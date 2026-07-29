4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — The Five-Star Weekend and More Must-Watch Female-Led Series

July is winding down, and there are a few more summertime TV shows to catch up on before the fall season begins. From a couple of book-to-screen adaptations to thriller series about female serial killers and assassins, this is our latest round-up of the best new TV shows to stream right now. As it turns out, every pick this month is led by a woman, and most of them aren’t playing it safe.

The Five-Star Weekend (Peacock)

All eight episodes are streaming

Based on the 2023 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, this new drama TV miniseries centers on a food influencer named Hollis Shaw (played by Jennifer Garner) who tries to cope with the recent loss of her husband by planning a “five-star weekend” away with her friends at her home in Nantucket. Each friend is from a different stage of Hollis’ life: her childhood friend who still resides on Nantucket, Tatum (Chloë Sevigny), her college friend, Dru-Ann (Regina Hall), her motherhood friend, Brooke (D’Arcy Carden), and a new friend she just met on social media, Gigi (Gemma Chan). Throughout Hollis’ perfectly curated weekend, secrets are exposed and relationships are pushed to their limits. If you read the book, you’ll be happy with how this series turned out.

Lucky (Apple TV)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

Another book-to-screen adaptation, Lucky is a crime thriller TV miniseries based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist named Lucky who is forced to go on the run after her husband, Cary (played by Drew Starkey), suddenly disappears with the millions of dollars they just stole. Oh, and Cary’s mother is Priscilla (Annette Bening) — a mob leader who has beef with Lucky’s dad (Timothy Olyphant) because he stole that money from her. It’s complicated, but fun!

Ride or Die (Prime)

All eight episodes are streaming

This new action-adventure comedy (we’d also call it a thriller) TV miniseries stars Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as a hired assassin named Judith whose latest hit ends up involving her best friend, played by Octavia Spencer, who hasn’t known for the last 20 years that she’s not, in fact, a forensic accountant like she claimed to be. Ultimately, the two must go on the run from a mystery enemy, testing their friendship. The two actresses are hilarious together and create a fun, action-packed new series worth watching.

Furious (Hulu)

New episodes premiere on Mondays

With three episodes just released this week, Furious is a new crime drama TV series created by Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl). The show is inspired by the 1987 film Black Widow and follows FBI agent Alice Black (played by Emmy Rossum) as she hunts for a female serial killer who murders wealthy men using lethal doses of fentanyl. Jake Lacy also stars as Marshall, an NYPD detective and Alice’s abusive ex-boyfriend. It’s already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 100 percent. We have read that while it’s compelling, the show is also very dark and violent, so be prepared if that’s not your thing. We’re excited to get started watching this one this week!