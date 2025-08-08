5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This August — An Alien Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More

Based on the first book of the The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells, the 10-episode TV show follows "Murderbot" as he is assigned to protect a group of scientists on a mission to a dangerous planet.

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the second seasons of Wednesday and Peacemaker as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From a sci-fi horror prequel series to Alien to Lena Dunham’s latest comedy, these are the best new TV shows to stream this August.

Alien: Earth (Hulu)

Premieres August 12

One of the most highly anticipated new TV shows of summer, this prequel to the 1979 film Alien is set two years before the events in the iconic Ridley Scott movie. Created by Noah Hawley (Fargo), the sci-fi horror series stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the first hybrid — someone who has their human consciousness transferred into a synthetic body. Timothy Olyphant plays Kirsh, Wendy’s mentor. When a space vessel crashes on Earth, Wendy and a group of soldiers discover the planet’s greatest threat. You guessed it: aliens!

Too Much (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

Created by Lena Dunham (Girls), this new romantic comedy series stars Megan Stalter (Hacks) as Jessica, a young New Yorker who has recently been heartbroken. She moves to London for a job opportunity, hoping to find her epic love story there. Jess quickly falls for an indie musician, Felix (played by Will Sharpe), but he’s not exactly the Mr. Darcy she was looking for. The 10-episode show is inspired by Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber’s, own relationship. Dunham also stars in the show as Jess’s older sister, also brokenhearted after her husband (Andrew Rannells) leaves her. But the main reason to watch is Stalter’s performance and stellar delivery of Dunham’s witty dialogue. Too Much is more comedy than truly romantic, but it’s worth binging one weekend for lots of laughs and fun guest appearances from Andrew Scott, Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts, and more.

Murderbot (Apple TV+)

All episodes now streaming

I was surprised to love this new action comedy series on Apple TV+ as much as I did. I’m not usually into sci-fi, but Alexander Skarsgård as a security bot who secretly gains free will is highly entertaining. Based on the first book of the The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells, the 10-episode TV show follows “Murderbot” as he is assigned to protect a group of scientists on a mission to a dangerous planet. While all he wants to do is binge his soap operas, the scientists eventually realize that they are being hunted, and their security unit must protect them. Murderbot must not reveal that he has hacked his system to gain autonomy, which proves difficult when he suddenly gains an interest in human connection. The series has been renewed for a second season.

Chief of War (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Fridays

A brand new drama series on Apple TV+, Chief of War stars Jason Momoa as a Hawaiian war chief. Based on true events, the nine-episode series begins at the end of the 18th century when four kingdoms were fighting, including Hawai’i, Maui, O’ahu, and Kaua’i. In the first episode, Ka’iana (Momoa) takes a journey abroad to learn more about the foreign invaders threatening his homeland. He decides to lead a violent campaign to unite warring islands that are threatened by colonization.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime)

Premieres August 27

A prequel to the first TV show, The Terminal List, which is based on the characters from the 2018 novel of the same name, this new action thriller on Prime sees Taylor Kitsch reprise his role as Ben Edwards — a Navy SEAL turned CIA Ground Branch operative. The series dives into the darker side of warfare and the toll it takes on a person. Chris Pratt also returns to star as Edwards’ former teammate and BUD/S classmate, James Reece.