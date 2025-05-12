Best New TV Shows Four Seasons
Narrow Road to the Deep North best new TV Shows
Careme best new tv shows
Forever Best New TV Shows
01
04

"The Four Seasons" is a new TV miniseries featuring a star-studded cast: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte.

02
04

Starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as army surgeon Dorrigo Evans, this new drama series is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

03
04

"Carême" is a new French historical comedy drama on Apple TV+.

04
04

Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), "Forever" is a new TV series based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume.

Best New TV Shows Four Seasons
Narrow Road to the Deep North best new TV Shows
Careme best new tv shows
Forever Best New TV Shows
Culture / Entertainment

The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks

From Comedy to Drama, These Are Must-Watch Book Adaptation Series

BY // 05.12.25
"The Four Seasons" is a new TV miniseries featuring a star-studded cast: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte.
Starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as army surgeon Dorrigo Evans, this new drama series is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.
"Carême" is a new French historical comedy drama on Apple TV+.
Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), "Forever" is a new TV series based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume.
1
4

"The Four Seasons" is a new TV miniseries featuring a star-studded cast: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte.

2
4

Starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as army surgeon Dorrigo Evans, this new drama series is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

3
4

"Carême" is a new French historical comedy drama on Apple TV+.

4
4

Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), "Forever" is a new TV series based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume.

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the second season of The Last of Us and the fourth season of Hacks currently as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From a Netflix miniseries with a star-studded cast to a French historical drama about the first celebrity chef, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now that are actually all adapted from books.

The Four Seasons (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

This new comedy TV miniseries on Netflix features a star-studded cast with Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte playing a group of married couples who have been friends for decades. This friendship is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways. The eight-episode series is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name and a miniseries from 1984.

Narrow Road to the Deep North best new TV Shows
Starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as army surgeon Dorrigo Evans, this new drama series is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (Prime Video)

All episodes now streaming

Starring Jacob Elordi (SaltburnEuphoria) as army surgeon Dorrigo Evans, this new drama series is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video. The five-episode TV show was adapted from Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and follows the story of the surgeon whose forbidden affair with his uncle’s wife haunts him through his darkest days as a prisoner of war during WWII.

Careme best new tv shows
“Carême” is a new French historical comedy drama on Apple TV+.

Carême (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2

A new French historical comedy drama, this eight-episode TV series follows the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, as he rises from poverty to one of the world’s most acclaimed chefs. It’s based on the book, “Carême: The First Celebrity Chef” by Ian Kelly. In the first episode, Carême is brought on to work as a chef for Napoleon Bonaparte despite his hatred towards him to save his father.

Forever Best New TV Shows
Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), “Forever” is a new TV series based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume.

Forever (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), this new TV series is based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume. It follows two high school students in Los Angeles as they navigate first love and intimacy amid social and parental pressure. The eight-episode series stars Lovie Simone as Keisha and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Featured Events
JADEWATERS RESORT
POOL COMPLEX
NOW OPEN
WEEKENDS
Hilton Anatole Dallas
BOOK NOW >
WWW.HILTONANATOLE.COM

Curated Collection

Swipe
5020 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5020 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5020 Park Lane
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Wycliff Heights
FOR SALE

3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
Dallas, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
3204 Wycliff Avenue #3210
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
3605 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3605 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3605 Beverly Drive
3636 Amherst Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3636 Amherst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3636 Amherst Avenue
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Park Cities Area
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
4001 Glenwick Ave
University Park
FOR SALE

4001 Glenwick Ave
Dallas, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4001 Glenwick Ave
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
15788 Barron Road
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

15788 Barron Road
Caney City, TX

$18,995,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
15788 Barron Road
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4524 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4524 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4524 Park Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X