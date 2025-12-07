Joe Espada Brings Kelvin Sampson In To Talk To Astros Employees About Leadership — “He’s Not Just a Basketball Coach, He’s a Human Leader”

Pamela Dearth-Espada, the wife of Houston Astros manager Joe Espada, and their daughters Eliana and Viviana are the bedrock this leader relies on. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston's 2025 Final Four banner has taken its rightful place on the wall. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is at the peak of his powers at age 70. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Joe Espada never loses confidence in the Astros or himself. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson put his arm around Karen Sampson, his wife of 46 years, during the video tribute to his 800 wins. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada brought University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson in to talk to more than 200 Astros’ employees about leadership this week. “He’s not just a basketball coach,” Espada tells PaperCity. “He’s a human leader.”

Espada and Sampson have become good friends who frequently text each other during each other’s seasons and when the third-year Astros manager was looking for someone to speak at an event he holds every offseason, he immediately thought of the college hoops legend with 808 wins and counting. So there is Kelvin Sampson on Tuesday afternoon, talking to the majority of the Astros’ organization at Daikin Park.

To Joe Espada, Sampson’s turned into a home run with numerous Astros personnel coming up to tell him how much they enjoyed it.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Coach Sampson,” Espada says. “Not only how he’d lead, but how much he’s able to grow and adjust to this new era of players. Every generation is different. To be able to adapt and connect with players. . .

“He’s been so generous with his analysis and advice. He’s been very open to helping me out.”

Espada will text Sampson during the Astros’ season and ask for his advice or thoughts on certain situations and team dynamics. And Sampson likes hearing Espada’s thoughts on bringing the best out in players too.

“I think it’s game recognizes game,” Karen Sampson, Kelvin Sampson’s wife of 46 years, says of the bond between the 70-year-old Sampson and the 50-year-old Espada. “They look at life through eyes of a coach and there are things that only other coaches understand.”

Espada ended up impressed that Sampson talked to the Astros’ employees about the need to prioritize your family too.

“He’s only a great coach,” Espasda says. “He’s a father first. He’s a husband and a father first. He sends that message out. And it’s a responsibility we really take for granted a lot of time. We’re always on the go, go, go and we don’t pause to make time for our families.

“That’s what makes him a good leader.”

Through their talks, Joe Espada also has been struck how Sampson makes sure his players get to know him as a person and family man, not just as one of the most demanding coaches in college basketball.

“Very impactful,” Espada tells PaperCity. “His coaches meetings, he hosts though at his house. “This is a man who opens up his home for his players and that in itself is powerful. If you want to get your players to buy in and trust you, there’s no better way to do it.

“And in sharing those things, the reason why he did it, he was missing out on bed (time) stories with his kids.”

Espada’s admiration for this move comes through over the phone. He called a reporter back on a Saturday because the subject was Kelvin Sampson. It’s a mutual thing.

“Kelvin always loves to hear from Joe,” Karen Sampson says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.