Barenaked Ladies Set the Stage For a Valentine’s Comeback In The Woodlands — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Gala Returns

Love will take center stage this February when Barenaked Ladies return to Texas for an unforgettable night under the stars. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will host its first gala since 2018 on February 14, 2026, with the Canadian rock band headlining a Valentine’s Day celebration themed “For the Love of the Arts” in The Woodlands.

The event will support The Pavilion’s mission to make the arts accessible for everyone.

“This is not your average sit-down fundraiser,” Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion president and CEO Jeff Young says. “It’s our first gala in years and we’re pulling out all the stops. With Barenaked Ladies on stage and surprises around every corner, this will be a Valentine’s party to remember.”

According to Joan Dieden, Cythinia Woods assistant director of development, the gala has traditionally been held every three to four years in place of the Wine Dinner and Auction. However, the galas got paused after COVID and leadership changes within the organization. Now, with fresh direction and renewed momentum, The Pavilion is ready to bring back this signature celebration in 2026.

Dress For Love

From the moment everyone arrives on Valentine’s Day, it will be love at first sight. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress in crush-worthy looks — think iconic couples, rom-com legends and red carpet showstoppers for inspiration.



On top of rocking out, gala goers will be able to try their luck in the first-ever Guitar Grab. This is a fast-paced chance to win a signed guitar from major music superstars, including Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Billy Idol. Part raffle, part race and all heart, the drawing will feature 10 autographed guitars up for grabs. It’s sure to be one of the night’s highlights.

Everyone can also celebrate their forever valentine with an on-site vows renewal. Whether it’s heartfelt or just for laughs, it’s a moment worth reliving.



Proceeds from the gala will support Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion’s educational and community programs, which serve more than 50,000 students each year. Through free access to world-class performances, scholarships, in-school programs and hands-on arts experiences, The Pavilion removes barriers and helps students of all backgrounds discover their creativity.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion’s “For the Love of the Arts” gala will be held Saturday, February 14, 2026. For more information, go here.