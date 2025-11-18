The Best Holiday Activities In The Woodlands Area — For Holi-Dates, Family Fun and Festive Frolics

Deacon Baldy's is a great holi-date spot for getting in the Christmas spirit. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

Take an "Elfie Selfie" at Deacon Baldy's this season. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

With the help of Woodlands Style House, Deacon Baldy's is dressed for the holidays. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Style House)

The Woodlands Church Festival of Lights is full of magic and wonder.

Crank up the fun with one of these Leg Lamp shots at The Leg Lamp Lounge.

Festive themed cocktails at The Leg Lamp Lounge, located in The Woodlands Resort, are sure to fill you with holiday cheer.

Let the music of the season fill your hearts at the annual Holly Jolly Jingle taking place on December 4.

Don't miss the way The Waterway sparkles when it's lit up for the holidays.

Skate hand-in-hand around the festive Ice Rink next to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Take a stroll through the Gingerbread Village at City Place.

Twinkling lights, festive music, holiday decor galore and more events than you could fit into any wish list, The Woodlands does the holidays with a passion that few other communities anywhere can match. This includes a wide range of jubilant events that can make for a perfect holi-date or family outing.

Whether you’re looking for adventurous winter fun, a stroll lit up in Christmas lights, or an intimate spot to sip on themed cocktails, there’s something for everyone in The Woodlands during the holidays. These are Best Holiday Activities In The Woodlands: