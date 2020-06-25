The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht
The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht takes getting away from it all to a new level. (Imperial photo)

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht is all about plush surroundings. (Imperial photo)

The 3,900 GT Lana super yacht can hold a crew of 34 and 12 guests. (Imperial photo)

Culture / Travel

New Superyacht Stretches the Limits of the Luxe Boat Life — a $1.9 Million Per Week Indulgence

Benetti Lana Leaves Ordinary Ships Behind

06.24.20
A yacht vacation sounds like a social distancing dream right about now — and those with the immense resources to enjoy such a thing now have a new pioneering super boat to consider. Or get yacht envy over.

The 3,900 GT Benetti Lana is is 351 feet of over-the-top luxury. Take the powerful twin diesel electric hybrid engines. Or this superyacht’s ability to go 5,500 nautical miles on one tank of fuel. Or its eight suites — seven VIP staterooms and one master suite that might make even Succession’s Logan Roy blush. Even uber tycoons are not buying as many superyachts these days, but maybe they’re renting them.

That is what Monaco-based Imperial Yachts — which oversaw the build of this state-of-the-art plush palace — is betting on.

This one-of-a-kind Benetti Lana is available to charter for $1.9 million per week.

Whether that makes you sick or quickens your pulse probably depends on where your feelings fall on the crazy money indulgence spectrum. Those who spend $1.9 million a week on a superyacht are drawn to things like the Lana‘s very-unboat-like 9-foot-tall ceilings. And the fact that it comes with its own beach club, spa and fully equipped gym staffed by fitness trainers.

In all, this new superyacht can fit up to 12 guests and 34 crew members. This is a ship you can get lost on — and one whose range allows it to reach some awfully remote destinations. (If that’s what one desires.) With Benetti — the famed Italian ship building company behind this boat — luxe European touches are a given in the VIP staterooms and the expansive dining and living areas.

The hybrid engines make this sea palace more environmental friendly than many superyachts (except for the fact that it’s still a yacht). This is a new era ship. The two floor foyer is a whopping 18 feet tall in all, with a spiral staircase straight out of a Titanic fanatic’s dreams. Need another stat? Benetti Lana‘s length makes it only six feet shorter than Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ famous superyacht.

Some boats speak for themselves in all sorts of ways.

Featured Properties

X