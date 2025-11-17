10 Best Holiday Events in Dallas — The Nutcracker Ballet, Zoo Lights, Home Alone in Concert, and More

The Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park is a sight to see.

Performed by Texas Ballet Theater, "The Nutcracker" is a must this holiday season.

Ready or not, the holidays are almost here. And in Dallas, top festive happenings get booked up fast. But don’t fret; we’ve narrowed down the very best concerts, ballets, tree lightings, and more to get your tickets for now.

Take a Stroll Through Holiday Lights and Decor

A favorite holiday experience each year is the Dallas Arboretum’s 12 Days of Christmas from now through January 4. The annual Holiday at the Arboretum event features 12 Victorian-style gazebos brought to life with each day from the classic carol, The 12 Days of Christmas. There are millions of lights throughout the garden, as well as a Christmas village.

Through January 4, see the largest miniature train set in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. This year, there is a new addition called Choo-Choo Tales that Dallas Children’s Theater and Booker T. Washington High School’s Theatre Conservatory are hosting at NorthPark Center on Tuesdays in December (through the 23rd).

Take a stroll through Dallas Zoo Lights through January 4. The experience takes you on a glittering adventure of larger-than-life animal lanterns and a million-light display.

Head to Galleria Dallas through January 4 for the immersive holiday experience, SNOWDAY (great for photos), and Santaland — where you can meet Santa in person.

Addison’s Vitruvian Lights is another must-visit during the holiday for its dazzling light display at Vitruvian Park. The flip is switched on at 6 pm on November 23. Special events include performances by Jordan Kahn Orchestra from 6 pm to 10 pm, and Dallas String Quartet on November 30. The lights are on display through January 1.

Get in The Spirit With Special Holiday Shows

On December 20, Trans-Siberian Orchestra‘s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve will have two shows at American Airlines Center at 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

One cannot miss a performance of The Nutcracker during the holidays. Texas Ballet Theater’s is one of the best, from November 28 through December 7 at Winspear Opera House. And if you happen to miss these dates, don’t worry, the ballet will perform in Fort Worth from December 12 through 28.

Home Alone in Concert is a must this December for fans of the 1990 film. From December 5 through 7, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform the score (composed by John Williams) live while the film plays in the background.

Shopping Experiences, Tree Lightings, & More

Highland Park Village‘s Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll takes place on December 10. From 4 pm to 7 pm, you can take photos with Santa, get the kids’ faces painted, participate in a toy drive, partake in exclusive store activations, listen to festive music, and more.

On December 7 from 4 pm to 7 pm, Klyde Warren Park will host its annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

Make sure to also check out our guides to the best holiday pop-up bars and holiday tea experiences in Dallas.