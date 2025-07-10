Post Oak Hotel, helicopter pad
Post Oak Hotel, helicopter pad
Post Oak Summer1
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 4.17.13 PM
Post Oak Hotel bedroom
The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston
Post Oak Summer3
It all begins in the Quiet Room at The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel where Yon-Ka Paris treatments are new offerings. (Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
1. Hotel Emma
6. Library
HotelEmma_Emma Suite2
Bowie House
bowie house fort worth hotel auberge 180 BOW_Public_Spaces_The-Bar_20231
bowie house fort worth hotel auberge 179 BOW_Public_Spaces_Mulberry-Room_20231
bowie house fort worth hotel auberge 181 BOW_Public_Spaces_The-Bar_20233
Culture / Travel

A Billionaire’s Houston Palace, San Antonio’s Best and a Fort Worth Original Give Texas Serious Top 15 Hotel Power

Travel + Leisure Picks The Best City Hotels In the United States

BY // 07.09.25
The Post Oak Hotel's helicopter pad among the amenities that earned the hotel a top national ranking.
The Post Oak Hotel's luxe amenities have earned it top rankings in Travel + Leisure's 2025 Best City Hotels reader survey.
The Post Oak Hotel is known for its pampering of rock stars, Middle Eastern moguls, and sports celebs.
The elegance of Post Oak Hotel suites contributed to the hotel's national rankings.
The Post Oak Hotel is seventh in the Travel + Leisure Best City Hotels ranking.
The Post Oak Hotel spa is a Forbes Travel Guide five star spa.
Pampering begins in the Quiet Room at the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Spa at The Post Oak Hotel (Courtesy of Fertitta Entertainment)
Award-winning Hotel Emma is the place to stay at the Pearl, offering restaurants, a rooftop pool, and more.
The Library at award-winning Hotel Emma at the Pearl in San Antonio.
Hotel Emma in San Antonio's historic Pearl District.
At Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection the pool is the draw in Forth Worth's Cultural District.
Ashley Collins’ "Carnegie Playground" overlooks the Lounge at Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection.
Bowie House's jewel box Mulberry Room features "Maridadi (2/3)" by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu.
Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection earns slot No. 14 in Travel + Leisure's 2025 '15 Best City Hotels'
The votes are in and Travel + Leisure readers have awarded Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio hotels positions on its coveted list of the “15 Best City Hotels” in the United States.

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel at Uptown tops the Texas trio at number seven in the country. In addition, it captured Travel + Leisure honors as the Best City Hotel in Houston. The swank hostelry is noted for exceptional amenities such as its own helipad, a Rolls Royce showroom, a 22,000-square-foot invitation-only penthouse suite, award-winning spa and everything luxury. Add significant artwork by Frank Stella, Robert Motherwell and Alex Katz.

Post Oak Hotel bedroom
The elegance of Post Oak Hotel suites contributed to the hotel’s national rankings.

The posh environs are the favored perch of visiting rock stars, Middle Eastern moguls and sports celebs. Most NBA teams stay there when they’re in town. Even then-presidential candidate Donald Trump landed at the hotel for stealth fundraising events. Four U.S. presidents have crossed the Post Oak Hotel portal. Security and privacy are paramount as those traveling under-the-radar can attest.

High honors are nothing new for the Post Oak Hotel as Forbes Travel Guide has bestowed Five Stars on both the hotel and the spa every year since 2020. The 2025 rankings were released in March.

6. Library
The Library at award-winning Hotel Emma at the Pearl in San Antonio.

San Antonio’s Hotel Emma, which boasts Michelin’s two Key honors, earned enough of the magazine’s reader votes to place at No. 13 on the Best City Hotels in the United States.  Applause, applause for the unique property housed in the former 19th century Pearl Brewery building.

BowieHouse
Celebrate the holiday season with something for everyone at Bowie House.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth ranks No. 14 on the coveted list. Dallas PaperCity editor Billy Fong describes the remarkable hotel as “the love child of Ralph Lauren’s Rhinelander mansion in New York City’s Upper East Side (if it were premiering a new Western collection — chic and sophisticated, but still denim) and the Dutton family ranch in Yellowstone.”

The Top 15 City Hotels In the United States

No. 1  — Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas

No. 2 — The Jefferson, Washington DC

No. 3 — Wentworth Mansion, Charleston

No. 4 — The Hay-Adams, Washington DC

No. 5 — L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

No. 6 — Pendry West Hollywood

No. 7 — The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown, Houston

No. 8 — The Eliot Hotel, Boston

No. 9 — John Rutledge House Inn, Charlestson

No. 10 — Hotel Maverick, Grand Junction, Colorado

No. 11 — Market Pavilion Hotel, Charleston

No. 12 — The Loutrel, Charleston

No. 13 — Hotel Emma, San Antonio

No. 14 — Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, Fort Worth

No. 15 — The Spectator Hotel, Charleston

