The Paper best new tv shows
Task best new tv shows
The Girlfriend new tv shows
black rabbit best new tv shows
chad powers best new tv shows@._V1_
01
05

A spinoff of "The Office," "The Paper" is a must-watch new mockumentary sitcom on Peacock. (Courtesy)

02
05

From the creator of "Mare of Easttown," "Task" is also a crime drama miniseries on HBO. (Courtesy)

03
05

New psychological thriller series, "The Girlfriend," stars Robin Wright as a concerned mother. (Courtesy)

04
05

"Black Rabbit" is a new crime drama miniseries starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman (© 2025 Netflix, Inc.)

05
05

"Chad Powers" is a new comedy series on Hulu starring Glen Powell. (Courtesy)

The Paper best new tv shows
Task best new tv shows
The Girlfriend new tv shows
black rabbit best new tv shows
chad powers best new tv shows@._V1_
Culture / Entertainment

5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More

Peacock, HBO, Prime, Neflix, and Hulu Picks

BY //
A spinoff of "The Office," "The Paper" is a must-watch new mockumentary sitcom on Peacock. (Courtesy)
From the creator of "Mare of Easttown," "Task" is also a crime drama miniseries on HBO. (Courtesy)
New psychological thriller series, "The Girlfriend," stars Robin Wright as a concerned mother. (Courtesy)
"Black Rabbit" is a new crime drama miniseries starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman (© 2025 Netflix, Inc.)
"Chad Powers" is a new comedy series on Hulu starring Glen Powell. (Courtesy)
1
5

A spinoff of "The Office," "The Paper" is a must-watch new mockumentary sitcom on Peacock. (Courtesy)

2
5

From the creator of "Mare of Easttown," "Task" is also a crime drama miniseries on HBO. (Courtesy)

3
5

New psychological thriller series, "The Girlfriend," stars Robin Wright as a concerned mother. (Courtesy)

4
5

"Black Rabbit" is a new crime drama miniseries starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman (© 2025 Netflix, Inc.)

5
5

"Chad Powers" is a new comedy series on Hulu starring Glen Powell. (Courtesy)

Finally, the best season for television is officially here, and there is a lot to watch now and look forward to this month. From a spinoff of The Office to an American sports comedy starring Glen Powell, these are the five best new TV shows to stream this September.

The Paper (Peacock)

All episodes premiere on September 4

A spinoff of the favorite mockumentary sitcom series The Office, this new TV show follows up with the same documentary team, but the crew has a new subject — a Midwestern newspaper called Toledo Truth-Teller. The 10-episode series from Greg Daniels (who also developed The Office) stars Domhall Gleeson as a new editor-in-chief, who is trying to bring the declining publication back from the dead with the help of volunteer reporters. Worlds collide when Oscar Nunez reprises his role from The Office, Oscar Martinez, but this time as an accountant at the newspaper.

Task best new tv shows
From the creator of “Mare of Easttown,” “Task” is also a crime drama miniseries on HBO. (Courtesy)

Task (HBO)

New episodes stream on Sundays

Starring Mark Ruffalo as a former-priest-turned-FBI agent, this new crime drama miniseries follows a task force assigned to end a string of violent robberies committed by a family man (played by Tom Pelphrey) in Philadelphia. Created by Brad Ingelsby, the story is actually inspired by the writer’s uncle, who was a priest who learned that sometimes clergymen are asked to help the FBI. Ingelsby also created HBO’s Mare of Easttown (2021) — another crime drama miniseries that starred Kate Winslet as a police investigator in a small Pennsylvania town.

The Girlfriend new tv shows
New psychological thriller series, “The Girlfriend,” stars Robin Wright as a concerned mother. (Courtesy)

The Girlfriend (Prime)

All episodes premiere on September 10

This new TV show is based on Michelle Frances’ 2017 novel of the same name. The psychological thriller series stars Robin Wright as Laura, a mom whose life is turned upside down when she finds her son’s new girlfriend (played by Olivia Cooke) manipulative. She suspects the girlfriend is a social climber, but she might just be paranoid.

black rabbit best new tv shows
“Black Rabbit” is a new crime drama miniseries starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman (© 2025 Netflix, Inc.)

Black Rabbit (Netflix)

All episodes premiere on September 18

Jude Law and Jason Bateman play brothers in this new crime drama miniseries on Netflix. Jake Friedken (Law) is the owner of a New York City hotspot who opens the door back up to his brother, Vince (Bateman), only to find out there are dangers on the other side threatening to tear his whole life apart. It’s co-created by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Zachary Jones Baylin and Kate Susman.

chad powers best new tv shows
“Chad Powers” is a new comedy series on Hulu starring Glen Powell. (Courtesy)

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Premieres on September 30 

A new sports comedy TV show created by Glen Powell and Michael Waldron, Chad Powers stars Powell as Russ Holiday, a disgraced quarterback who disguises himself and takes on the name Chad Powers to walk onto a Southern football team to bring his career back to life. The six-episode series is based on Eli Manning’s prank YouTube video, where he goes undercover at Penn State’s walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers.”

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, #27J
504 E. 24th
Heights
FOR SALE

504 E. 24th
Houston, TX

$2,050,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
504 E. 24th
6331 Westchester
West University
FOR SALE

6331 Westchester
West University, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6331 Westchester
2120 Gostick
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2120 Gostick
HOUSTON, TX

$1,059,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
2120 Gostick
824 Wakeforest
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

824 Wakeforest
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Sheila Crocker
This property is listed by: Sheila Crocker (713) 302-7765 Email Realtor
824 Wakeforest
3301 Georgetown
West University
FOR SALE

3301 Georgetown
West University, TX

$5,180,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3301 Georgetown
1531 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1531 Milford
HOUSTON, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1531 Milford
2701 Westheimer 8E
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer 8E
HOUSTON, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer 8E
1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1324 Bingle Rd.
Spring Valley Village, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1324 Bingle Rd.
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X