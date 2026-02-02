The Best Dining and Entertainment Picks for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo — Bowie House Records, Limited-Run Menus, and Rodeo-Week Standouts

The final week of the FWSSR runs through Saturday, February 7, with high-stakes competition taking over Dickies Arena nearly every night. (Photo by Walt Burns)

After taking in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s Friday headline events — including Hayden Welsh’s tournament-high 89.5-point bull-riding score — we briefly considered the Michelob Ultra Roadhouse line before making a beeline for Bowie House, where staff warned of a 30-minute wait for drinks in the packed-out lobby. We worked our way to the main bar for a pour of Bowie House Texas Whiskey, still riding the buzz of the night’s high-stakes competition.

The 2026 FWSSR is gaining momentum, with fresh faces making noise as the field narrows toward the semifinals. Rocker Steiner is back in form in bareback riding after winning Bracket 6 and advancing once again, while Aspen Miller has emerged as a breakout force by sweeping both rounds of breakaway roping. Stetson Wright continues to set the bar in saddle bronc riding, and bull rider Tristen Hutchings has been nearly untouchable through two rounds.

Whether you’ve been a regular at Dickies Arena these past two weeks or are looking to get in on the excitement, these are the upcoming events and rodeo specials not to be missed.

Best Events and Where to Dine Near the Will Rogers Memorial Center

The Bowie House Records series continues this week, with live music scheduled from 7 pm to 9 pm at the main lobby. Byron Haynie kicks things off on Tuesday, February 3, followed by Cate Gartner on February 5 and Kendi Jean on February 6, before Spencer Wood closes the rodeo after-party series on February 7.

The Will Rogers Coliseum has a special pop-up space, Pulido’s Kitchen & Cantina, that is tucked inside The Moncrief Building. The cantina serves a limited menu centered on Pulido’s famous beef enchiladas, soft tacos, and chicken quesadillas. At nearby Don Artemio, the rodeo-season menu features a three-course prix fixe priced at $69. Starters include taco de lengua or ceviche, followed by entrée options like salmon with green mole or filet paired with truffle mashed potatoes.

We recently dropped by Café Modern — just a short walk from the Will Rogers Coliseum— to try the Cowtown Steak Patty Melt, which is only available through February 7, and Birria Grilled Cheese. The Texas-sized sandwiches delivered on richness and comfort. Chef Jett Mora stopped by the table to tell us about a special collaborative dinner he’s preparing with Emilia’s Executive Chef Preston Paine on Thursday, February 12, that will pair six courses inspired by artwork from The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

Stockyards Destinations, Where to Pre-Game, and What’s in Store for the FWSSR

If you haven’t been to the completely revamped Cattlemen’s Steak House in the Stockyards, this is the moment to see Taylor Sheridan’s new vision for the historic steakhouse. The Stockyards is celebrating its 136th anniversary through February 8 with pop-up shows, Western fashion events, family-friendly rodeo nights, and rodeo-week specials throughout the district.

Our top picks for pre- and post-rodeo cocktails include Bar Dryce, which is a breezy walk away from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth’s new rooftop agave lounge, Escondite, and the Noblemen Hotel’s lavish bar, where you can order Rodeo Sliders made with wagyu beef, cheddar, crispy onions, and Southside sauce.

The final week of the FWSSR runs through Saturday, February 7, with high-stakes competition taking over Dickies Arena nearly every night. The ProRodeo Tournament semifinals and Wild Card rounds play out from February 3 through February 6, setting the field for championship performances on February 7.

The final competitions include bareback riding, saddle bronc, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and breakaway roping, with competitors advancing toward six-figure total purses and event titles that count toward world standings.

The final week at the FWSSR promises a strong finish to a legendary event.