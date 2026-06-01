Exploring Untouched Cambodia On Luxury Southeast Asian River Cruise Aqua Mekong

The excursions aboard Aqua Mekong feel organic, shaped more by what the surrounding landscape and local communities offer than by any rigid, standardized itinerary. (photo by Georgie Miller)

Each evening, expedition guides walk guests through the following day's options, from active bikes and hikes to leisurely tuk-tuk and skiff rides. (photo courtesy of Aqua Expeditions)

The revival of Khmer craft traditions is one of the more quietly moving stories of modern Cambodia. (photo by Georgie Miller)

Palm sugar harvesters scale tall palms to collect sap, then stir it over an open flame for hours along the banks of the Tonle Sap. (photo by Georgie Miller)

A bike ride through rice paddies and fuchsia lotus farms is among the choose-your-own-adventure excursions offered each day aboard the Aqua Mekong. (photo by Georgie Miller)

From silversmiths to potters, farmers, and fishermen dotted along the riverbank amid rice paddies, lotus farms, and palm sugar plantations, Cambodian culture is at its best in some of its most remote corners.(photo by Georgie Miller)

The culinary program aboard Aqua Mekong is an elevated taste of local cuisine and ingredients, with an impressive cocktail and wine selection. (photo by Georgie Miller)

Aqua Mekong has an eight-seat screening room outfitted with Eames chairs, where guests can book private film screenings at any time, served with popcorn and the ship's house made ice cream. (photo courtesy of Aqua Expeditions)

The observation deck — home to a patio lounge, plunge pool, fitness center, and bar – is the social heart of the ship. (photo courtesy of Aqua Expeditions)

The 205-foot Aqua Mekong accommodates up to 40 guests across 20 suites, with a 1-to-1 crew-to-guest ratio that shapes the experience from the moment you step aboard. (photo courtesy of Aqua Expeditions)

The Aqua Mekong traces the Mekong and Tonle Sap river system, docking each day at villages where daily life continues largely as it always has. (photo by Georgie Miller)

Aqua Mekong sailings offer thoughtfully curated access to traditional crafts, religious experiences, and remote destinations in a way that meets the growing traveler demand for genuine cultural engagement. (photo courtesy of Aqua Expeditions)

One afternoon, I found myself on Koh Oknha Tey – a tiny Cambodian island near the capital Phnom Penh that locals simply call Silk Island – watching a smiling woman adjust the levers and pedals of her loom as she wove silk. Her workshop doubled as her home, and she graciously welcomed our small group inside for a close view of her craft, which she learned from the matriarchs in her family before her. Her family has been weaving silk as part of Khmer culture since the 13th century.

This was one of many windows into the deep cultural fabric of a river cruise aboard the Aqua Mekong. Aqua Expeditions, the luxury small-ship company that launched in 2007 on the Peruvian Amazon and has since expanded to eight destinations across three rivers and several ultra-luxury vessels, has built its reputation on exactly this kind of intimate cultural access.

From the classical Khmer dance performance on our first evening aboard – dancers moving through a precise choreography of hand gestures, donning elaborate headdresses and gilded costumes – to the silversmiths, potters, farmers, and fishermen dotted along the riverbank amid rice paddies, lotus farms, and palm sugar plantations, Cambodian culture is at its best in some of its most remote corners. And traveling with Aqua Expeditions allows an exclusive front row seat.

Aqua’s excursions are designed to be as active as they are immersive, with a choose-your-own-adventure structure that allows for kayaking through floating villages, cycling along rice fields, hiking to ancient Buddhist temples, and connecting with local artisans, all led by experienced local guides and naturalists — all with five-star hospitality waiting onboard.

Popular Aqua Mekong routes include cross-border itineraries connecting Vietnam and Cambodia, available as three-, four-, or seven-night journeys along the massive Mekong River system, one of the beating hearts of the Southeast Asian region. During the low-water season from December through August, Aqua Mekong guests can also book a flight extension to Northern Cambodia for guests who want to add Angkor Wat, the iconic Unesco World Heritage Site, to their trip.

Embarking Aqua Mekong

From the moment I was ushered into a skiff at an unassuming dock on the shores of Phnom Penh to board the Aqua Mekong, I was immersed in not only local culture, but a floating five-star hotel with deeply attentive service.

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The Aqua Mekong is a 205-foot vessel for up to 40 guests. There is a 1-to-1 crew-to-guest ratio that shapes the experience immediately. The staff knew my name as soon as I stepped onto the polished hardwood floors of the ship’s elegant lookout lounge – not in a performative way, but in an “I already know you’re Georgie and you love a glass of red wine in the evenings” kind of way, which is its own particular level of hospitality.

The ship feels like a serene guesthouse. The 20 suites span two decks, each with floor-to-ceiling windows, a California King bed, and a private terrace. Warm wood and dark stone details keep the spaces calm and grounded, with expansive bathrooms and rain showers. The observation deck is the social heart of the ship: a patio lounge and plunge pool for cooling off in the Southeast Asian heat, a fitness center, and an elegant bar where days end with cocktails and conversation.

On the lower level, the spa offers three treatment rooms and a full menu of traditional Khmer wellness treatments alongside Western massages, body wraps, and facials. There is also an eight-seat screening room complete with comfortable Eames chairs, where guests can book private film screenings at any time, served with popcorn and the ship’s house-made ice cream.

Meals onboard Aqua Mekong are a cultural experience in their own right. Michelin-starred Chef David Thompson designed the menus, while the Chef de Cuisine and his team source local ingredients daily from nearby villages and markets. A mango picked that morning finds its way onto the dessert plate by evening. Dishes like a fragrant lamb curry or amok, the Cambodian classic of steamed fish curry wrapped in banana leaves, are executed with precision and a lightness that makes the food feel rooted in place rather than imported. A cooking demonstration for guests one afternoon put the culinary team’s commitment to local ingredients and traditional techniques on full display.

Cultural Expeditions Along the Mekong

The Aqua Mekong traces a portion of the vast Mekong river system – roughly 2,700 miles of waterway connecting the cultures of China, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and beyond – stopping at villages along its banks where daily life and centuries-old craft traditions continue largely as they always have. The local experts on the Aqua Expeditions team have thoughtfully curated an exclusive view into these traditional crafts, religious experiences, and remote destinations that raise the level of authentic access discerning travelers seek.

These days, the luxury in travel lies not just in proximity to a place, but in authentic engagement with it.

There’s a difference between saying you’ve been to Southeast Asia and saying you biked along fuchsia lotus farms to a silk weaver’s home and watched a hand-crafted technique that hasn’t changed in 400 years.

Each evening, the expedition guides walked guests through the following day’s activity options, from active bikes and hikes to leisurely tuk-tuk or skiff rides, each route threading through remote cultural destinations and treasures.

Koh Chen, a small silversmith village on the Tonle Sap River (a small section of the greater Mekong system), is one of those places. Artisans there produce hand-hammered brass and silver bowls using a process involving river catfish oil, cinnamon, and a coating method passed between generations since the 1600s.

A hike up Udong Hill to the Vipassana Dhura Meditation Center highlighted an active Buddhist practice site founded in 1996 that draws Cambodians making a pilgrimage for the new year. Immersing guests in the local Buddhist religious practices, temples, and monks is a special part of the itinerary. Aqua Mekong even weaves a brief morning meditation practice into the onboard rhythm.

Another afternoon unfolded with a fleet of tuk-tuks carrying us through Andong Russei to visit traditional potters still firing their work in outdoor kilns, of which 35 percent of the original craftspeople in this community remain. Nearby, palm sugar harvesters were at work scaling tall palms to collect sap, then stirring it over an open flame for hours before offering me a taste of the rich sugary ingredient.

A Culture Worth Seeking Out

The rest of the days were filled with conversations with monks about their education and daily practice, kayak rides through floating villages, and sundowner cocktails on quiet stretches of riverbank. The excursions aboard Aqua Mekong feel organic, shaped more by what the surrounding landscape and local communities offer than by any standardized, rigid itinerary.

Another beautiful part of Cambodia is that its people are warm, gracious, and joyful, beginning with the traditional greeting of palms pressed together near the forehead and a slight bow — a gesture that carries a storied culture dating back to the 8th century. And despite some dark periods of history, including the devastating Khmer Rouge genocide of the 1970s, which decimated generations of trained artisans and intellectuals, the revival of these shining pockets of culture is making this part of Asia more of a must-see destination.

What Aqua Expeditions has done is build a journey that offers access to these more untouched communities, keeping these traditions alive through a lens most cannot see. The silversmiths, the silk weavers, the monks, the potters aren’t just tourist stops; they are the point of the trip.