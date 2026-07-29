Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Entertainment

4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — The Five-Star Weekend and More Must-Watch Female-Led Series

Hulu, Prime, Peacock, and Apple TV Picks

By //

1/0
Based on the 2023 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, "The Five-Star Weekend" is a new drama TV miniseries on Peacock. (Courtesy)

Based on the 2023 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, "The Five-Star Weekend" is a new drama TV miniseries on Peacock. (Courtesy)

"Lucky" is a crime thriller TV miniseries based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley. (Courtesy)

"Lucky" is a crime thriller TV miniseries based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley. (Courtesy)

Starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, "Ride or Die" is a new action-adventure comedy TV series on Prime. (Courtesy)

Starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, "Ride or Die" is a new action-adventure comedy TV series on Prime. (Courtesy)

With three episodes just released this week, "Furious" is a new crime drama TV series starring Emmy Rossum. (Courtesy)

With three episodes just released this week, "Furious" is a new crime drama TV series starring Emmy Rossum. (Courtesy)

July is winding down, and there are a few more summertime TV shows to catch up on before the fall season begins. From a couple of book-to-screen adaptations to thriller series about female serial killers and assassins, this is our latest round-up of the best new TV shows to stream right now. As it turns out, every pick this month is led by a woman, and most of them aren’t playing it safe.

The Five-Star Weekend (Peacock)

All eight episodes are streaming

Based on the 2023 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, this new drama TV miniseries centers on a food influencer named Hollis Shaw (played by Jennifer Garner) who tries to cope with the recent loss of her husband by planning a “five-star weekend” away with her friends at her home in Nantucket. Each friend is from a different stage of Hollis’ life: her childhood friend who still resides on Nantucket, Tatum (Chloë Sevigny), her college friend, Dru-Ann (Regina Hall), her motherhood friend, Brooke (D’Arcy Carden), and a new friend she just met on social media, Gigi (Gemma Chan). Throughout Hollis’ perfectly curated weekend, secrets are exposed and relationships are pushed to their limits. If you read the book, you’ll be happy with how this series turned out.

Lucky best new tv shows
“Lucky” is a crime thriller TV miniseries based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley. (Courtesy)

Lucky (Apple TV)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

Another book-to-screen adaptation, Lucky is a crime thriller TV miniseries based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist named Lucky who is forced to go on the run after her husband, Cary (played by Drew Starkey), suddenly disappears with the millions of dollars they just stole. Oh, and Cary’s mother is Priscilla (Annette Bening) — a mob leader who has beef with Lucky’s dad (Timothy Olyphant) because he stole that money from her. It’s complicated, but fun!

best new tv shows ride or die
Starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, “Ride or Die” is a new action-adventure comedy TV series on Prime. (Courtesy)

Ride or Die (Prime)

All eight episodes are streaming

This new action-adventure comedy (we’d also call it a thriller) TV miniseries stars Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as a hired assassin named Judith whose latest hit ends up involving her best friend, played by Octavia Spencer, who hasn’t known for the last 20 years that she’s not, in fact, a forensic accountant like she claimed to be. Ultimately, the two must go on the run from a mystery enemy, testing their friendship. The two actresses are hilarious together and create a fun, action-packed new series worth watching.

best new tv shows Furious
With three episodes just released this week, “Furious” is a new crime drama TV series starring Emmy Rossum. (Courtesy)

Furious (Hulu)

New episodes premiere on Mondays

With three episodes just released this week, Furious is a new crime drama TV series created by Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl). The show is inspired by the 1987 film Black Widow and follows FBI agent Alice Black (played by Emmy Rossum) as she hunts for a female serial killer who murders wealthy men using lethal doses of fentanyl. Jake Lacy also stars as Marshall, an NYPD detective and Alice’s abusive ex-boyfriend. It’s already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 100 percent. We have read that while it’s compelling, the show is also very dark and violent, so be prepared if that’s not your thing. We’re excited to get started watching this one this week!

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — The Five-Star Weekend and More Must-Watch Female-Led Series
  4. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  5. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Make a splash at Dallas’ iconic urban resort
JadeWaters | Open Daily
Book Your Stay
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
3810 Saratoga Drive
Inwood Pines
FOR SALE

3810 Saratoga Drive
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3810 Saratoga Drive
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
5019 Kinglet Street
Westbury
FOR SALE

5019 Kinglet Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5019 Kinglet Street
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$344,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$367,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
5411 Yarwell Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5411 Yarwell Drive
Houston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5411 Yarwell Drive
134 Park Laureate Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

134 Park Laureate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
134 Park Laureate Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
3333 Asbury Glen Court
The Falls at Imperial Oaks
FOR SALE

3333 Asbury Glen Court
Spring, TX

$365,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3333 Asbury Glen Court
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
8522 Westview Drive
Spring Oaks | Co-list: Gary Owens
FOR SALE

8522 Westview Drive
Houston, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
8522 Westview Drive
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X