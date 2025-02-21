The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Month — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Obviously, the third season of The White Lotus and the second season of Severance are currently must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From Mindy Kaling’s new sports comedy on Netflix to a British drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders, these are the five best new TV shows to stream this month.

Apple Cider Vinegar (Netflix)

All episodes are streaming

Based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World: the true story of the fake wellness guru Belle Gibson by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, this new limited drama series is now streaming all six episodes on Netflix. The Australian TV show follows the story of Instagram influencer and wellness scammer, Belle Gibson, who lied about having terminal brain cancer. Played by Kaitlyn Dever, Gibson develops a social following while promoting alternative medicine as the remedy to her cancer. Eventually, the truth catches up with her. Dever plays the part without restraint, at times making you unsure if you’re rooting for the real-life villain or not. She also boasts an impressive Australian accent.

Paradise (Hulu)

Six episodes are currently streaming

We mentioned this drama series in our last round-up of best new TV shows, and since its premiere, it’s proved worth the watch. From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman comes another drama series (this time a political thriller) team-up with actor Sterling K. Brown. The new Hulu series has a killer twist in the first episode that quickly changes everything you think you know about the show. Brown plays Agent Xaviar Collins, the lead agent on the president’s (played by James Marsden) Secret Service security detail. Not much else can be said without giving away the surprise, but Julianne Nicholson stars as the world’s richest self-made woman. Just trust me and catch up on the eight-episode series this weekend.

A Thousand Blows (Hulu)

Premieres on February 21

Created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), this new British drama television series tells the story of the Forty Elephants — an all-female crime syndicate that clashes with the world of illegal bare-knuckle boxing in the 1880s. Already renewed for a second season, the show stars Stephen Graham as boxer Henry “Sugar” Goodson and Erin Doherty as Mary Carr, the Forty Elephants leader he gets mixed up with. This is while two men who recently immigrated from Jamaica fight to survive as they clash with the two groups.

Running Point (Netflix)

Premieres on February 27

As far as the best new TV shows go, I have high hopes for this new TV series from Mindy Kaling. The new Netflix sports comedy stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, newly appointed as President of the LA Waves — her family’s basketball team. The 10-episode series also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Max Greenfield, and other comedy favorites. With a star-studded cast including Hudson (who doesn’t often have regular TV series roles) and a new comedy genre for Kaling, I’m anxiously awaiting the premiere of Running Point.

Deli Boys (Hulu)

Premieres on March 6

This new Hulu TV comedy series follows two Pakistani-American brothers (played by Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali) who lose everything when their father, a convenience store magnate, passes away suddenly. They soon discover that their family’s deli empire was a criminal front. Created by Abdullah Saeed, the 10-episode TV show follows the brothers as they are forced to take up their father’s position in the crime world.