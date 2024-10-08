The 15 Best Holiday Events in Fort Worth — The Grinch Musical, Cowboy Santa, Pentatonix, and More

I know it seems a bit early, but tickets to some of these holiday happenings won’t last until you’re sipping a peppermint latte and dusting off your favorite decorations. That means the time to get merry and make a list of which Christmastime festivities you want to attend is now. From festive tree lightings to The Nutcracker ballet and Cowboy Santa, these are the best holiday events in Fort Worth.

The Grinch and The Nutcracker Lead The Way

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas takes over Bass Hall just in time for Turkey Day, from November 19 through 24. Take a trip to Whoville and watch the Christmas spirit melt the cold, cold heart of The Grinch himself. Part of the Broadway at the Bass Series, the show features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series ― written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss himself. Max the Dog narrates the beloved children’s tale.

The Nutcracker will be performed in Fort Worth by The Texas Ballet Theater from December 13 through 29, also at Bass Hall. The tradition is one of those childhood memories that translates to all age groups. It’s always fun to see grandparents introducing their wide-eyed grandchildren to The Nutcracker ballet. Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece remains en pointe.

Light the Lights

Lightscape will illuminate Fort Worth Botanic Gardens’ verdant 120 acres during this annual Lightscape festival featuring hundreds of light-filled installations, and even a “Christmas Village” to celebrate the holidays! The self-guided walking tour is a must-see from November 22 through January 5.

The Parade of Lights has been a Fort Worth tradition for 41 years now. It kicks off the season downtown on November 24 beginning at 6 pm. And, you might even catch a glimpse of the big guy himself.

Candlelight Christmas in Ryan Place celebrates its 40th year. The annual tour of homes is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of this historic neighborhood. Candlelight Christmas will showcase five stunning homes along with the beautifully adorned historic Daggett Elementary, all decked out for the holiday season.

The Stockyards Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on November 29 at 6 pm, marking the festive glow you’ll find throughout the district. Get your photo taken with Cowboy Santa, and listen to stories from Mrs. Claus ahead of the tree lighting.

Santa? I Know Him!

Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade in the Stockyards takes place on November 29. Cowboy Santa arrives in his stagecoach following the 11:30 am cattle drive. you’ll find him and the Missus at Cowboy Santa’s Workshop, on the Cowgirl Channel West Lawn, all the way until Christmas Eve. He’ll be on hand for photos every Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. He has to get going early on Christmas Eve, of course, packing up at 4 pm (it’s a busy night, after all).

Storytime With Mrs. Claus will also be held in The Stockyards at Cowboy Santa’s Workshop. She’ll be available every Friday through Sunday, from November 29 through December 24 at 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

Photos with Santa at Clearfork. Be on the lookout for the man in the red suit. He’ll be a fixture at Clearfork every weekend, beginning November 29. Santa will be a big draw at Fort Worth’s shopping mecca, throughout the season.

More Seasonal Magic

Pentatonix – Hallelujah it’s a Christmas Tour will ring in the season at Dickies Arena on December 21 at 7 pm. The Grammy Award-winning a capella band has sold 10 million albums worldwide, and they’ll pack the house as their Christmas tour stops in Fort Worth.

Stockyards Rodeo Rink is the place to giddy up and glide from November 18 through January 5. The Stockyards Rodeo Rink is back for its third year. The 4,000-square-foot professional ice skating rink will take over the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building from November 18 through January 5.

The Polar Express Cliburn Family Concert Series takes place at Stockyards Station on November 30 and December 1. This one-of-a-kind show features narration and illustrations from Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved classic book, The Polar Express. There will be magical musical interludes and a few surprises.

Clearfork Holiday Market helps you begin checking off your list. It will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 9 am to 3 pm, with live music, family-friendly activities, and of course, shopping. The Clearfork Farmer’s Market transforms into a winter wonderland, becoming Clearfork Holiday Market.

The 23rd Annual Christmas in the Stockyards takes place on December 7 from 11 am to 8 pm. Enjoy the sounds of the season, Reindeer Games, and a spectacular Christmas Parade at 4 pm.

Clearfork Christmas takes place on December 14. This free family and pet-friendly event, includes inflatable slides, face painting, cookie decorating and wreath decorating with Bright Eyed Blooms, and live performances by Texas Boys Choir and Singing Girls of Texas.