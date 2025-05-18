The Best Memorial Day Weekend Events in Dallas — Walks, Concerts, Pool Parties, and More Ways to Celebrate Our Fallen Heroes

From walks and concerts to pool parties and dining specials, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Memorial Day in Dallas.

Memorial Day is next week, on Monday, May 26. In celebration of our fallen heroes, Dallas goes big with marches, concerts, and other festivities to honor those who have died in military service. The three-day weekend will feature tons of events, so we’ve narrowed it down to some of our favorites. From walks and concerts to pool parties and dining specials, these are the best Memorial Day weekend events in Dallas.

Dallas Memorial March

On May 25 and 26, Carry The Load is hosting its Memorial March at Reverchon Park to raise money to provide healing services to our nation’s heroes and their families. Participants can walk a mile or stay for the entire 20-hour march on Katy Trail, but the festivities begin with opening ceremonies at 3:30 pm on Sunday. There will also be live music in the park that evening, food trucks, and a story board procession.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Concert

Head to Flag Pole Hill on May 26 for the DSO’s annual Memorial Day concert, featuring patriotic favorites and fireworks. Pre-show entertainment by The Rob Holbert Band begins at 6:30 pm. In the event of rain, the show will move to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

This Memorial Day weekend, the Dallas Arboretum hosts various activities such as a petting zoo, historical tours of the DeGolyer House, and a Garden Chef Series.

Boots & Barbecue Fest at Legacy Hall

Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall on May 24 for its sixth annual Boots & Barbecue Fest. The event features live music by Straight Tequila Night and more, barbecue, themed drinks, a hat bar, local vendors, giveaways, and more. Find tickets here.

Dallas Pool Parties

In the Design District, Virgin Dallas Hotels will host a full weekend (Friday through Monday) of events at The Pool Club, including DJ entertainment, signature cocktails and bites, and more. It’s best to reserve VIP seating or purchase a day pass ahead of time.

Waterproof at The Statler hotel is also celebrating Memorial Day with two pool parties — one on Sunday and the other on Monday. Tickets start at $25 per person and include access to the rooftop pool and local DJ entertainment. VIP experiences start at $117.51 and include a spot at the VIP pool lounge, cabana, or high-top table (food and beverage minimum spends required).

For a family-friendly option, JadeWaters Resort Pool at the Hilton Anatole hotel is hosting a Memorial Day weekend full of music, movies, and swimming from May 27 through May 28. Kiddos will be able to enjoy a foam party, face painting, Anatole Park train ride, and more, while adults 21 and up can enjoy an Aperol tasting and cocktails for purchase and Texas barbecue. Book a staycation or day pass to attend.

Memorial Day Dining

Brand-new to Dallas, The Hampton Social is hosting a special brunch on May 26 until 3 pm. Enjoy favorite brunch dishes like Grandma Swan’s Pancakes, the Sunrise Beach Bowl, and Bananas Foster French Toast on the breezy rooftop patio in downtown Dallas.

On Henderson Avenue, The Porch is celebrating the weekend with $10 Inflation-Free Cocktails, May Big Board specials, and extended brunch service on Monday, May 26. From May 24 through 26, diners can enjoy complimentary Bloody Mary shots, a Burgers & Bourbon special ($25) on May 25, and a limited-time secret menu item, The Smashdown, starting that weekend.

Community Beer Company will host a full weekend of celebrations, such as live music on Friday night, a local vendor market on Saturday, and all-day wine specials for National Wine Day on Sunday, followed by a karaoke night. There will also be beer and spirit to-go specials all weekend with 15 percent off six-packs and bottles. The brewery serves a great burger — The Standard.