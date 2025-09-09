5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More

Finally, the best season for television is officially here, and there is a lot to watch now and look forward to this month. From a spinoff of The Office to an American sports comedy starring Glen Powell, these are the five best new TV shows to stream this September.

The Paper (Peacock)

All episodes premiere on September 4

A spinoff of the favorite mockumentary sitcom series The Office, this new TV show follows up with the same documentary team, but the crew has a new subject — a Midwestern newspaper called Toledo Truth-Teller. The 10-episode series from Greg Daniels (who also developed The Office) stars Domhall Gleeson as a new editor-in-chief, who is trying to bring the declining publication back from the dead with the help of volunteer reporters. Worlds collide when Oscar Nunez reprises his role from The Office, Oscar Martinez, but this time as an accountant at the newspaper.

Task (HBO)

New episodes stream on Sundays

Starring Mark Ruffalo as a former-priest-turned-FBI agent, this new crime drama miniseries follows a task force assigned to end a string of violent robberies committed by a family man (played by Tom Pelphrey) in Philadelphia. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the story is actually inspired by the writer’s uncle, who was a priest who learned that sometimes clergymen are asked to help the FBI. Ingelsby also created HBO’s Mare of Easttown (2021) — another crime drama miniseries that starred Kate Winslet as a police investigator in a small Pennsylvania town.

The Girlfriend (Prime)

All episodes premiere on September 10

This new TV show is based on Michelle Frances’ 2017 novel of the same name. The psychological thriller series stars Robin Wright as Laura, a mom whose life is turned upside down when she finds her son’s new girlfriend (played by Olivia Cooke) manipulative. She suspects the girlfriend is a social climber, but she might just be paranoid.

Black Rabbit (Netflix)

All episodes premiere on September 18

Jude Law and Jason Bateman play brothers in this new crime drama miniseries on Netflix. Jake Friedken (Law) is the owner of a New York City hotspot who opens the door back up to his brother, Vince (Bateman), only to find out there are dangers on the other side threatening to tear his whole life apart. It’s co-created by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Zachary Jones Baylin and Kate Susman.

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Premieres on September 30

A new sports comedy TV show created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, Chad Powers stars Powell as Russ Holiday, a disgraced quarterback who disguises himself and takes on the name Chad Powers to walk onto a Southern football team to bring his career back to life. The six-episode series is based on Eli Manning’s prank YouTube video, where he goes undercover at Penn State’s walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers.”