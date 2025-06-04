Inside Houston’s Unique Art Car Tradition — This Parade Helps Define the Bayou City

Kerrianne Clabaugh and Wendy Bejerano of the Sam Houston Math, Science, Tech HS Visual Arts Team's "Something to Dream About" at The Orange Show 38th Annual Art Car Parade (Photo by Charlie Ewing)

Nothing says Houston quite like art cars. The Orange Show held its first art car celebration in April 1988, showcasing 40 decorated vehicles in front of a humble audience of 200. Since then, it has exploded into one of the Bayou City’s most iconic cultural events, with hundreds of cars and thousands and thousands of spectators each year.

Now, after 38 iterations, the Art Car Parade is as grand as ever.

Art Car Ball Lit Up the Night

The weekend of artsy automobiles now always kicks off with the Legendary Art Car Ball, one of the wildest parties of the year. Billed as a night “where Mardi Gras meets Burning Man,” the Art Car Ball brought wacky Houstonians to the Orange Show World Headquarters.

Attendees rocked out to live music from Brittany Davis, Kam Franklin and Free Rads 2nd Line this year. Performance artists Renegade Carnies wowed the crowd with their flow arts, fire manipulation and bellydancing.

In addition to a wild celebration, the ball is also an opportunity to see the art cars up close. Across the Orange Show World Headquarters’ eight-acre campus, hundreds of art cars light up the night. Also on view this year were a spectacle of art experiences from Geoffrey Muller, Moon Papas, and Art Jam by Mark Medina.

PC Seen: Orange Show’s team, including executive director Jack Massing, art car education manager Rebecca Bass, curator of programs Pete Gershon, board member Melissa Dobrowski; Mark Sullivan; Sarah Gish; Kat Castellanos; Paula Murphy; Jonathan Burgos; Omar Ochoa; Jenny Manthei; Aaron Hoffman; Ananda DeMello Martin; and Laura Mathus.

Rocking and Rolling Down the Street

The following afternoon, The Orange Show’s 38th annual Art Car Parade drew crowds of 250,000 to watch unique artistic automobiles roll through Allen Parkway and downtown Houston.

As usual, the Parade was sponsored by Team Gillman, who also donated 10 cars to Houston area schools. Olympic legend turned grand marshal Carl Lewis led a procession of more than 270 art cars, with 120 first-time submissions. Mayor John Whitwire and police chief J. Noe Diaz also enjoyed moment in the spotlight, taking a spin in Saint Arnold founder Brock Wagner’s car.

Every year, The Orange Show recognizes individuals who have contributed to Houston’s arts scene. The 2025 Art Car Parade honored artist Jesse Sifuentes, Waltrip High School art teacher Julon Pinkerton and Orange Show stalwart board member Will Robinson.

The Art Car Awards Ceremony spotlighted the top creations of the parade. Three cars — David Best’s Orange Horse, Kimi Bainter’s Little Horn, The Baby Rhino, and George Sacaris and family’s Car Pet — took home first place accolades. Among others recognized were Kerrianne Clabaugh and Wendy Bejerano of the Sam Houston Math, Science, Tech HS Visual Arts Team, who won the Ann Harithas Legacy Award for Something to Dream About. The Rockstar Rookie Award went to Carro de los Muertos by Citlali Estrada and Ortiz MS, also known as the Ortiz Art Monsters.

While witnessing the eclectic procession, attendees also enjoyed food from VIPit participating restaurants including Boheme El Patio, Little Kitchen HTX, Maximo, Pico’s, Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, The Warwick. Drinks were provided by Juiceland, Maker’s Mark, Hornito’s, Bacardi, St. Germain, Tito’s Vodka, Maison Perrier, Saint Arnold, Katz Coffee and more.

PC Seen: Late Orange Show founder Marilyn Oshman’s progeny Karen Lubetkin, with daughter Hope Desenberg, and Andy Lubetkin; long-serving board members Don Mafrige Jr. and artist Sharon Kopriva; gallerist Heidi Vaughan and daughter Ellen Vaughan; Tanja Peterson of Redbud Arts Center; Aliyya and Herman Stude; Allie and Jay Fields; artists Jonathan Rosenstein and Geoff Winningham; Molly Stone; Gillian Sarofim; Chita and Lane Craft; Emily Dobrowski; James Glassman; Ernie Manouse; Frank Billingsley; Harry Masterson; Ruben Dominguez; Jaki Lee; Star and Jack Massing; founding Orange Show director Susanne Theis; Keith Johnson; and Art Car creator extraordinaire Rickey Polidore.