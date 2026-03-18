best new tv shows
best new tv shows
best new tv shows
Michelle-Pfeiffer
01
04

"DTF St. Louis" is a new dark comedy TV miniseries starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour. (Courtesy)

02
04

"Young Sherlock" looks back at a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). (Photo by Dan Smith)

03
04

In the new comedy series, "Rooster," Steve Carell plays an author who goes to visit his daughter at the college where she teaches and gets sucked into her relationship drama. (Courtesy)

04
04

Michelle Pfeiffer plays the lead role of Stacy in "The Madison." (Courtesy of Paramount)

best new tv shows
best new tv shows
best new tv shows
Michelle-Pfeiffer
Culture / Entertainment

4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Taylor Sheridan’s Newest North Texas-Filmed Drama, Young Sherlock Holmes, and Must-Watch Comedies

HBO Max, Prime, and Paramount+ Picks

BY //
"DTF St. Louis" is a new dark comedy TV miniseries starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour. (Courtesy)
"Young Sherlock" looks back at a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). (Photo by Dan Smith)
In the new comedy series, "Rooster," Steve Carell plays an author who goes to visit his daughter at the college where she teaches and gets sucked into her relationship drama. (Courtesy)
Michelle Pfeiffer plays the lead role of Stacy in "The Madison." (Courtesy of Paramount)
1
4

"DTF St. Louis" is a new dark comedy TV miniseries starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour. (Courtesy)

2
4

"Young Sherlock" looks back at a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). (Photo by Dan Smith)

3
4

In the new comedy series, "Rooster," Steve Carell plays an author who goes to visit his daughter at the college where she teaches and gets sucked into her relationship drama. (Courtesy)

4
4

Michelle Pfeiffer plays the lead role of Stacy in "The Madison." (Courtesy of Paramount)

A new year of television is well underway, and there are several great shows to check out now. From a dark comedy following a love triangle in St. Louis and a Steve Carell-led comedy set against a college backdrop to Taylor Sheridan’s latest series filmed in North Texas, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

New episodes premiere on Sundays

Starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour, this new dark comedy TV miniseries follows a love triangle, where ultimately one of them winds up dead. St. Louis area weatherman Clark Forrest (Bateman) quickly becomes friends with new co-worker Floyd Smernitch (Harbour). One day, Forrest asks Smernitch if he’s interested in exploring a new dating app called DTF St. Louis. After some hesitation, Smernitch agrees and the chaos begins. The seven-part series also stars Linda Cardellini as Floyd’s wife and Richard Jenkins as a homicide detective.

best new tv shows
“Young Sherlock” looks back at a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). (Photo by Dan Smith)

Young Sherlock (Prime)

All episodes are now streaming

Developed by Guy Ritchie (the director of both Sherlock Holmes films in 2009 and 2011), this new British TV series was inspired by Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes book series. The eight-episode TV show looks back at a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin). When he starts working as a scout at Oxford University, “a murder puts Holmes’s freedom at risk, and he sets out to solve his first murder mystery that leads him to a global-level conspiracy.”

best new tv shows
In the new comedy series, “Rooster,” Steve Carell plays an author who goes to visit his daughter at the college where she teaches and gets sucked into her relationship drama. (Courtesy)

Rooster (HBO Max)

New episodes premiere on Sundays

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

In this new comedy series from Bill Lawrence (Shrinking, Ted Lasso) and Matt Tarses, Steve Carell plays author Greg Russo, who goes to visit his daughter (played by Charly Clive) at the college where she teaches. He quickly gets sucked into her relationship drama with her husband (also a professor, played by Phil Dunster) after he cheats on her. While he’s there, Russo sits down for a reading and Q&A of his book, Rooster, and the students begin to recognize him around campus.

Michelle-Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer plays the lead role of Stacy in “The Madison.” (Courtesy of Paramount)

The Madison (Paramount+)

The remaining three episodes premiere on March 21

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest TV series filmed in North Texas, this new family drama stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as parents in the Clyburn family. After a tragedy, the New York City-based family (also starring Beau Garrett, Patrick J. Adams, and Elle Chapman) relocates to the Madison River valley of southwest Montana. Although the first episode didn’t exactly hook me plot-wise, getting to see local spots like Emilia’s, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and Downtown’s 7th Street was pretty cool, and I will be watching the next two currently streaming episodes to spot more familiar locations. The six-episode series has already been renewed for a second season.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Taylor Sheridan’s Newest North Texas-Filmed Drama, Young Sherlock Holmes, and Must-Watch Comedies
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Taylor Sheridan’s Newest North Texas-Filmed Drama, Young Sherlock Holmes, and Must-Watch Comedies
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Irish Comedy from the Creator of <em>Derry Girls</em>, Adaptation Series of <em>The ‘Burbs</em>, and More
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Irish Comedy from the Creator of Derry Girls, Adaptation Series of The ‘Burbs, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Bingeable Thrillers, Dramas, and Comedies
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Bingeable Thrillers, Dramas, and Comedies
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seats
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seats
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — <em>The Office</em> Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An <em>Alien</em> Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Alien Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
read full series
The Birdsall Residences

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive #16C
Open House
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/21 - 3/22 11:00am to 6:00pm

2727 Kirby Drive #16C
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #16C
4509 Randwick Drive
Open House
Brook Woods
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 3/21 12:00pm to 2:00pm

4509 Randwick Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Hrncir
This property is listed by: Rachel Hrncir (214) 962-0000 Email Realtor
4509 Randwick Drive
4530 Larch Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4530 Larch Lane
Bellaire, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
4530 Larch Lane
5555 Del Monte Drive #205
Galleria/Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #205
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #205
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X