11 Luxury Destination Spas and Wellness Retreats Texans Should Visit in 2026

There is no personal phenomenon like the clock striking midnight on January first to spark an irrational commitment to wellness. Like clockwork, the new year brings renewed focus on detoxing, recentering, and tapping into our best selves. One of the most inspiring ways to indulge that annual wellness itch is by escaping to a destination spa or health retreat, where immersive, turnkey programs make prioritizing health feel both indulgent and effortless.

An all-inclusive schedule of workshops, meditation sessions (bring on the hippie-dippy), nourishing meals, heart-pumping workouts, and quality time to unplug can be transformative, even if only for a few days. Whether it’s an international wellness hot spot offering cutting-edge biohacking or a beloved Texas icon rooted in holistic tradition, health-seeking Texans are willing to travel far and wide in pursuit of ultimate well-being.

Here are the best luxury destination spas and wellness retreats to kick-start your new year.

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa | California

Frequently lauded as one of the best wellness retreats in the United States, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa is a California meets rustic French Country luxury health playland with over 125 classes daily, an extensive spa menu, and tons of outdoor activities overlooking the vineyards and lavender fields in its expansive property outside of San Diego. Cal-a-Vie also boasts a variety of multi-bedroom villas on the property for groups who want to be well together.

Mii amo | Arizona

Nestled in the red rocks of Sedona, Mii amo has long been beloved for its powerful, restorative energy. Part of the renowned Enchantment Resort, guests enjoy access to Mii amo’s highly curated spa treatments and programming, along with Enchantment’s pools, restaurants, and outdoor adventures. Personalized wellness journeys target specific physical and emotional goals, making this a deeply intentional escape.

Miraval | Texas

While Miraval has outposts in Arizona and Massachusetts, its Austin location remains a favorite for Texans seeking a turnkey wellness retreat closer to home. The all-inclusive experience includes dining, spa credits, and a full menu of activities. With a strong emphasis on rest and recovery, Miraval’s famously comfortable beds are designed to support truly restorative sleep, an often-overlooked pillar of health

Canyon Ranch | Arizona

One of the biggest names in luxury wellness retreats, Canyon Ranch is a well-oiled health machine. Their flagship resort in Tucson won the coveted Three Keys by Michelin and boasts all-inclusive, state-of-the-art wellness programming amidst the Sonoran Desert. Look for special retreats and programs with expert doctors, spiritual leaders, and fitness experts.

Lake Austin Spa Resort | Texas

This Texas wellness staple has long been a healthy refuge for Texans looking for a progressive wellness program with added Hill Country flair. Just a short drive from Austin, Lake Austin Spa’s lakeside property has cozy suites, an award-winning spa, fun classes like floating meditation and water yoga, along with included gourmet dining. Their beloved Blue Room is their plus relaxation room within their spa, worthy of cuddling up with a hot cup of tea and a great book.

Sensei Lana’i, A Four Seasons Resort | Hawaii

Nestled in the mountains of Lana’i, Sensei is a serene, minimalist escape focused on personalized wellbeing. Founded by billionaire Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus, the Sensei Way is rooted in science and physician-designed programming. Guests enjoy a wide range of wellness offerings alongside impeccable Five-Star hospitality, including dining by Nobu.

Golden Door | California

Just north of San Diego is the hidden, Japanese-inspired health retreat that has been enticing wellness seekers in the know since the 1950s. Golden Door embraces traditional wellness practices, farm-to-table, nutritional dining, and immersive relaxation. The resort’s seven-day programs encourage sunrise hikes, use of the hotel’s provided sweatshirts, shirts, and fleeces for guests, and daily massages.

International Health Destinations

Rancho La Puerta | Mexico

Mornings at Rancho La Puerta start early with sunset hikes across the northern Mexican mountains. With a storied history of inspiring guests to find wellness with a dose of nature, plant-based eating, and reflective serenity, Rancho La Puerta’s standard weeklong sessions are coveted by their dedicated guests who return year after year. Their hacienda-style casitas and villas with open fireplaces and limited wifi allow for a truly unplugged stay to focus on the mind, body, and soul.

SHA Wellness | Spain and Mexico

Born from a patient suffering from chronic health issues, SHA prioritizes a discovery of the body to establish a customized program for each guest. Their curated programs geared towards certain health goals encompass medical testing and treatments like body composition analysis, Cortisol biorhythm testing, intensive, modern detox therapies, all combined with classic practices like nutritional consultations, acupuncture, and fitness classes. Their locations in Spain and Mexico draw discerning wellness and medical gurus from around the globe.

Krallerhof | Austria

Krallerhof is a mix of traditional alpine and Austrian wellness practices and ultra-modern, sleek surroundings and state-of-the-art treatments. The family-owned wellness hotel just two hours from Munich has a globally renowned heated infinity pool, and a futuristic wellness compound with over 10 different steam rooms, saunas, and whirlpools, in addition to a wellness cafe – all overlooking the Tyrolean mountain peaks.

Euphoria Retreat | Greece

With new nonstop flight service from Dallas to Athens launching in May, a visit to Euphoria Retreat in mainland Greece is easier than ever. Set adjacent to a UNESCO World Heritage site, the healing sanctuary uses ancient Greek healing philosophies paired with precision medicine to allow guests to dive deep into their health journeys. The property offers coveted programming like advanced biomarker testing and holistic longevity treatments.