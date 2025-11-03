Autobahn Fort Worth’s New 75-Acre Luxury Car Haven Will Offer Unparalled Amenities Like Porsche Racing Simulators, Indoor Golf Bays, Restaurants, and More

As City Councilmembers Michael Crain and Mia Hall sat nearby on a temporary stage, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendan Harrington described plans for the new 75-acre dealership development. (Courtesy Councilmember Mia Hall)

Dozens of supporters and partners of Autobahn Fort Worth’s ambitious plans for a new campus recently braved high winds for a memorable groundbreaking. As City Councilmembers Michael Crain and Mia Hall sat nearby on a temporary stage, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendan Harrington described plans for the new 75-acre dealership development.

“We are going to rethink what Autobahn is,” he told the crowd. “Just like Fort Worth, Autobahn is changing. It is very unusual to build a campus like this. It is rare for someone to have all the brands, 75 acres of open space, and have the capital to build this. We are very excited. By the time we open the doors, we’ll have 550 to 600 people [working for us]. Buying a car, especially our cars, should be fun.”

Autobahn Fort Worth is currently located at 3000 White Settlement Road. It represents luxury and high-end brands like BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, Volvo, Volkswagen, and, after their recent acquisition of Frank Kent Motor Company, Cadillac.

Harrington tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the forthcoming campus, located near Chisholm Trail Parkway and Oakmont Boulevard in southwest Fort Worth, will be artfully laid out with greenery throughout. The layout, he explains, will feature lush greenery, creating an environment where guests can freely meander, order lunch or a craft coffee, and engage with Autobahn Fort Worth’s lineup of luxury vehicles.

The goal, he adds, is to create a space that can grow and evolve with the city, similar to how mega-developments in the Stockyards and Cultural District have reshaped and redefined those districts.

A Look Inside Autobahn Fort Worth’s Forthcoming Campus

Heading the design team for Autobahn Fort Worth is Houston-based Goree Architects, a nationally recognized firm known for its extensive portfolio of large-scale retail and automotive projects across the country. Austin Industries, the builders behind Dickies Arena and Bowie House, will build out the project that will feature green spaces, on-site restaurants, dog parks, and other spaces. Harrington describes the luxury elements and amenities that will define visits to the project that will steadily come online throughout 2026 and 2027.

“Think: more Bowie House and less Motel 6,” he continues. “Even within the stores, we’re trying to elevate that entire experience. So, bathrooms are going to have cloth hand towels, not paper. All the coffee and food will have actual porcelain glasses and plates. No more paper and plastic. We have a lake on the property. We’re going to flood it and curate walking spaces around the lake and feature a dock where folks can do fly fishing expeditions.”

The new Autobahn Fort Worth campus will blend artful design with hospitality-driven experiences across its 75-acre expanse. Inside, every dealership will feature distinctive touches — from Porsche’s two professional-grade racing simulators to BMW’s café bar and indoor golf bay, and MINI’s edgy, street art-inspired design.

Volvo will include a dog park, while Volkswagen’s showroom channels playfulness with retro arcade games. Land Rover’s space, defined by cream and gold tones, may host monthly high tea and showcase custom boot and hatmakers. Harrington says the property will also feature two restaurants, a greenhouse, and event-ready spaces — complete with prep kitchens in Porsche, BMW, and Land Rover — that will be opened to the community for charity fundraisers.

‘More Than a Car Dealership’

Harrington says the experience at the upcoming campus will transcend anything found at a typical dealership.

“We don’t see ourselves as a car dealership,” he says of the vision for the campus. “We see ourselves really growing and evolving as Fort Worth is. You see what happened in the Stockyards. What Crescent Hotel Fort Worth started, and Bowie House hammered down is that, when you build beautiful things in Fort Worth, people respond.”

Harrington has saved room for two fun projects, adding that he would have loved to see the new project feature a mechanical bull, but lawyers advised against it. Next fall may see the start of a new annual tradition: Oktoberfest at Autobahn Fort Worth. The current layout of the campus will allow for go-kart races that Harrington sees as being a fun draw for charity events.

The lawyers may not be thrilled with that idea either, he added with a laugh, but he wants to make it happen anyway.