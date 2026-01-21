Ponies best new tv shows
"Ponies," a new spy thriller TV series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, is a must-watch on Peacock. (Courtesy)

03

Based on the Alice Feeney novel of the same name, "His & Hers" is a new thriller on Netflix starring Tessa Thompson.

03

New TV series "Heated Rivalry" is one of the hottest, if not THE hottest show right now. (Courtesy)

Culture / Entertainment

5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This Freezing Texas Weekend — Bingeable Thrillers, Dramas, and Comedies

Peacock, Apple TV+, Netflix, and HBO Picks

"Ponies," a new spy thriller TV series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, is a must-watch on Peacock. (Courtesy)
Based on the Alice Feeney novel of the same name, "His & Hers" is a new thriller on Netflix starring Tessa Thompson.
New TV series "Heated Rivalry" is one of the hottest, if not THE hottest show right now. (Courtesy)
"Ponies," a new spy thriller TV series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, is a must-watch on Peacock. (Courtesy)

Based on the Alice Feeney novel of the same name, "His & Hers" is a new thriller on Netflix starring Tessa Thompson.

North Texas is preparing to be hit with extreme cold and wintry precipitation this weekend. Temps are expected to plunge on Friday night and not warm up above freezing again until Monday afternoon. Even Houston is facing a rare ice threat this weekend. So, besides making sure we have enough food and blankets, what else do we do in my household? Create a lineup of what new TV shows we’ll be bingeing to wait out the winter weather.

From a spy thriller on Peacock to the most talked-about series on television right now, these are the best new TV shows to stream this weekend. All episodes are streaming for all series.

Ponies (Peacock)

This new spy thriller TV series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson is a must-watch on Peacock. It’s set in 1977 Moscow and follows two “PONIES” (persons of no interest) as they work as secretaries in the American Embassy. Both of their husbands suddenly and mysteriously die in the Soviet Union, so Twila (Richardson) and Bea (Clarke) decide they want to go undercover as spies for the CIA so that they may find out what happened. The chemistry between opposites, Twila and Bea, is most entertaining as Bea is educated and fluent in Russian, and Twila is a small-town girl who is fearless and loud. The two get into hilarious and thrilling situations as they work to uncover a Cold War conspiracy behind their tragedy.

His & Hers (Netflix)

An adaptation of Alice Feeney’s 2020 novel of the same name, this mystery thriller limited series is one of the most bingeable new TV shows on Netflix right now. Set in Atlanta, the story begins when a woman’s body is found in a small Georgia town, a suspected murder. Anna Andrews (played by Tessa Thompson), an Atlanta news reporter and former resident of the town, returns to the scene hoping to uncover what happened. Her estranged husband, Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal), is also the detective on the case, making things a bit more complicated. The six-episode series goes through many twists and turns, basically forcing you to click the “Next Episode” button on your screen before it runs out of time to continue on its own.

Heated Rivalry (HBO)

One of, if not the most talked-about, TV shows right now is this little Canadian sports romance drama that has taken over pop culture. Even our editor-in-chief, Billy Fong, was compelled to pen an article (HBO’s Buzzy New Hockey TV Series Sparks ‘Heated’ Connection For a PaperCity Editor) for our website last week. The six-episode show stars Hudson Williams and Texas-native Connor Storrie as two rival players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, in Major League Hockey, who find themselves in an unexpected romance. The series is based on the Game Changers novel series by Rachel Reid, but I don’t think anyone expected how big the show has gotten. At least, that’s what I’ve heard in all the interviews I’ve now watched since bingeing the show in one weekend…

Pluribus (Apple TV+)

The full season is now streaming of this post-apocalyptic science-fiction psychological thriller starring Rhea Seehorn from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. She plays the lead role of one of only 13 people in the world immune to the effects of “The Joining,” an extraterrestrial virus that has transformed the world’s population into a peaceful and content hive mind. Seehorn recently won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for this role. The show was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama.

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Another Apple TV+ series that recently won big at the Golden Globes (Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy) is this comedy TV show starring Seth Rogen as a Hollywood studio head. It is full of lots of cameos (Greta Lee, Ron Howard, and more) and chaos. The first episode begins with Matt Remick (Rogen) being promoted to studio head of Continental Studios after his mentor, Patty Leigh (played by the delightful Catherine O’Hara), is fired. He, along with colleagues Sal (Ike Barinholtz), Quinn (Chase Sui Wonders), and Maya (Kathryn Hahn), is ecstatic until they realize what Matt, as the head of the studio, is really like. Known in the industry as “wanting all of the filmmakers to like him,” Matt struggles to draw the line between art and business. Bryan Cranston also stars as the movie executive boss, Griffin Mill.

Seth Rogen also won at the GG for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

