join its sister properties, Live! by Loews – Arlington and Loews Arlington Hotel. Combined, the three developments will offer a total of 1,695 guest rooms and more than 374,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. 

Guests and visitors at Americana by Loews Hotels will be within a half mile of some of the most coveted luxury apartments, restaurants, and entertainment venues in North Texas. Early 2025 saw the opening of One Rangers Way, a 43,000-square-foot residential community built and operated through a partnership between Cordish Companies — the developer behind One Cardinal Way in St. Louis and Kansas City’s Power & Light District — and the Texas Rangers.

Nearby dining options include Loews Hotel & Co’s Farena, Cut & Bourbon, Soy Cowboy, Tomar El Sol, and The | BAR. We were recently invited to a wine pairing dinner at Farena, where we were impressed by the culinary wizardry of Executive Chef Tony France and his team.

The district welcomes around 15 million visitors annually, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw its own four million visitors to Arlington and North Texas this summer. With a rare large-scale demolition and several World Cup games slated for this summer, Arlington’s Entertainment District is clearly having a moment.

