Andaz Maui Debuts Newly-Renovated Villas, Perfect For Family Getaways in Hawaii

This fall, I discovered the “spirit of aloha.”

If you haven’t heard (or read), I’m a newfound “Hawaii Person.” After a recent restorative visit to the Big Island, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to hop a short flight over to Maui to visit Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Maui is particularly accessible for Texans, with direct flights from both Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Houston (IAH). My mission? Find an elevated getaway for families or large groups who need *space.*

At Home in the Heart of Maui

Located on Maui’s premier southwestern coastline (along Mōkapu Beach), Andaz Maui, the luxurious 15-acre beachfront property, just completed a renovation of its newly reimagined Makai and Hema Villas. The 10 refreshed villas “provide serene, contemporary sanctuaries that honor Hawai‘i’s enduring beauty and cultural heritage.”

Everything — from the commissioned artworks to the custom furniture — tells the story of Maui’s history, artistry, and beauty.

Makai Villas pay homage to the ocean and the island’s rich tradition of Hawaiian fishermen and craftsmen. Hema Villas, on the other hand, celebrate Hawaii’s agricultural heritage and are inspired by a deep-rooted relationship with the land. Together, these spaces serve as contemporary sanctuaries and “create a harmonious balance between culture and contemporary design.”

The residential-style villas range from two to four bedrooms and were carefully designed with gathering in mind. (Think expanded sectional seating and an open kitchen and dining area.) If you’re taking a multi-generational trip, I can’t think of a better set-up that just so happens to be located in the perfect spot on Maui. You can cook and enjoy family meals together around the table, and enjoy all the amenities of a premier resort.

If your group needs even more space, Andaz Maui also offers a collection of 19 three-bedroom accommodations called the ‘Ilikai Villas. These villas have the ability to connect, with five of them comprising an entire floor. As you would hope and expect, all villa guests have access to Andaz Maui’s VIP concierge team to assist with elevating and enhancing every aspect of your stay.

The Spirit of Aloha

The resort features three spectacular cascading infinity pools on tiered levels, all with unobstructed ocean views. The adults-only pool is conveniently situated near the full-service ‘Āwili spa and salon. Andaz Maui offers a robust schedule of daily activities for guests who want to immerse themselves in the “spirit of aloha.”

Immersive cultural activities include:

coconut leaf weaving

ukelele lessons (I enjoyed watching guests of all ages strum away in the lobby)

hula lessons

outrigger canoeing

I can’t say I consider myself an “outrigger canoe experience” type of gal, so I was fairly *reticent* to participate in the ocean adventure, especially when my canoe-mates were three men who actually exercise. But then, in the middle of our voyage at sea, a magnificent turtle swam right up to our canoe, and it was all worth it. Time stopped, and I felt truly present in the wonder of Maui, which is otherworldly in its beauty.

As for the fare, Andaz Maui offers several casual lounge and bar concepts (I enjoyed a casual poolside lunch at Lehua Lounge after arriving), in addition to the property’s Japanese restaurant Morimoto Maui by renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto. Unfortunately, I missed the Feast at Mokapu, but I hear it’s “the destination’s most authentic luau.”

Easily my favorite culinary experience at Andaz Maui, Ka’ana Kitchen‘s exclusive, six-course Chef’s Table experience felt like a delightfully indulgent way to end the trip. I lost count of how many courses I ate (seven? eight?), but savored every bite… and every conversation I had with the warm culinary staff as I watched them work.

The spirit of aloha is alive and well and Andaz Maui.