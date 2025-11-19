10 Best Holiday Events in Fort Worth — Stockyards Rodeo Rink, Parade of Lights, The Polar Express, and More

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden lights up for Christmas in the Garden, one of the city’s most atmospheric winter experiences. (Courtesy)

The GM Financial Parade of Lights brings more than 100 glowing floats and performances to the heart of Fort Worth each year. (Courtesy)

The holiday season is already in full swing in Fort Worth. Seasonal events promise the return of festive traditions, family-friendly outings, and winter celebrations across the city. Here are the 10 Best Holiday Events in Cowtown.

Giddy Up and Glide at the Stockyards

Get ready to kick off your boots and lace up your ice skates. The Stockyards Rodeo Rink just opened at Mule Alley, marking the return of a beloved holiday tradition. Families, couples, and out-of-town guests can partake in one of six daily sessions that stretch from late morning into the evening.

GM Financial Parade of Lights

Downtown Fort Worth glows each year during the GM Financial Parade of Lights. More than 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, equestrian units, and giant balloons parade through Sundance Square as thousands line the streets for the nighttime spectacle. This year’s tradition unfolds on Sunday, November 23. While you’re there, take in Sundance Square and the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas, which has its own lighting ceremony on December 2.

Christmas in the Garden at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden transforms into a glowing holiday escape during Christmas in the Garden (November 21 through January 4). The one-mile walking trail features illuminated tunnels, towering displays, and immersive light installations created with Sony Music’s visual designers. Guests wind through themed zones like the Rainbow Path and Candy Cane Tunnel while stopping for seasonal treats or grabbing photos with Santa along the way.

Cowboy Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade & Tree Lighting

Cowboy Santa rolls into the Fort Worth Stockyards on November 28, leading a full day of holiday festivities that kick off with his stagecoach arrival and parade following the 11:30 am Cattle Drive. Families can explore the Stockyards with Dickens carolers, Old West comedy gunfights, face painting, and photos with Cowboy Santa throughout the afternoon. The celebration builds toward the annual 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony on East Exchange, which is always a crowd-favorite event to start the holiday season.

Home for the Holidays with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra brings holiday magic back to Bass Performance Hall with Home for the Holidays, a seasonal favorite that blends classic carols, festive orchestral arrangements, and sing-along moments for all ages. Performances take place on November 28 and 29 and promise to transform Bass Performance Hall into a glowing backdrop of winter wonderment. Families can expect traditional holiday selections, surprise musical highlights, and a visit from Santa himself.

The Cliburn Presents The Polar Express

The Cliburn brings The Polar Express: Holiday Concert to the Fort Worth Stockyards on November 29 and 30, transforming the Stampede Room at Stockyards Station into a festive storytelling experience. Dynamic narration and illustrations from Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved book pair with live musical interludes and a few magical surprises.

Sundance Square Tree Lighting

Fort Worth’s signature Christmas tree lighting event returns to Sundance Square for its 79th year. The 2025 community tree lighting takes place on December 2 at 7 pm, illuminating what is recognized as the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas. Before the big moment, the plaza hosts a free holiday concert at 6:30 pm that will draw locals and visitors to this kick-off to the Christmas season beneath the 80-foot tree.

Clearfork Holiday Market

The Shops at Clearfork will bring festive energy to the holidays with the Clearfork Holiday Market, a seasonal pop-up that blends local shopping with holiday charm. Dozens of artisan vendors, boutique makers, and specialty food stalls will be on hand for the Saturday, December 6 event that features gifts, décor, and handmade goods you won’t find anywhere else. Seasonal cocktails, live music, and twinkling lights round out this annual Clearfork tradition.

Polar PJ Party at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History brings back a crowd favorite with its Polar PJ Party, a cozy holiday tradition perfect for young families. Visitors arrive in their pajamas for a morning of festive, hands-on activities before heading into the Omni Theater for a screening of The Polar Express on the museum’s massive domed screen. The event runs on select dates in November and December.

Holidays at the Hearth at Log Cabin Village

Log Cabin Village offers one of Fort Worth’s most charming winter experiences with Holidays at the Hearth, which returns on December 6 from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm. Families explore the historic cabins while enjoying old-fashioned holiday traditions, hands-on crafts, and seasonal storytelling. Guests can create ornaments, play period games, and learn how early Texans celebrated the winter season.