The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV’s Top New Films

From a sports drama to 2022 Sundance Film Festival Dramatic Audience Award-winner, these are the best new movies to stream right now.

Hustle (Netflix)

In 2019, Adam Sandler proved that he could do much more than comedy in the intense crime thriller Uncut Gems. Now, switching over to sports drama, Sandler stars as a basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who must discover a new player abroad. After struggling to find someone who meets his expectations, Stanley (Sandler) happens upon a young player in Spain (played by NBA star Juancho Hernangómez) at the local courts, hustling his way to earn some extra cash. The two must then work together to get him into the NBA.

Also starring Queen Latifah, and so many professional basketball players, this new film has a lot of heart and is just an all-around feel-good drama.

Dakota Johnson appears in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” by Dallas-native Cooper Raiff, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

This new drama stars Dallas-native Cooper Raiff as a recent college grad who gets a job as a Bar Mitzvah party host. He becomes friends (and possibly more) with a young mom (played by Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola at one of the parties.

After graduating, Andrew (Raiff) moves back home with his mom (Leslie Mann), kid brother, and stepdad (Brad Garrett) and works at a place called Meat Sticks. Feeling confused and stuck, Andrew’s bond with Domino (Johnson) and her daughter intensifies quickly. Although Domino is engaged to another man, she develops a complicated relationship with Andrew rooted in her fears about settling down. Along with Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), the three have a wonderful and feel-good dynamic that makes things tricky. Raiff portrays the post-college struggle of being on the threshold of kid and adult in a comedic and emotional way.

SHOP Swipe























Next

“The Worst Person in the World” is a modern dramedy about the quest for love. (Photo by Kasper Tuxen Oslo Pictures)

The Worst Person in the World (Hulu)

This Norweigan comedy-drama stars Renate Reinsve as Julie, a young woman who struggles to find her path in life — in her career and relationships. Broken up into 12 parts, this film follows Julie as she jumps from one thing to another over four years in her late 20s/early 30s. Directed by Joachim Trier, the drama doesn’t shy away from the realistic, with chapters culminating into a raw revelation for Julie about who she really is.

Reinsve won the Best Actress Award at Cannes 2021. Anders Danielsen Lie also plays Aksel, Julie’s long-term boyfriend in the film.