Houston’s Punt Returning Quarterback — Freshman Austin Carlisle Could Break the Mold and Play an Arch Manning Special Packages-Type Role For Willie Fritz

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz has impressed Tilman Fertitta and almost everyone else in UH leadership. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Shawn Bell’s been around quarterbacks pretty much his entire life. University of Houston’s quarterbacks coach grew up the son of a well-known high school football coach, became a record-setting quarterback himself at Baylor and has been tutoring high-level QBs ever since. This coach has seen QBs in all shapes and sizes. But Bell’s never had a quarterback who returned punts. Until now. Until Austin Carlisle entered his football orbit.

“No, I haven’t had that,” Bell laughs.

But having its potential second or third string quarterback (Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman will be Houston’s starter to start the season, no manufactured suspense necessary) return punts is no joke to the Cougars’ special teams obsessed head coach. Willie Fritz is giving Carlisle the chance to get reps returning kicks in camp because he thinks Carlisle could help impact winning there too.

“It’s really a trust worthy factor,” Bell tells PaperCity. “That’s what I told him. I said, ‘Hey listen when the head coach puts a priority on and is kind of known for his special teams, when he’s asking you to be a part of that, I’d take that as a compliment.’

“He trusts you that much to put the ball in your hands at certain times, it just shows you how reliable you are. And I think he’s doing a exceptional job (with the returns).”

Fritz seems determined to get this talented freshman on the field as much as possible in year one. Besides his potential punt return work, Carlisle could be used in special packages at quarterback, particularly near the goal line, much like Arch Manning was deployed by Texas last season while Quinn Ewers started.

Carlisle has impressed that much since enrolling at UH early last January to get a jump start on his freshman season. And it’s not just about Carlisle’s next level speed (with the QB being clocked hitting 23.7 MPH on a sprint). It’s also the poise and quick learning he’s shown.

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Bell tells PaperCity. “Honestly when he came in early, I think his head was spinning a little bit. There was a lot to pick up, We’ve thrown a lot at him in a short amount of time — and he’s picked up a lot of it.”

Carlisle shows that in UH’s first night practice under the lights of TDECU Stadium. With the mammoth video board looming overhead, the teenage quarterback with the mop of blondish brown hair returns a punt for a touchdown, shows off his scrambling ability when plays break down in 11-on-11 drills and hits several receivers in stride. Bell certainly notices, calling it one of Carlisle’s best practices.

While others assume they know what role Austin Carlisle will play — with the experienced Conner Weigman set up to be the starter this season, with returner Zeon Chriss having started seven games last season, with five star quarterback recruit Keisean Henderson coming in next season — this true freshman just keeps working. Rep by rep. Practice after practice.

“I kind of came in and just put my head down,” Carlisle says. “I knew I had veterans in front of me. So just learning from everybody around me and making sure that I’m executing what I need to execute. But also learning from those guys.”

“I’ve been really impressed with him. . . There was a lot to pick up, We’ve thrown a lot at him in a short amount of time — and he’s picked up a lot of it.” — UH quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell on true freshman QB Austin Carlisle

Carlisle has been team first since he arrived at Houston. His willingness to try and return punts is another testament to that. How many high-level quarterback recruits can you imagine doing that?

“If it helps Houston win, if it helps the Coogs win, that’s what it’s all about,” Carlisle says. “That’s what I came here knowing I wanted to do for Houston. If that’s what they need, that’s what they need.”

No one doubts Carlisle’s ability to change games with his feet. He ran the 100 meters in 10.56 seconds as a football turned track star at Missouri City’s Ridge Point High School. You might be better off getting in a race with a rabbit.

“His movement, his speed,” Fritz says of the thinking behind trying Carlisle on punt returns. “If he can catch ’em, he’d be pretty darn good.”

Quarterback Vision

Carlisle has been catching them in camp — and doing something with his return chances. “Instincts kind of just kick in,” he says when asked about returning kicks. “Just being an athlete running track in high school, while also being a dual threat in high school, making guys miss. And finding running lanes.

“Good vision.”

Austin Carlisle has that under center too. And as intriguing as the idea of a quarterback returning some punts in 2025 college football is, Carlisle is a quarterback first, foremost and last. His quick growth there is what gets the UH coaching staff really going. This true freshman QB is something of a gym rat, one who always wants more.

“He continually puts in extra work and extra time,” Bell says. “To see his growth — all the quarterbacks talk about his growth. His growth from January till now, it’s pretty remarkable.”

“If it helps Houston win, if it helps the Coogs win, that’s what it’s all about.” — UH freshman QB Austin Carlisle on returning punts

Weigman, who Fritz credits Bell’s relationship with helping the Cougars land (Bell was the first coach to offer Weigman a scholarship while at Bayor), transferred in to be the starter. Chriss will want to be heard from too. But don’t be surprised if Austin Carlisle ends up making some noise in his true freshman season, punt returns, special packages and all.