Best New TV Shows
Best New TV Shows
Best New TV Shows
Best New TV Shows
01
04

New Apple TV+ dramedy series, "Stick" follows a former pro golfer (played by Owen Wilson) as he sets out to help a young teen prodigy reach his potential. (Courtesy)

02
04

A new Scottish crime thriller on Netflix, "Dept. Q" stars Matthew Goode. (Courtesy)

03
04

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, "The Better Sister" stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters. (Courtesy)

04
04

Based on the 2014 book of the same name by E. Lockhart, "We Were Liars" is a new psychological thriller streaming on Prime. (Courtesy)

Best New TV Shows
Best New TV Shows
Best New TV Shows
Best New TV Shows
Culture / Entertainment

4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books

Apple TV+, Netflix, and Prime Picks

BY // 06.19.25
New Apple TV+ dramedy series, "Stick" follows a former pro golfer (played by Owen Wilson) as he sets out to help a young teen prodigy reach his potential. (Courtesy)
A new Scottish crime thriller on Netflix, "Dept. Q" stars Matthew Goode. (Courtesy)
Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, "The Better Sister" stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters. (Courtesy)
Based on the 2014 book of the same name by E. Lockhart, "We Were Liars" is a new psychological thriller streaming on Prime. (Courtesy)
1
4

New Apple TV+ dramedy series, "Stick" follows a former pro golfer (played by Owen Wilson) as he sets out to help a young teen prodigy reach his potential. (Courtesy)

2
4

A new Scottish crime thriller on Netflix, "Dept. Q" stars Matthew Goode. (Courtesy)

3
4

Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, "The Better Sister" stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters. (Courtesy)

4
4

Based on the 2014 book of the same name by E. Lockhart, "We Were Liars" is a new psychological thriller streaming on Prime. (Courtesy)

The 2025 television season is in full swing and there are tons of highly anticipated new series to stream. Of course, we’ve got the fourth season of The Bear and the third season of Squid Game coming up soon as must-watch shows, but we focus on the brand-new series in these round-ups. From a sports dramedy on Apple TV+ starring Owen Wilson to three thriller series based on books, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

Stick (Apple TV+)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Starring Owen Wilson as a former pro golfer and current golf club salesman, this new Apple TV+ sports dramedy series follows the ex-golfer as he sets out to help a young teen prodigy reach his potential. At Pryce Cahill’s (played by Wilson) last pro tournament, he had a meltdown, leading to his wife leaving him two years ago. Unhappy in his current position in life, Cahill becomes inspired after seeing high-school student Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager) hit the golf ball. The two, along with Santi’s mom and Wilson’s best friend Mitts (Marc Maron), hit the road as Wilson stakes his whole future on the kid’s success. Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant also guest star in the 10-episode series.

Best New TV Shows
A new Scottish crime thriller on Netflix, “Dept. Q,” stars Matthew Goode. (Courtesy)

Dept. Q (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

A new Scottish crime thriller on Netflix, Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode as a former detective who comes back to work after being shot in the neck, witnessing his partner being shot and paralyzed, as well as watching a young policeman die. The nine-episode series begins with Carl Morck (Goode) assigned to a new department at the police force, Dept. Q, whose sole purpose is to try to solve cold cases. Meanwhile, a local prosecutor is facing death threats that, surprisingly, Morck gets involved with. The TV show is based on the book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, Department Q.

Best New TV Shows
Based on the 2019 novel of the same name, “The Better Sister” stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters. (Courtesy)

The Better Sister (Prime)

All episodes now streaming

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

Starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky, this new drama-thriller TV show follows their reunion after Chloe’s husband, as well as Nicky’s ex-husband (yes, one is married and one is divorced from the same man), is murdered. Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Alafair Burke, the eight-episode series begins when former drug addict Nicky comes to town to be there for Chloe and her murdered husband’s son, Ethan. A twisted family history quickly becomes untangled.

Best New TV Shows
Based on the 2014 book of the same name by E. Lockhart, “We Were Liars” is a new psychological thriller streaming on Prime. (Courtesy)

We Were Liars (Prime)

All episodes now streaming

Based on the 2014 book of the same name by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars is a new psychological thriller streaming on Prime. The eight-episode TV show follows The Sinclairs, a sort of American royalty known for their good looks and old money. It focuses on 17-year-old Cadence Sinclair after an accident one summer changes her life for good. She struggles to remember what happened, but knows that her family and friends are hiding something.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From <em>Gilmore Girls</em> Creators, and More
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — A Jon Hamm-Led Crime Drama, The Latest Series From Gilmore Girls Creators, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The <em>Peaky Blinders</em> Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Mindy Kaling’s First Sports Comedy, A British Drama From The Peaky Blinders Creator, and More
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Winter — Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Hulu Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO, and More Picks
read full series
We personalize your primary care.
Same-day appointments available.
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
5712 Arabelle Lake
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5712 Arabelle Lake
HOUSTON, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5712 Arabelle Lake
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
2016 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2016 Dryden
HOUSTON, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2016 Dryden
2 Wexford Ct.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

2 Wexford Ct.
Piney Point, TX

$5,985,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Wexford Ct.
3653 Inverness
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3653 Inverness
HOUSTON, TX

$13,000,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
3653 Inverness
34 Pravia Path Drive
Sienna Village Of Bees Creek
FOR SALE

34 Pravia Path Drive
Missouri City, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
34 Pravia Path Drive
3717 Carlon
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3717 Carlon
Southside Place, TX

$3,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3717 Carlon
9718 Checkerboard Street
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9718 Checkerboard Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
9718 Checkerboard Street
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
2007 Bolsover Street
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2007 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2007 Bolsover Street
1657 Banks
North Edgemont
FOR SALE

1657 Banks
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
1657 Banks
3266 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3266 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
George Sutherland
This property is listed by: George Sutherland (832) 435-7942 Email Realtor
3266 Locke Lane
1023 Waverly
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Waverly
HOUSTON, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
1023 Waverly
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X