The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Must-Watch Dark Comedies and Sci-Fi Mysteries

The summer television season is upon us, and there are several great shows to check out now. From a couple of dark comedies to a science fiction series, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now. Also, make sure to check out the second season of Tina Fey’s comedy series, The Four Seasons — “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (Apple TV+)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

This new Apple TV+ dark comedy stars Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as a recently divorced mom who “falls down the rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer.” After being scammed by a camboy, Paula quickly realizes that something far more sinister is at play, and her whole family is now in danger. She begins her own investigation while she’s also going through a custody battle with her ex-husband, played by Jake Johnson (New Girl). The 10-episode series also stars Charlie Hall, Murray Bartlett, and Brandon Flynn.

Widow’s Bay (Apple TV+)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

Starring Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as Tom Loftis, the mayor of a small island town in New England called Widow’s Bay, this new comedy-horror series on Apple TV+ is a must-watch. The 10-episode show follows Loftis as he begins to realize that the town truly is cursed, just after he got Widow’s Bay a positive review by a New York Times travel writer, bringing tons of new tourists to the island. Folk horror is combined with dry humor, perfectly executed by Rhys, to create one of the most entertaining new shows available to stream.

The Boroughs (Netflix)

All episodes streaming

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A new science fiction TV show, executive-produced by The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things), is set in a seemingly calm and relaxing retirement community. When newly widowed Sam Cooper (played by Alfred Molina) moves to The Boroughs, he witnesses a murder by a creature that is not from this world. Teaming up with others (including Geena Davis) in the town, Sam works to stop the alien threat that is feeding on his community.