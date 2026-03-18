4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Taylor Sheridan’s Newest North Texas-Filmed Drama, Young Sherlock Holmes, and Must-Watch Comedies

In the new comedy series, "Rooster," Steve Carell plays an author who goes to visit his daughter at the college where she teaches and gets sucked into her relationship drama. (Courtesy)

A new year of television is well underway, and there are several great shows to check out now. From a dark comedy following a love triangle in St. Louis and a Steve Carell-led comedy set against a college backdrop to Taylor Sheridan’s latest series filmed in North Texas, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

New episodes premiere on Sundays

Starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour, this new dark comedy TV miniseries follows a love triangle, where ultimately one of them winds up dead. St. Louis area weatherman Clark Forrest (Bateman) quickly becomes friends with new co-worker Floyd Smernitch (Harbour). One day, Forrest asks Smernitch if he’s interested in exploring a new dating app called DTF St. Louis. After some hesitation, Smernitch agrees and the chaos begins. The seven-part series also stars Linda Cardellini as Floyd’s wife and Richard Jenkins as a homicide detective.

Young Sherlock (Prime)

All episodes are now streaming

Developed by Guy Ritchie (the director of both Sherlock Holmes films in 2009 and 2011), this new British TV series was inspired by Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes book series. The eight-episode TV show looks back at a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). When he starts working as a scout at Oxford University, “a murder puts Holmes’s freedom at risk, and he sets out to solve his first murder mystery that leads him to a global-level conspiracy.”

Rooster (HBO Max)

New episodes premiere on Sundays

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In this new comedy series from Bill Lawrence (Shrinking, Ted Lasso) and Matt Tarses, Steve Carell plays author Greg Russo, who goes to visit his daughter (played by Charly Clive) at the college where she teaches. He quickly gets sucked into her relationship drama with her husband (also a professor, played by Phil Dunster) after he cheats on her. While he’s there, Russo sits down for a reading and Q&A of his book, Rooster, and the students begin to recognize him around campus.

The Madison (Paramount+)

The remaining three episodes premiere on March 21

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest TV series filmed in North Texas, this new family drama stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as parents in the Clyburn family. After a tragedy, the New York City-based family (also starring Beau Garrett, Patrick J. Adams, and Elle Chapman) relocates to the Madison River valley of southwest Montana. Although the first episode didn’t exactly hook me plot-wise, getting to see local spots like Emilia’s, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and Downtown’s 7th Street was pretty cool, and I will be watching the next two currently streaming episodes to spot more familiar locations. The six-episode series has already been renewed for a second season.