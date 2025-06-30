The Best Places to Play Mini Golf in Dallas — From Classic Spots to Modern, High-Tech Courses with Cocktails

Opened in The Colony in 2024, this Tiger Woods-backed outdoor mini golf venue was the second to open in Texas. Featuring two 18-hole courses, PopStroke joined fellow Grandscape putt putt experience, Puttery — a tech-forward, indoor experience with various themed courses. This new venue looks more like an actual golf course as it has bunkers, fairways, and rough like a traditional game.

There is open-air dining with an outdoor beer garden. Through a mobile app, you can keep the score of your game, and order drinks and food — delivered straight to you. Ice cream is a big deal here as PopStroke offers 24 flavors as well as signature milkshakes.