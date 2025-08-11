Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer
01
04

Annabel Dwyer performed “Heaven in the Hills” during the Loud for Love benefit at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, raising funds for Hill Country flood relief. (Courtesy CBS Texas)

02
04

Annabel Dwyer: “I was feeling grateful for the opportunity to help and sad for the occasion.” (Courtesy CBS Texas)

03
04

Annabel Dwyer's father was present at the fundraiser at Tannahill's. (Courtesy)

04
04

Annabel Dwyer spends her summers, including her 2018 visit where she is shown here, in the company of the Guadalupe River and friends. (Courtesy)

Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer
Culture / Entertainment

Heaven in the Hills — How Annabel Dwyer’s Song Brought Comfort to Texans After the Camp Mystic Flood

The Singer-Songwriter On Her Emotional Performance in Fort Worth and the Inspiration Behind It All

BY //
Annabel Dwyer performed “Heaven in the Hills” during the Loud for Love benefit at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, raising funds for Hill Country flood relief. (Courtesy CBS Texas)
Annabel Dwyer: “I was feeling grateful for the opportunity to help and sad for the occasion.” (Courtesy CBS Texas)
Annabel Dwyer's father was present at the fundraiser at Tannahill's. (Courtesy)
Annabel Dwyer spends her summers, including her 2018 visit where she is shown here, in the company of the Guadalupe River and friends. (Courtesy)
1
4

Annabel Dwyer performed “Heaven in the Hills” during the Loud for Love benefit at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, raising funds for Hill Country flood relief. (Courtesy CBS Texas)

2
4

Annabel Dwyer: “I was feeling grateful for the opportunity to help and sad for the occasion.” (Courtesy CBS Texas)

3
4

Annabel Dwyer's father was present at the fundraiser at Tannahill's. (Courtesy)

4
4

Annabel Dwyer spends her summers, including her 2018 visit where she is shown here, in the company of the Guadalupe River and friends. (Courtesy)

Growing up in Austin, Annabel Dwyer still fondly remembers summers at Camp Waldemar and time spent along the Guadalupe River and in the company of beautiful hills.

“It was such a healing place,” she recalls. “You are completely in the moment and not thinking about tomorrow.”

Now 23 and an active singer-songwriter in Nashville, Dwyer says news of the devastating and deadly floods in the Hill Country last month left her in shock. Early July 4 headlines reported that dozens of girls and counselors were missing from Camp Mystic, located just a short drive away from where Dwyer spent her summers camping and counseling. As phone calls and texts brought news of friends and loved ones who had family members missing, she cried in the comfort of two Texas friends who were visiting.

“I was finally alone that Monday and could process what had happened,” she says. “I wasn’t working that day. I needed to talk with God. The song I wrote came through me. It was one of the easier things I’ve written and took maybe an hour. I remember a feeling of a profound sense of the Holy Spirit.”

Colored by her childhood memories in the Hill Country, “Heaven in the Hills” richly evokes the beauty of cypress trees and flowing rivers with comforting messages like “Once a child of the hills and a child you’ll stay.” Her Instagram post, recorded soon after she wrote the song, has received over 200,000 views.

Eight days ago, Dwyer was invited to perform “Heaven in the Hills” at the Loud for Love benefit concert hosted by CBS Texas at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, an event that ultimately raised more than $100,000 for Hill Country flood relief. The event featured a silent auction of local art pieces and performances by Amanda Shires, Coffey Anderson, Grady Spencer & the Work, David Tribble, and others.

BenefitConcert_042
Annabel Dwyer: “I was feeling grateful for the opportunity to help and sad for the occasion.” (Courtesy CBS Texas)

Finding Faith and Inspiration in “Heaven in the Hills”

A central theme of “Heaven in the Hills” is the sacred beauty of the Hill Country, where Dwyer spent her childhood summers.

“I can feel the hills,” she says of her connection and that of many others to the land. “I can breathe it in. That is a place that will for so long be my comfort place, where nothing is bad. As sad as it is that there was all this devastation, I think when it is all said and done, these souls are untouched and being taken care of by that land. There is a spiritual connection there.”

Nothing can take away the pain of losing a child, she continues, adding that she has personally found comfort in her belief that we are all part of something bigger. That profound awareness is something she learned from her time camping along the Guadalupe River. The song’s line about listening to your angel choir touches on that belief.

“Maybe when you are sitting outside and you hear water moving by, they are all around us,” she says. “I wanted to honor them and their lives and how they will continue to live through the land and the beauty that is all around us.”

Having grown up in the same communities that are now beginning the slow process of recovering from the devastating flood and its aftermath, Dwyer shared many of the same experiences as youths in that region: wearing white on Sundays, running around in the sun and water.

“These were children in the truest forms,” she says. “They are going to remain angels. We can all learn something from that, to enjoy life as it comes, and to see the beauty around us. That’s what the camp taught me: to make friends with the people around me.”

Annabel Dwyer
Annabel Dwyer spends her summers, including her 2018 visit, where she is shown here, in the company of the Guadalupe River and friends. (Courtesy)

An Unexpected Outpouring of Love and Gratitude

Soon after releasing “Heaven in the Hills,” Dwyer began receiving personal messages from people who were directly impacted by the devastating floods, including mothers and grandmothers who lost daughters and granddaughters. Many asked to play Dwyer’s song at the funeral ceremonies. With the help of her bandmate and independent producer TJ Fink, Dwyer re-recorded the song, which is available on major streaming platforms.

Early on, Dwyer, not wanting to overstep during a tragedy, was unsure about whether to release any songs related to the floods. Now she sees the healing role “Heaven in the Hills” has played in the lives of so many people. The singer-songwriter says last week’s fundraiser, which reached several hundred thousand viewers, was one of the most emotional days of her life.

“I was feeling grateful for the opportunity to help and sad for the occasion,” she says. “It was special being in my home state and given that platform. I was holding back tears. My camp friends were watching. I was just so grateful for all those years that I had and the connections, despite the pain. I was so shocked that my song had touched these people so directly. I just want this to be out there for whoever needs it.”

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
6806 Tournament Drive
Champions Creek Estates
FOR SALE

6806 Tournament Drive
Houston, TX

$338,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
6806 Tournament Drive
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
15723 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15723 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$569,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15723 Foxgate Road
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
2610 Starboard Point Drive
Bedford Falls
FOR SALE

2610 Starboard Point Drive
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2610 Starboard Point Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X