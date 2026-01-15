Finding Tranquility in the Arizona Desert at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)
01
19

Known as Paradise Valley Racquet Club throughout the 1950s, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain is a historic resort that sits on 53 acres of lush desert and pristinely manicured grounds. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

02
19

The property offers 110 casitas and suites, in addition to eight private mountainside villas with striking views of the natural vistas. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

03
19

As for the casitas, well, they really are "little houses." (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

04
19

The neutral palette and contemporary furnishings blend nicely with the desert landscape, and there is a separate sitting room from the bedroom. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

05
19

The resort offers striking views of the natural vistas. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

06
19

Elements serves American cuisine with Asian accents. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

07
19

A desert oasis in Scottsdale (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

08
19

A 12,000-square-foot spa serves as Sanctuary Camelback Mountain's pièce de résistance. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

09
19

A sound bath in the pool. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

10
19

There is an "indulgent selection" of services, from facials to acupuncture. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

11
19

The 12 treatment rooms offer an indoor/outdoor experience, with each facing a center courtyard. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

12
19

The Immersive Watsu® and Sound Bowl Fusion involves a therapist guiding you through fluid movements (inspired by shiatsu and aquatic bodywork) in warm water. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

13
19

The spa includes a Zen mediation garden, a reflection pond, and a co-ed quiet room. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

14
19

Rooms and suites include deep soaking tubs for luxurious baths. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

15
19

The resort has both tennis and pickleball courts. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

16
19

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain delivers on the tranquility promised in its name. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

17
19

A view of the tennis courts at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

18
19

The casitas at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

19
19

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain at sunset. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

Culture / Travel

Finding Tranquility in the Arizona Desert at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

Inside the Historic Scottsdale Resort With a 12,000-Square-Foot Spa

BY //
photography Sanctuary Camelback Mountain
Known as Paradise Valley Racquet Club throughout the 1950s, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain is a historic resort that sits on 53 acres of lush desert and pristinely manicured grounds. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The property offers 110 casitas and suites, in addition to eight private mountainside villas with striking views of the natural vistas. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

As for the casitas, well, they really are "little houses." (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The neutral palette and contemporary furnishings blend nicely with the desert landscape, and there is a separate sitting room from the bedroom. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The resort offers striking views of the natural vistas. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

Elements serves American cuisine with Asian accents. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

A desert oasis in Scottsdale (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

A 12,000-square-foot spa serves as Sanctuary Camelback Mountain's pièce de résistance. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

A sound bath in the pool. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

There is an "indulgent selection" of services, from facials to acupuncture. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The 12 treatment rooms offer an indoor/outdoor experience, with each facing a center courtyard. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The Immersive Watsu® and Sound Bowl Fusion involves a therapist guiding you through fluid movements (inspired by shiatsu and aquatic bodywork) in warm water. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The spa includes a Zen mediation garden, a reflection pond, and a co-ed quiet room. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

Rooms and suites include deep soaking tubs for luxurious baths. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The resort has both tennis and pickleball courts. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain delivers on the tranquility promised in its name. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

A view of the tennis courts at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The casitas at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain at sunset. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

You purchased the weighted vest. You took your new walking pad out of the box. It’s go time.

When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve and the calendar turns to January 1, we all collectively declare that this year is OUR year to get our acts together. For me, nothing sets the self-care tone better than a luxurious day at the spa.

At home, DFW offers a wealth of compelling options, and I’m committed to trying them all and telling you which spas rise to the top.

There is something particularly enticing about a destination spa, though. Traveling to a hotel specifically for its spa and the healing treatments it offers showcases that you’re really serious about “the whole wellness thing.” Wellness is Big Business, and we recently rounded up a list of 11 luxury destination spas for Texans to put on their radar as they map out their self-care goals and objectives.

For decades, West Coast glitterati have escaped to the desert in Arizona for respite under the sun’s healing rays. I recently followed suit and retreated to Scottsdale for a few days at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Let the healing begin!

Known as Paradise Valley Racquet Club throughout the 1950s, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain is a historic resort that sits on 53 acres of lush desert and pristinely manicured grounds. The property offers 110 casitas and suites, in addition to eight private mountainside villas with striking views of the natural vistas. There are swimming pools, as well as tennis and pickleball courts, of course. (Did it even need to be said?)

The 12 treatment rooms offer an indoor/outdoor experience, with each facing a center courtyard. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

“Comprehensive Rejuvenation”

A 12,000-square-foot spa serves as Sanctuary Camelback Mountain’s pièce de résistance, though, and the impetus of my visit. Nestled within 22 acres of the desert, the spa includes a Zen meditation garden, a reflection pond, and a co-ed quiet room.

The 12 treatment rooms offer an indoor/outdoor experience, with each facing a tranquil center courtyard. During my treatment, I opted to keep the curtains open, as the breeze provided its own form of ASMR and deepened my state of relaxation. There is an “indulgent selection” of services, from facials to acupuncture. I opted for the oxylight® luminous lifting facial, a multi-modality treatment that combines diamond-tip microdermabrasion, lymphatic massage, and pure oxygen infusion. The description hooked me, saying, “Ideal for comprehensive rejuvenation, this 60-minute facial delivers immediate radiance and long-lasting results — without downtime.” It promises the things a 60-minute, $375 facial should promise —  smooth texture and deep hydration, leaving you instantly (and visibly!) lifted and toned.

The Aquatic Massage options at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain also captured my attention, especially the Immersive Watsu® and Sound Bowl Fusion. The 90-minute treatment involves a therapist guiding you through fluid movements (inspired by shiatsu and aquatic bodywork) in warm water. To enhance the experience, the soothing tones of sound bowls “create a symphony of tranquility, harmonizing your body, mind, and spirit.”

Elements serves American cuisine with Asian accents. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

The ‘Elements’ of Fine Dining

With all that self-care, I worked up a bit of an appetite, and Sanctuary’s main restaurant Elements delighted the senses. Inspired by earth, fire, water, and air, Elements’ menu incorporated local and organic produce and sustainable meat and seafood. For dinner, I devoured the Beeler’s Heritage Pork Chop, which was served with a warm fingerling potato salad and mustard ale jus. I couldn’t resist ordering the Brussels & Bacon, garnished with pomegranate and almonds, on the side. To finish the evening on a sweet note, I indulged in the Sticky Toffee Pudding, which was topped with rum-caramel sauce and brown butter ice cream. My table provided the most sensational view of Paradise Valley, and I readily understood why Elements is a local favorite. (It was bustling the night of my dinner!)

For interesting and delicious cocktails, Jade Bar has a shaded patio and gas fireplace (for the cool Arizona evenings), as well as a terrific lineup of all-day fare. On the afternoon of my arrival, I posted up at Jade Bar, answering emails and enjoying the Shaoxing Braised Beef Dumplings (with fried garlic and a ponzu sauce) as I waited for my room to be ready.

The neutral palette and contemporary furnishings blend nicely with the desert landscape, and there is a separate sitting room from the bedroom. (Photo by Sanctuary Camelback Mountain)

A Room With a View

As for the casitas, well, they really are “little houses.” I stayed in a Mountain Casita King room, which, at 500 square feet, provided more than enough space to really make myself at home. The neutral palette and contemporary furnishings blend nicely with the desert landscape, and there is a separate sitting room from the bedroom. Most importantly, the bathroom features a large, deep soaking tub to soothe those muscles after a day well spent in the spa.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain delivered on the promise of its name, as I found tranquility amidst the striking desert views.

