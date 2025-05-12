The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks

Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), "Forever" is a new TV series based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume.

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the second season of The Last of Us and the fourth season of Hacks currently as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From a Netflix miniseries with a star-studded cast to a French historical drama about the first celebrity chef, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now that are actually all adapted from books.

The Four Seasons (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

This new comedy TV miniseries on Netflix features a star-studded cast with Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte playing a group of married couples who have been friends for decades. This friendship is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways. The eight-episode series is an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name and a miniseries from 1984.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (Prime Video)

All episodes now streaming

Starring Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Euphoria) as army surgeon Dorrigo Evans, this new drama series is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video. The five-episode TV show was adapted from Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and follows the story of the surgeon whose forbidden affair with his uncle’s wife haunts him through his darkest days as a prisoner of war during WWII.

Carême (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Next

A new French historical comedy drama, this eight-episode TV series follows the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême, as he rises from poverty to one of the world’s most acclaimed chefs. It’s based on the book, “Carême: The First Celebrity Chef” by Ian Kelly. In the first episode, Carême is brought on to work as a chef for Napoleon Bonaparte despite his hatred towards him to save his father.

Forever (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

Adapted by Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends), this new TV series is based on the book of the same name by Judy Blume. It follows two high school students in Los Angeles as they navigate first love and intimacy amid social and parental pressure. The eight-episode series stars Lovie Simone as Keisha and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin.