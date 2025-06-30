Culture / Sporting Life

The Best Places to Play Mini Golf in Dallas — From Classic Spots to Modern, High-Tech Courses with Cocktails

Sophisticated Putt Putt

BY
PopStroke Dallas

Tiger Woods' mini golf venue, PopStroke, opens its second Texas location in The Colony. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re looking for a fun date night spot or a way to spend the afternoon with the kids, mini golf is forever a classic — and Dallas does it big. From outdoor spots to more modern indoor courses (with a boozy bent), these are the best places for a game of putt putt in the city.

PopStroke

The Colony

5770 Grandscape Boulevard
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

Website

PopStroke Dallas

Tiger Woods' mini golf venue, PopStroke, opens its second Texas location in The Colony. (Courtesy)

Opened in The Colony in 2024, this Tiger Woods-backed outdoor mini golf venue was the second to open in Texas. Featuring two 18-hole courses, PopStroke joined fellow Grandscape putt putt experience, Puttery — a tech-forward, indoor experience with various themed courses. This new venue looks more like an actual golf course as it has bunkers, fairways, and rough like a traditional game.

There is open-air dining with an outdoor beer garden. Through a mobile app, you can keep the score of your game, and order drinks and food — delivered straight to you. Ice cream is a big deal here as PopStroke offers 24 flavors as well as signature milkshakes.

Puttshack

Addison

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 600
Addison, TX 75254  |  Map

 

Website

Puttshack Dallas

Puttshack opened its first North Texas location in Addison. (Courtesy)

In Addison’s Village on the Parkway, Puttshack is an upscale, indoor, tech-infused mini golf venue. It features nine-hole courses, as well as a new Challenge Hole experience. You won’t find any paper and tiny pencils here. The golf balls track your gameplay and points throughout the courses — which are designed in a way you’ve probably never seen in putt putt before. One hole is set up like a beer pong game, another like roulette.

You can also order craft cocktails and globally-inspired food at the venue like Korean bbq bao buns and Puttshack poutine.

Puttery

The Colony

5762 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 105
The Colony, TX 75056  |  Map

 

469-862-0151

Website

Puttery Dallas

Puttery is a new, modern and high-tech twist on mini-golf. (Courtesy of Puttery)

Over at Grandscape in The Colony, this new indoor mini-golf course offers a modern twist on the classic date-night sport. At 20,700 square feet, the space is huge and includes four nine-hole courses over two floors (themed Rooftop, Lodge, Library, and Illusion Courses). An adults-only spot, players must be 21 and older, as there are three bars, an outdoor terrace, and lounges in the space. Much more high-tech than the average turf course, Puttery is actually one of pro-golfer Rory McIlroy’s investments. It’s a destination spot for those looking for a whole new mini-golf experience just outside of Dallas.

Another Round

West Dallas

660 Fort Worth Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-233-6316

Website

Another Round Dallas (Photo by Christina Childress)

Another Round features 12 mini golf holes. (Photo by Christina Childress)

Located in West Dallas, this indoor mini-golf course and bar opened in 2020. The spot offers 12 holes of mini-golf and a full bar menu featuring signature cocktails. This isn’t your ordinary mini-golf course though — each hole is unique and includes obstacles like traffic cones and ball pits. Carry around your drink while you play, and then hangout at the bar or outdoor patio and enjoy bites after.

Topgolf

Lake Highlands

8787 Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75231  |  Map

 

Website

Topgolf Mini Golf

Topgolf Dallas offers one of the best mini-golf courses in Dallas.

In addition to its high-tech driving ranges, Topgolf Dallas also offers one of the biggest mini-golf courses in the area. The 54-hole (three 18-hole courses) putt putt course is available for anyone to play. Kids up to 17 cost $6.50 and adults cost $9. The course includes the classics including a waterfall, tunnels, and bridges. You can also grab food or drinks at the restaurant before or after you play.

Adventure Landing

North Dallas

17717 Coit Road
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

972-248-4653

Website

Adventure Landing Dallas Mini Golf

Adventure Landing is a Dallas classic when it comes to mini-golf.

A Dallas mini-golf classic, Adventure Landing offers three themed mini-golf courses for all ages. There are fun zoo animals, a waterfall, and caves to explore while you play 18 holes. The amusement venue also offers laser tag, go-karts, and an arcade if you’re looking for more to do after your round.

