As summer officially rolls in this week, Fort Worthians, per usual, seek solace from triple-digit temperatures next to a pool, preferably with a cocktail in hand and in the comfort of a lounger. If you don’t have your own pool or want to have an elevated pool day with your closest friends, consider one of these local hotel pools, which offer day passes and pool access to hotel guests. Of course, the cocktail menus are divine, as are the poolside snacks. These are Fort Worth’s 6 best hotel pools to dip into this summer.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection

Camp Bowie Boulevard’s stunning Bowie House hotel has a stunning pool terrace with a rectangular-shaped pool, surrounded by loungers, cabanas, and the poolside bar and restaurant, Whinny’s. Pool passes are available starting at $75, as are additional passes that include pool games like Mahjong and gin rummy or private cabanas.

This summer’s menu at Whinny’s is Mediterranean-inspired, with dishes such as pita chips and dips, whipped feta toast, a saffron chicken wrap, and a kebab burger. Cool down with their house cocktails as well, which include frosé, Ready to Rum (coconut rum, Aperol, Topo Chico, and lime), the John Daly (Deep Eddy tea vodka, black tea, and lemon), and more, plus beer and wine.

The Nobleman Fort Worth, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

In Near Southside, brand-new hotel The Nobleman offers an urban rooftop pool and loungers. Day passes are available on Resort Pass starting at $30. A pool menu is also in the works and available soon, more than likely full of options from the hotel’s restaurant, Duchess, which serves Texas cuisine from local farms and ranches.

Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection

In the Stockyards, Hotel Drover’s ranch-style heated pool and hot tub, located in The Backyard, is surrounded by Texas oak, magnolia, and cypress trees along Marine Creek. Loungers surround the pool for optimal tanning opportunities, and three private cabanas (reservations required) have hanging daybeds and custom crystal chandeliers. This summer’s pool menu includes fun craft cocktails, tasty shareable plates, and even full entrees for those spending a full day poolside. Try the Cowboy Colada with bourbon whiskey, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, then go for a charcuterie board, parmesan truffle fries, a burger, mahi tacos, or a barbacoa quesadilla. This one’s worth a staycation as the hotel does not offer day passes.

Hotel Otto

Chef Tim Love’s Hotel Otto is a micro-resort featuring shipping container bungalows, the delicious Gemelle restaurant, and a full-service plunge pool with cabanas and loungers. It’s a great spot for a quick dip or an afternoon happy hour, as poolside service from Gemelle is available. Day passes start at $25 and come with towels and Wi-Fi, and are only available for adults ages 16 and up. Order appetizers like the bruschetta of the day or the roasted garlic and parmesan breadsticks, then choose a freshly made pasta dish, Detroit- or New York-style pizza, or an elevated main like whole-roasted branzino or a grilled skirt steak with charred onions. (It’s a pool day. Live your best life.)

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

Another recently opened hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Le Méridien’s rooftop pool has stunning views. Complete with loungers and cabanas, the pool is situated near the convention center, offering skyscraper views and a pool menu from Au Soleil. This season, find a drink menu filled with beers, seltzers, and ciders, and for pool bites, choose from the burger, grilled chicken sandwich, prosciutto crostini, and more. The two cabanas are available on a first-come come first first-served basis, and the pool is only open to hotel guests.

Omni Fort Worth

A local favorite for staycations, the Omni in downtown has a rooftop pool on the third floor, with downtown views and loungers all around. For cocktails, the Water Horse Pool Bar offers seasonal selections, and for a snack or lunch, order from Cast Iron or Whiskey & Rye, the hotel’s restaurants offering Southern fare with an elevated twist. The pool also has a hot tub, and day passes are available on Resort Pass for $35 per adult.