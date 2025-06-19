4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the fourth season of The Bear and the third season of Squid Game coming up soon as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From a sports dramedy on Apple TV+ starring Owen Wilson to three thriller series based on books, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Stick (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Starring Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer and current golf club salesman, this new Apple TV+ sports dramedy series follows the ex-golfer as he sets out to help a young teen prodigy reach his potential. At Pryce Cahill’s (played by Wilson) last pro tournament, he had a meltdown, leading to his wife leaving him two years ago. Unhappy in his current position in life, Cahill becomes inspired after seeing high-school student Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) hit the golf ball. The two, along with Santi’s mom and Wilson’s best friend Mitts (Marc Maron), hit the road as Wilson stakes his whole future on the kid’s success. Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant also guest star in the 10-episode series.

Dept. Q (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

A new Scottish crime thriller on Netflix, Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode as a former detective who comes back to work after being shot in the neck, witnessing his partner being shot and paralyzed, as well as watching a young policeman die. The nine-episode series begins with Carl Morck (Goode) assigned to a new department at the police force, Dept. Q, whose sole purpose is to try to solve cold cases. Meanwhile, a local prosecutor is facing death threats that, surprisingly, Morck gets involved with. The TV show is based on the book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, Department Q.

The Better Sister (Prime)

All episodes now streaming

Starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky, this new drama-thriller TV show follows their reunion after Chloe’s husband, as well as Nicky’s ex-husband (yes, one is married and one is divorced from the same man), is murdered. Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Alafair Burke, the eight-episode series begins when former drug addict Nicky comes to town to be there for Chloe and her murdered husband’s son, Ethan. A twisted family history quickly becomes untangled.

We Were Liars (Prime)

All episodes now streaming

Based on the 2014 book of the same name by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars is a new psychological thriller streaming on Prime. The eight-episode TV show follows The Sinclairs, a sort of American royalty known for their good looks and old money. It focuses on 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair after an accident one summer changes her life for good. She struggles to remember what happened, but knows that her family and friends are hiding something.