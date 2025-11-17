Christmas Village
nutcracker-thumbnail
Klyde Warren Park tree lighting
01
03

The European-style Christmas Village at the Dallas Arboretum. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

02
03

Performed by Texas Ballet Theater, "The Nutcracker" is a must this holiday season.

03
03

The Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park is a sight to see.

Christmas Village
nutcracker-thumbnail
Klyde Warren Park tree lighting
Culture / Holiday / Entertainment

10 Best Holiday Events in Dallas — The Nutcracker Ballet, Zoo Lights, Home Alone in Concert, and More

Tickets To Some of Your Favorite Holiday Happenings Won’t Last Long

BY //
The European-style Christmas Village at the Dallas Arboretum. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)
Performed by Texas Ballet Theater, "The Nutcracker" is a must this holiday season.
The Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park is a sight to see.
1
3

The European-style Christmas Village at the Dallas Arboretum. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

2
3

Performed by Texas Ballet Theater, "The Nutcracker" is a must this holiday season.

3
3

The Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park is a sight to see.

Ready or not, the holidays are almost here. And in Dallas, top festive happenings get booked up fast. But don’t fret; we’ve narrowed down the very best concerts, ballets, tree lightings, and more to get your tickets for now.

From The Nutcracker ballet to jaw-dropping light displays, these are the best holiday events in Dallas.

The Dallas Arboretum goes all out for the holidays.

Take a Stroll Through Holiday Lights and Decor

A favorite holiday experience each year is the Dallas Arboretum’s 12 Days of Christmas from now through January 4. The annual Holiday at the Arboretum event features 12 Victorian-style gazebos brought to life with each day from the classic carol, The 12 Days of Christmas. There are millions of lights throughout the garden, as well as a Christmas village.

Through January 4, see the largest miniature train set in Texas, The Trains at NorthPark, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. This year, there is a new addition called Choo-Choo Tales that Dallas Children’s Theater and Booker T. Washington High School’s Theatre Conservatory are hosting at NorthPark Center on Tuesdays in December (through the 23rd).

Take a stroll through Dallas Zoo Lights through January 4. The experience takes you on a glittering adventure of larger-than-life animal lanterns and a million-light display.

Head to Galleria Dallas through January 4 for the immersive holiday experience, SNOWDAY (great for photos), and Santaland — where you can meet Santa in person.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Swipe
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025

Addison’s Vitruvian Lights is another must-visit during the holiday for its dazzling light display at Vitruvian Park. The flip is switched on at 6 pm on November 23. Special events include performances by Jordan Kahn Orchestra from 6 pm to 10 pm, and Dallas String Quartet on November 30. The lights are on display through January 1.

The Nutcracker Dallas
Performed by Texas Ballet Theater, “The Nutcracker” is a must this holiday season.

Get in The Spirit With Special Holiday Shows

On December 20, Trans-Siberian Orchestra‘s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve will have two shows at American Airlines Center at 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

One cannot miss a performance of The Nutcracker during the holidays. Texas Ballet Theater’s is one of the best, from November 28 through December 7 at Winspear Opera House. And if you happen to miss these dates, don’t worry, the ballet will perform in Fort Worth from December 12 through 28.

Home Alone in Concert is a must this December for fans of the 1990 film. From December 5 through 7, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform the score (composed by John Williams) live while the film plays in the background.

Klyde Warren Park tree lighting
The Tree Lighting Celebration at Klyde Warren Park is a sight to see.

Shopping Experiences, Tree Lightings, & More

Highland Park Village‘s Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll takes place on December 10. From 4 pm to 7 pm, you can take photos with Santa, get the kids’ faces painted, participate in a toy drive, partake in exclusive store activations, listen to festive music, and more.

On December 7 from 4 pm to 7 pm, Klyde Warren Park will host its annual Tree Lighting Celebration.

Make sure to also check out our guides to the best holiday pop-up bars and holiday tea experiences in Dallas.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
read full series
Schedule a 1:1 Consultation
Book Now
Wolf Sub-Zero & Cove

Advertisement

Curated Collection

Swipe
3233 Northwest Parkway
University Park
FOR SALE

3233 Northwest Parkway
Dallas, TX

$3,325,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3233 Northwest Parkway
4208 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4208 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,990,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4208 Beverly Drive
7149 Northaven Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7149 Northaven Road
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7149 Northaven Road
2430 Victory Park Lane #3204
Uptown
FOR SALE

2430 Victory Park Lane #3204
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2430 Victory Park Lane #3204
5045 Lakehill Court
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5045 Lakehill Court
Dallas, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5045 Lakehill Court
7502 Caruth Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

7502 Caruth Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
7502 Caruth Boulevard
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$26,000,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
11345 W Ricks Circle
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11345 W Ricks Circle
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
11345 W Ricks Circle
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
3933 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3933 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,895,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3933 Centenary Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X