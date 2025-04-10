The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Month — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the second season of The Last of Us and the fourth season of Hacks coming up as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From an Apple TV+ crime drama starring Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager-turned-burglar to the latest series from the creators of Gilmore Girls, these are the best new TV shows to stream this month.

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+)

Premieres on April 11

This new nine-episode drama series from Apple TV+ stars Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager who, after losing his job, resorts to burglary of his wealthy neighbors to maintain his family’s lifestyle. That is, until one day he robs the wrong house. The new TV show also stars Amanda Peet as Hamm’s wife, Olivia Munn, and more. We don’t know too much beyond that as the series premieres on April 11, but we’ll watch anything with Don Draper in it.

The Studio (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Stress-inducing, but funny, this new comedy TV show starring Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head is full of lots of cameos (Greta Lee, Ron Howard, and Olivia Wilde so far) and chaos. The first episode begins with Matt Remick (Rogen) being promoted to studio head of Continental Studios after his mentor, Patty Leigh (played by the delightful Catherine O’Hara), is fired. He, along with colleagues Sal (Ike Barinholtz), Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders), and Maya (Kathryn Hahn) are ecstatic until they realize what Matt as the head of the studio is really like. Known in the industry as “wanting all of the filmmakers to like him,” Matt struggles to draw the line between art and business. Bryan Cranston also stars as the movie executive boss, Griffin Mill.

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

All episodes now streaming

Based on the podcast by Wondery and Nikki Boyer of the same name, this new comedy-drama TV miniseries for FX on Hulu follows the story of Molly (played by Michelle Williams) — a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Realizing she wants to live her life to the fullest and explore her sexuality before her death, she ends her 15-year marriage to Steve (Jay Duplass) and decides to “die” with her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate).

Étoile (Prime Video)

Premieres on April 24

From the creators of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes a new Prime Video drama TV show about dancers and the staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they try to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. The 16-episode series stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and John Lam.