The Best Fourth of July Celebrations Across North Texas

Allen USA is one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in North Texas. (Courtesy)

Addison's Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

Whether your favorite part of July 4th is the food, fireworks, or drone shows, we’re breaking down the biggest events for your ultimate guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

Addison Kaboom Town

One of the best fireworks shows in the country returns to Addison Circle Park on Thursday, July 3 from 5 pm to 11 pm. Celebrate 40 years of the famed North Texas event with live music from popular party bands, as well as the Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Fair Park Fourth

On Friday, July 4, starting at 5:30 pm, Fair Park will host its annual Fourth of July celebration. Presented by Larkspur, the free event includes local market vendors, live music, hands-on activities for kids, entertainment, food trucks, and concessions. Cotton Bowl Stadium is the prime spot to watch the sky light up with the biggest fireworks show in Dallas.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

On Saturday, June 28 from 7 pm to 10 pm, head to Klyde Warren Park for this free, family-friendly Fourth of July event. There will be activations, food trucks, music, and a firework show.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion will host its 18th Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 4 at 5 pm. The free event includes festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and fireworks along the banks of the Trinity River.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features fireworks and drones at Levy Event Plaza on Thursday, July 3 from 7 to 10 pm, and a parade through the Heritage District on July 4 at 9 am. Following the parade, there will be live music, games, and more.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Allen USA

On Saturday, June 28 from 6 pm to 10 pm, the city of Allen is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at Celebration Park. There will be live music from Emerald City Band and opening act Waterloo (ABBA Tribute Band), food trucks, a skydiving show, and one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas. Make sure to reserve your spot with a free ticket.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center hosts its annual Star-Spangled Spectacular on July 4 at 1 pm. The Dallas Winds will perform an unforgettable afternoon of patriotic tunes with hot dogs, ice cream, and indoor fireworks. Purchase tickets here.

Arlington Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

Light Up Arlington takes place on Thursday, July 3 from 6 pm to 10:30 pm with fireworks beginning at 9:50 pm. Festivities include local music acts across four stages around Downtown Arlington, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendors, and more. On July 4 at 9 am, the annual Independence Day parade will take place with a theme of “Shining Bright Since ’65” this year.

All American 4th in Plano

Head to Plano’s Oak Point Park (where they put on the incredible hot air balloon festival each year) on July 4 at 6 pm for fireworks, food, and games. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to catch the show that begins at 9:30 pm. The event is open to the public, but pets are not allowed.

Frisco Freedom Fest

On July 3 and 4, the Dallas suburb is celebrating Independence Day on July 3 and 4. Thursday kicks things off at Kaleidoscope Park with a Party in the U.S.A. 5K run, a Dachshund dash, a patriotic pet parade, and the annual corn hole tournament. Then on Friday, there will be live music, a car show, kids’ activities, and a 20-minute fireworks show at Simpson Plaza/Frisco Square.

Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Each year, Grapevine puts on an incredible fireworks show at Grapevine Lake. This year’s event will take place on Friday, July 4 at 9:30 pm. The fireworks will launch from Oak Grove Soccer Complex.