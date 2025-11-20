Shaken, Not Stirred — The Best Holiday Gifts For True Martini Lovers

An all-inclusive bundle makes this an easy gift for the martini lover in your life.

This glass and pewter martini pitcher has a pewter stirrer, for the perfect stirred martini.

You'll never mistake your martini for someone else's with these colorful cocktail napkins.

Bejeweled cocktail picks make any dessert or cheese plate more elegant - and they are perfect to spear on olive, too.

Filthy's pitted olives are an easy choice for the dirty martini lover on your list.

The Best Gifts For Martini Lovers understand that sometimes it's as much a lifestyle as drink.

Next up: Gifts for Martini Lovers.

Martinis are never out of style. Whether you’re a gin or vodka lover, dirty drinker or looking for gifts for the martini/cocktail connoisseur in your life, this PaperCity Gift Guide has you covered. It’s all about raising the bar with accessories, glasses and ingredients for the perfect drink.

These are the Best Gifts For Martini Lovers:

Classic Martini Glasses

A good martini glass is the foundation for all martinis, and a Waterford glass always makes for a classic, elegant choice. This pair, at $100, is engraveable with a monogram, an icon, or message at no additional charge.

Olives

These pitted olives ($35) are the perfect garnish for anyone’s martini. They’re oil-free, so you don’t have to worry about spoiling your perfect drink. They’re unstuffed, so you can leave them empty or create your own filling for your signature style.

Jeweled Cocktail Picks

These crystal snowflake cocktail picks from Joanna Buchanan are a lovely piece of jewelry for your martini glass (or charcuterie board, or dessert board). At $128, they make an excellent hostess gift and are a festive addition to any bar cart.

An Elegant Cocktail Shaker

This leather-clad cocktail shaker from King Ranch has a hand-stitched, leather exterior and a stainless steel interior. A double jigger is included. The removable cap has an integrated strainer. At $245, this shaker adds an authentic Texas touch to anyone’s bar.

Cocktail Napkins

These colorful linen napkins ($44) make a cheerful spot to put down your drink. Since each is different, it makes it easy to remember which napkin and drink is yours,

Martini Pitcher and Stirrer Set

This perfect blend of lead-free crystal and Italian pewter is a work of art ($395), fitting for any cocktail that should be “stirred,” not shaken. The pitcher holds 1.5 liters. The pewter stirrer and base require only limited upkeep.

Martini Recipes

The ultimate guide to martinis. This hardcover book ($26.99) is 176 pages of color photography, recipes and anecdotes covering the origins of the drink and various interpretations from around the world.

Martini Gift Set

This is a one-stop spot for mastering the martini — everything but the gin is included in this gift set. ($182). That means a shaker, two martini glasses, olives, cocktail picks and dirty martini juice.

Martini Bag Charm

This stacked olive charm from Loewe ($590) comes complete with a leather “lemon peel” garnish.