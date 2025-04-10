best new tv shows Yours Friends and Neighbors
The Studio Best new tv shows
Dying for sex best new tv shows
Etoile best new tv shows
01
04

Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ drama series, "Your Friends & Neighbors."

02
04

Apple TV +'s "The Studio" stars Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head.

03
04

"Dying for Sex" is a comedy-drama miniseries starring Michelle Williams as a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

04
04

From the creators of "Gilmore Girls," "Étoile" is a drama about the dancers and staff of two world-renowned ballet companies.

best new tv shows Yours Friends and Neighbors
The Studio Best new tv shows
Dying for sex best new tv shows
Etoile best new tv shows
Culture / Entertainment

The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Month — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More

Must-Watch Apple TV+, Hulu, and Prime Video Picks

BY // 04.10.25
Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ drama series, "Your Friends & Neighbors."
Apple TV +'s "The Studio" stars Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head.
"Dying for Sex" is a comedy-drama miniseries starring Michelle Williams as a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.
From the creators of "Gilmore Girls," "Étoile" is a drama about the dancers and staff of two world-renowned ballet companies.
1
4

Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ drama series, "Your Friends & Neighbors."

2
4

Apple TV +'s "The Studio" stars Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head.

3
4

"Dying for Sex" is a comedy-drama miniseries starring Michelle Williams as a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

4
4

From the creators of "Gilmore Girls," "Étoile" is a drama about the dancers and staff of two world-renowned ballet companies.

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the second season of The Last of Us and the fourth season of Hacks coming up as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From an Apple TV+ crime drama starring Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager-turned-burglar to the latest series from the creators of Gilmore Girls, these are the best new TV shows to stream this month.

Your Friends & Neighbors (Apple TV+)

Premieres on April 11

This new nine-episode drama series from Apple TV+ stars Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager who, after losing his job, resorts to burglary of his wealthy neighbors to maintain his family’s lifestyle. That is, until one day he robs the wrong house. The new TV show also stars Amanda Peet as Hamm’s wife, Olivia Munn, and more. We don’t know too much beyond that as the series premieres on April 11, but we’ll watch anything with Don Draper in it.

The Studio Best new tv shows
Apple TV +’s “The Studio” stars Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head.

The Studio (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Stress-inducing, but funny, this new comedy TV show starring Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head is full of lots of cameos (Greta Lee, Ron Howard, and Olivia Wilde so far) and chaos. The first episode begins with Matt Remick (Rogen) being promoted to studio head of Continental Studios after his mentor, Patty Leigh (played by the delightful Catherine O’Hara), is fired. He, along with colleagues Sal (Ike Barinholtz), Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders), and Maya (Kathryn Hahn) are ecstatic until they realize what Matt as the head of the studio is really like. Known in the industry as “wanting all of the filmmakers to like him,” Matt struggles to draw the line between art and business. Bryan Cranston also stars as the movie executive boss, Griffin Mill.

Dying for sex best new tv shows
“Dying for Sex” is a comedy-drama miniseries starring Michelle Williams as a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

All episodes now streaming

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Based on the podcast by Wondery and Nikki Boyer of the same name, this new comedy-drama TV miniseries for FX on Hulu follows the story of Molly (played by Michelle Williams) — a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Realizing she wants to live her life to the fullest and explore her sexuality before her death, she ends her 15-year marriage to Steve (Jay Duplass) and decides to “die” with her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate).

Etoile best new tv shows
From the creators of “Gilmore Girls,” “Étoile” is a drama about the dancers and staff of two world-renowned ballet companies.

Étoile (Prime Video)

Premieres on April 24

From the creators of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes a new Prime Video drama TV show about dancers and the staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they try to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars. The 16-episode series stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and John Lam.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Featured Events
FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11340 Holidan Way
1758 Rice Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

1758 Rice Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1758 Rice Boulevard
6632 Brompton Road
West University
FOR SALE

6632 Brompton Road
WEst University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6632 Brompton Road
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
10631 Ella Lee Lane
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10631 Ella Lee Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
10631 Ella Lee Lane
2005 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2005 Harvard
Houston, TX

$618,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2005 Harvard
102 Quitman Street
Woodland Park
FOR SALE

102 Quitman Street
HOUSTON, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
102 Quitman Street
115 Park Laureate
Memorial
FOR SALE

115 Park Laureate
HOUSTON, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
115 Park Laureate
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
2740 Arbuckle
West University
FOR SALE

2740 Arbuckle
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2740 Arbuckle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X