Fourth of July Dallas 4th
Allen USA Fourth of July
Arlington Fourth of July
Klyde Warren Park Fourth of July
Frisco Freedom Fest Fourth of July
01
06

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

02
06

Addison's Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.

03
06

Allen USA is one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas. (Courtesy)

04
06

Head to Downtown Arlington on July 4 for the annual Independence Day parade. (Courtesy)

05
06

Don't miss Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day celebration with fireworks on June 29. (Courtesy)

06
06

Frisco Freedom Fest takes place on July 3-4 this year. (Courtesy)

Fourth of July Dallas 4th
Allen USA Fourth of July
Arlington Fourth of July
Klyde Warren Park Fourth of July
Frisco Freedom Fest Fourth of July
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Fourth of July Celebrations Across North Texas

Fireworks, Drone Shows, Live Music, Parades, and More

BY // 06.17.25
Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)
Addison's Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.
Allen USA is one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas. (Courtesy)
Head to Downtown Arlington on July 4 for the annual Independence Day parade. (Courtesy)
Don't miss Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day celebration with fireworks on June 29. (Courtesy)
Frisco Freedom Fest takes place on July 3-4 this year. (Courtesy)
1
6

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

2
6

Addison's Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.

3
6

Allen USA is one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas. (Courtesy)

4
6

Head to Downtown Arlington on July 4 for the annual Independence Day parade. (Courtesy)

5
6

Don't miss Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day celebration with fireworks on June 29. (Courtesy)

6
6

Frisco Freedom Fest takes place on July 3-4 this year. (Courtesy)

Whether your favorite part of July 4th is the food, fireworks, or drone shows, we’re breaking down the biggest events for your ultimate guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

Addison Kaboom Town

One of the best fireworks shows in the country returns to Addison Circle Park on Thursday, July 3 from 5 pm to 11 pm. Celebrate 40 years of the famed North Texas event with live music from popular party bands, as well as the Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Fair Park Fourth

On Friday, July 4, starting at 5:30 pm, Fair Park will host its annual Fourth of July celebration. Presented by Larkspur, the free event includes local market vendors, live music, hands-on activities for kids, entertainment, food trucks, and concessions. Cotton Bowl Stadium is the prime spot to watch the sky light up with the biggest fireworks show in Dallas.

Klyde Warren Park Fourth of July
Don’t miss Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day celebration with fireworks on June 29. (Courtesy)

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

On Saturday, June 28 from 7 pm to 10 pm, head to Klyde Warren Park for this free, family-friendly Fourth of July event. There will be activations, food trucks, music, and a firework show.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion will host its 18th Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 4 at 5 pm. The free event includes festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features fireworks and drones at Levy Event Plaza on Thursday, July 3 from 7 to 10 pm, and a parade through the Heritage District on July 4 at 9 am.  Following the parade, there will be live music, games, and more.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
Allen USA Fourth of July North Texas
Allen USA is one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas. (Courtesy)

Allen USA

On Saturday, June 28 from 6 pm to 10 pm, the city of Allen is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at Celebration Park. There will be live music from Emerald City Band and opening act Waterloo (ABBA Tribute Band), food trucks, a skydiving show, and one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas. Make sure to reserve your spot with a free ticket.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center hosts its annual Star-Spangled Spectacular on July 4 at 1 pm. The Dallas Winds will perform an unforgettable afternoon of patriotic tunes with hot dogs, ice cream, and indoor fireworks. Purchase tickets here.

Fourth of July North Texas
Head to Downtown Arlington on July 4 for the annual Independence Day parade. (Courtesy)

Arlington Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

Light Up Arlington takes place on Thursday, July 3 from 6 pm to 10:30 pm with fireworks beginning at 9:50 pm. Festivities include local music acts across four stages around Downtown Arlington, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendors, and more. On July 4 at 9 am, the annual Independence Day parade will take place with a theme of “Shining Bright Since ’65” this year.

All American 4th in Plano

Head to Plano’s Oak Point Park (where they put on the incredible hot air balloon festival each year) on July 4 at 6 pm for fireworks, food, and games. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to catch the show that begins at 9:30 pm. The event is open to the public, but pets are not allowed.

Frisco Freedom Fest Fourth of July North Texas
Frisco Freedom Fest takes place on July 3-4 this year. (Courtesy)

Frisco Freedom Fest

On July 3 and 4, the Dallas suburb is celebrating Independence Day on July 3 and 4. Thursday kicks things off at Kaleidoscope Park with a Party in the U.S.A. 5K run, a Dachshund dash, a patriotic pet parade, and the annual corn hole tournament. Then on Friday, there will be live music, a car show, kids’ activities, and a 20-minute fireworks show at Simpson Plaza/Frisco Square.

Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Each year, Grapevine puts on an incredible fireworks show at Grapevine Lake. This year’s event will take place on Friday, July 4 at 9:30 pm. The fireworks will launch from Oak Grove Soccer Complex.

Featured Events
This Father’s Day, he’s not dreaming of ties or tools—He wants the Recteq DualFire 1200 from Bering’s.

Featured Properties

Swipe
6210 Darnell Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6210 Darnell Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6210 Darnell Street
5110 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5110 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5110 Manorhaven Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,878,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
15411 Parkwood Way
Bay Oaks
FOR SALE

15411 Parkwood Way
Houston, TX

$809,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
15411 Parkwood Way
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Kingwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$289,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
29016 Concan Crossing Court
Tamarron
FOR SALE

29016 Concan Crossing Court
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
29016 Concan Crossing Court
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X