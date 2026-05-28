How Trinity Metro’s Anette Soto Landeros Is Paving the Way for Public Transportation in Fort Worth — Ahead of The World Cup and Beyond

Landeros’ group makes efficient use of that more limited budget by operating buses, TEXRail commuter rail, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) jointly with DART, rideshare-style On-Demand service, vanpool programs for commuters, and paratransit transportation for riders with disabilities. (Courtesy)

Landeros says she is encouraged by the bipartisan support for public transportation. (Courtesy)

We recently sat down with Anette Soto Landeros at her downtown office to talk about her role and Trinity Metro’s plans to expand public transit in the 10th-largest city in the United States. (Courtesy)

To honor the pioneering and visionary men and women shaping Cowtown’s culture and quality of life, PaperCity Fort Worth recently launched a series called “Fort Worth’s Finest.”

Last month, we profiled Lone Star Film Festival executive director Chad Mathews, and now we turn our attention to Anette Soto Landeros, Chief Strategy Officer at Trinity Metro.

We recently sat down with Landeros at her downtown office to talk about her role and Trinity Metro’s plans to expand public transit in the 10th-largest city in the United States — ranked just behind Dallas (for those of us keeping score).

Before transitioning to her current role, Landeros was the CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for five years.

“My work at the Hispanic chamber absolutely positioned me for my current role,” she says, referring to that group’s growth and expanded reach during her tenure. “Trinity Metro brings incredible value and is helping a lot of people, but how do we make sure everyone feels invited to take part in our services? My dream is that one day, everyone, whether they ride or not, will believe that we are a valuable asset to this community. I value our team and what we are doing to tell that story.”

Finding Public Transit Options for Fort Worth’s Urban Core and Beyond

Fort Worth is a fast-growing city within one of the largest metroplexes in the country. The state is expected to add more than nine million residents by 2050. State Rep. Terry Canales, in a story about Texas’ transportation woes, recently told the Texas Tribune that “We can’t pave our way out of population growth. Mass transit has to be an option.”

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Landeros says she is encouraged by the bipartisan support for public transportation. While Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is funded through a one-cent sales tax, Trinity Metro receives a half-cent sales tax from Fort Worth. Even with a different funding model, the agency manages TEXRail commuter rail, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) jointly with DART, buses, rideshare-style On-Demand service, vanpool programs for commuters, and paratransit transportation for riders with disabilities.

The agency also runs downtown circulators and color-coded transit lines designed to simplify routes for riders. Landeros says she is excited about the forthcoming La Línea Rosa, which will connect riders to La Gran Plaza, and an expansion of TEXRail into the Near Southside’s Medical District.

“The idea behind our color-coded bus program is to simplify transit for non-transit users,” she says. “These are new buses that we customize to the area they’re going to. We want to make it as easy as possible to understand. The Orange Line was the first to launch, connecting downtown to the Stockyards.”

One challenge her team faces is serving a sprawling city. While many residents would like to see an interconnected light rail system similar to DART, Landeros says those projects require significant funding. TEXRail currently connects downtown Fort Worth to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport via Grapevine and other mid-cities communities. Future expansion plans could eventually extend the line toward Texas Christian University and farther into southwest Fort Worth.

North Texas, and Texas in general, does not have the longstanding history of robust public transportation found in many East and West Coast cities. Part of Landeros’ work focuses on conveying the convenience and utility of existing transit services.

“We are focused on telling the transit story from the human perspective,” she says. “So you’ll see a lot of highlights and Reels about folks journeying on transit. Whether it’s for work, fun, or travel, we are trying to highlight that experience on transit.”

World Cup Plans and the New Focus at Trinity Metro

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trinity Metro plans to offer expanded transportation services connecting visitors to Arlington and major Fort Worth destinations. Fans will be able to ride the Trinity Railway Express to CenterPort Station before transferring to stadium shuttle services. Trinity Metro also plans to operate premium shuttle routes connecting visitors to Sundance Square, the Stockyards, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, and the Fort Worth Zoo during the tournament.

“Some of us will be working pregame and postgame through the World Cup,” she says. “In addition to everything that we will be doing for the World Cup, we will be maintaining all of our regular routes, so nothing will be disrupted. We know folks depend on our buses to get to work.”

Landeros says Trinity Metro recently finalized a strategic framework centered on communicating the agency’s value to the community and presenting Trinity Metro as a safe, simple, and innovative transit system. Current priorities include expanding the color-coded bus program, extending TEXRail into the Medical District, exploring future urban rail options, encouraging transit-oriented development, and preparing for the region’s long-term mobility needs.

Trinity Metro CEO Richard Andreski says Landeros has been “trusted and visionary” since day one.

“She understands that lasting success is built on relationships and that the best strategies start with listening,” Andreski says. “Anette has a remarkable gift for aligning people and purpose, and the results speak for themselves — a stronger agency, a clearer direction, and a community that knows Trinity Metro is working for them.”

One initiative Landeros is particularly proud of allows Fort Worth Independent School District high school students to ride Trinity Metro buses and trains free of charge, helping expand transportation access for students across the city.

“We want folks to be proud that the system is here, that it’s working, and that it’s serving them — whether they ride every day or only a few times a year.”