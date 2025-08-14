88_killa 1
Amplify 817
Amplify 817
Amplify 817
01
04

88 Killa: “I’m going to use this platform for us all to get dressed up, rap, and sing. It should be fun.” (Courtesy)

02
04

Since 2022, Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller have fully committed to songwriting and performing. (Courtesy)

03
04

The Nancys perform at a past Amplify 817 Showcase, highlighting the energy and variety of Fort Worth’s music scene. (Courtesy)

04
04

The Amplify 817 Showcase brings together some of Fort Worth’s top musicians for a free night of live performances. (Courtesy)

88_killa 1
Amplify 817
Amplify 817
Amplify 817
Culture / Entertainment

Fort Worth’s Amplify 817 Showcase Returns This Weekend at Birdie’s Social Club and The Post

Three Local Musicians on Their Careers and What They’re Performing at the Big Show

BY //
88 Killa: “I’m going to use this platform for us all to get dressed up, rap, and sing. It should be fun.” (Courtesy)
Since 2022, Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller have fully committed to songwriting and performing. (Courtesy)
The Nancys perform at a past Amplify 817 Showcase, highlighting the energy and variety of Fort Worth’s music scene. (Courtesy)
The Amplify 817 Showcase brings together some of Fort Worth’s top musicians for a free night of live performances. (Courtesy)
1
4

88 Killa: “I’m going to use this platform for us all to get dressed up, rap, and sing. It should be fun.” (Courtesy)

2
4

Since 2022, Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller have fully committed to songwriting and performing. (Courtesy)

3
4

The Nancys perform at a past Amplify 817 Showcase, highlighting the energy and variety of Fort Worth’s music scene. (Courtesy)

4
4

The Amplify 817 Showcase brings together some of Fort Worth’s top musicians for a free night of live performances. (Courtesy)

Music venues are just one piece of the ecosystem that sustains local bands and songwriters. Monthly mixers hosted by Hear Fort Worth, along with performance opportunities organized through Amplify 817 — a Fort Worth Public Library program — give musicians the support and connections they need to grow, collaborate, and thrive.

Beyond organizing events, Amplify 817 maintains a roster of over 100 artists who are paid for the rights to be featured on Amplify 817’s growing playlists. In 2022, the group launched an annual showcase as an opportunity to bring together a group of Amplify 817 musicians for live performances. The fourth annual event, which is free to the public, runs this Saturday from 6 to 10 pm at Birdie’s Social Club and The Post.

We caught up with three musicians performing this on August 16 to catch up with their careers and what they have planned for their Amplify 817 Showcase sets.

Amplify 817
Since 2022, Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller have fully committed to songwriting and performing. (Courtesy)

Behind the Music With Tipps & Obermiller

Since 2022, Fort Worth-based Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller have fully committed to songwriting and performing. The married couple recently returned from their first tour of California — a trip that also took them through Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. Meeting new people and sharing their music is one of the most enjoyable parts of being a musician, Tipps says.

“We are mostly obsessed with writing,” she continues. “If we could do that all the time, we would.”

The duo is currently working on their third album, which will be produced by Texas-based producer Taylor Tatsch. The singer-songwriters say they don’t plan to repeat past mistakes with their current long-player. Obermiller says past errors have included rushing recordings or not hiring someone to independently produce the album.

Tipps says she had long-wanted to be an Amplify 817 artist, partly for the opportunities they afford and because she’s a self-admitted “library nerd.” Obermiller loves the connection between the public library and promoting local music.

“I used to go to the library to check out music,” he recalls. “I would check out CDs and things like that. I think it’s a pretty brilliant idea to incorporate the live music scene into what they are doing.”

The couple plans to perform their new songs on Saturday.

Birdie’s Social Club
Birdie’s Social Club brings big backyard energy to West 7th with dogs fully in the mix. (Courtesy)

88 Killa on His New Single and Being “Anti”

Notable rapper, vintage clothing connoisseur, and exotic BMW enthusiast, Fort Worth’s 88 Killa just dropped a new single, “On My Body,” that will be one highlight of his Amplify 817 Showcase debut. The song has garnered nearly 20,000 streams on Spotify and explores the qualities that attract people to 88 Killa’s music and superfly persona. The ethos that has guided his personal and artistic life has been to stay “anti,” he says.

“If I see too many people going left, I’m going right,” he says. “I don’t want to do whatever too many people are doing. The road may be longer, but it helps me know that I’m my own person.”

Saturday will feature several notable cameos from local singers and rappers throughout his performance, he says, adding that he hopes music fans and musicians will support Amplify 817’s efforts to support the local music scene.

“We’re definitely going to do the new single and maybe a couple of unreleased tracks,” he continues. “I’m going to use this platform for us all to get dressed up, rap, and sing. It should be fun.”

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Curated Collection

Swipe
2828 Hood Street #403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #403
DALLAS, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #403
1609 Noble Way
Point Noble
FOR SALE

1609 Noble Way
Flower Mound, TX

$5,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1609 Noble Way
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,999,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
6949 Terry Trace
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

6949 Terry Trace
Eustace, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
6949 Terry Trace
301 SE County Road 3250
Richland Chambers Lake
FOR SALE

301 SE County Road 3250
Kerens, TX

$7,900,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
301 SE County Road 3250
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,149,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$3,799,900 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
3725 Stratford Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3725 Stratford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3725 Stratford Avenue
3917 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3917 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3917 Centenary Avenue
6814 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6814 Southridge Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,350,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6814 Southridge Drive
2300 Leonard Street #509
Uptown
FOR SALE

2300 Leonard Street #509
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2300 Leonard Street #509
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X