Apple Cider Vinegar Best new tv shows
Paradise new tv shows
A Thousand Blows best new tv shows
Running Point
Deli Boys TV Shows
01
05

"Apple Cider Vinegar" stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson — a real-life Australian wellness influencer who committed fraud. (Courtesy)

02
05

“Paradise” is a new thriller TV series starring Sterling K. Brown. (Courtesy)

03
05

"A Thousand Blows" stars Stephen Graham as boxer Henry "Sugar" Goodson. (Courtesy)

04
05

Mindy Kaling's newest comedy series, "Running Point," stars Kate Hudson. (Courtesy)

05
05

"Deli Boys" is an upcoming comedy series on Hulu. (Courtesy)

Apple Cider Vinegar Best new tv shows
Paradise new tv shows
A Thousand Blows best new tv shows
Running Point
Deli Boys TV Shows
Culture / Entertainment

The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Month — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More

Must-Watch Netflix and Hulu Picks

BY // 02.21.25
"Apple Cider Vinegar" stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson — a real-life Australian wellness influencer who committed fraud. (Courtesy)
“Paradise” is a new thriller TV series starring Sterling K. Brown. (Courtesy)
"A Thousand Blows" stars Stephen Graham as boxer Henry "Sugar" Goodson. (Courtesy)
Mindy Kaling's newest comedy series, "Running Point," stars Kate Hudson. (Courtesy)
"Deli Boys" is an upcoming comedy series on Hulu. (Courtesy)
1
5

"Apple Cider Vinegar" stars Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson — a real-life Australian wellness influencer who committed fraud. (Courtesy)

2
5

“Paradise” is a new thriller TV series starring Sterling K. Brown. (Courtesy)

3
5

"A Thousand Blows" stars Stephen Graham as boxer Henry "Sugar" Goodson. (Courtesy)

4
5

Mindy Kaling's newest comedy series, "Running Point," stars Kate Hudson. (Courtesy)

5
5

"Deli Boys" is an upcoming comedy series on Hulu. (Courtesy)

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Obviously, the third season of The White Lotus and the second season of Severance are currently must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From Mindy Kaling’s new sports comedy on Netflix to a British drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders, these are the five best new TV shows to stream this month.

Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix)

All episodes are streaming

Based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World: the true story of the fake wellness guru Belle Gibson by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, this new limited drama series is now streaming all six episodes on Netflix. The Australian TV show follows the story of Instagram influencer and wellness scammer, Belle Gibson, who lied about having terminal brain cancer. Played by Kaitlyn Dever, Gibson develops a social following while promoting alternative medicine as the remedy to her cancer. Eventually, the truth catches up with her. Dever plays the part without restraint, at times making you unsure if you’re rooting for the real-life villain or not. She also boasts an impressive Australian accent.

Paradise new tv shows
“Paradise” is a new thriller TV series starring Sterling K. Brown. (Courtesy)

Paradise (Hulu)

Six episodes are currently streaming

We mentioned this drama series in our last round-up of best new TV shows, and since its premiere, it’s proved worth the watch. From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman comes another drama series (this time a political thriller) team-up with actor Sterling K. Brown. The new Hulu series has a killer twist in the first episode that quickly changes everything you think you know about the show. Brown plays Agent Xaviar Collins, the lead agent on the president’s (played by James Marsden) Secret Service security detail. Not much else can be said without giving away the surprise, but Julianne Nicholson stars as the world’s richest self-made woman. Just trust me and catch up on the eight-episode series this weekend.

A Thousand Blows best new tv shows
“A Thousand Blows” stars Stephen Graham as boxer Henry “Sugar” Goodson. (Courtesy)

A Thousand Blows (Hulu)

Premieres on February 21

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

Created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), this new British drama television series tells the story of the Forty Elephants — an all-female crime syndicate that clashes with the world of illegal bare-knuckle boxing in the 1880s. Already renewed for a second season, the show stars Stephen Graham as boxer Henry “Sugar” Goodson and Erin Doherty as Mary Carr, the Forty Elephants leader he gets mixed up with. This is while two men who recently immigrated from Jamaica fight to survive as they clash with the two groups.

Running Point
Mindy Kaling’s newest comedy series, “Running Point,” stars Kate Hudson. (Courtesy)

Running Point (Netflix)

Premieres on February 27

As far as the best new TV shows go, I have high hopes for this new TV series from Mindy Kaling. The new Netflix sports comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, newly appointed as President of the LA Waves — her family’s basketball team. The 10-episode series also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Max Greenfield, and other comedy favorites. With a star-studded cast including Hudson (who doesn’t often have regular TV series roles) and a new comedy genre for Kaling, I’m anxiously awaiting the premiere of Running Point.

Deli Boys TV Shows
“Deli Boys” is an upcoming comedy series on Hulu. (Courtesy)

Deli Boys (Hulu)

Premieres on March 6

This new Hulu TV comedy series follows two Pakistani-American brothers (played by Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali) who lose everything when their father, a convenience store magnate, passes away suddenly. They soon discover that their family’s deli empire was a criminal front. Created by Abdullah Saeed, the 10-episode TV show follows the brothers as they are forced to take up their father’s position in the crime world.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch

Featured Properties

Swipe
706 Wilken Street
Open House
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Open House
Fall Creek
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Open House
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$819,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Open House
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 1 - 4 PM

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Open House
Laurel Creek
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 12 - 2 PM

9507 Shadow Gate Lane
Houston, TX

$425,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
9507 Shadow Gate Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Open House
Heatherwood
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/22 Saturday 12 - 2 PM

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$317,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Open House
Pomona
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Open House
Oak Forest
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/22 Saturday 3:30 - 5:30 PM

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$674,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
3514 Suffolk Drive
Open House
Highland Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
4135 Amherst Street
Open House
West University Place
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
3 Warrenton Drive
Open House
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/22 Saturday 2 - 4 PM

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Open House
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Open House
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/23 Sunday 2 - 4 PM

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X