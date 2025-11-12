5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seat

From the creator of "Breaking Bad," "Pluribus" stars Rhea Seehorn as one of only 13 people in the world immune to the effects of The Joining, an extraterrestrial virus that has transformed the world's population into a peaceful and content hive mind.

The best season for television is in full swing, and there is a lot to watch right now, especially in the thriller genre. From a sci-fi psychological thriller series from the creator of Breaking Bad to an American historical drama miniseries focusing on the assassination of President James Garfield, these are the five best new TV shows to stream right now.

The Chair Company (HBO Max)

New episodes premiere on Sundays

If you loved the recent film Friendship (also streaming on HBO Max) starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, you’ll enjoy this new comedy thriller TV series from Robinson and Zach Kanin. Following an embarrassing incident at work, Ron Trosper (Robinson) begins to investigate what he believes to be a conspiracy at a “chair company.” The quirky comedian is perfect for this role as an ordinary father and husband who becomes obsessed with taking down a chair manufacturer. The eight-episode series also stars Lake Bell as Trosper’s wife. The Chair Company has 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pluribus (Apple TV+)

New episodes premiere on Fridays

Another 100 percenter on Rotten Tomatoes is this new post-apocalyptic science-fiction psychological thriller starring Rhea Seehorn from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. She plays the lead role of one of only 13 people in the world immune to the effects of “The Joining,” an extraterrestrial virus that has transformed the world’s population into a peaceful and content hive mind.

Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV+)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name, this British thriller TV series stars Emma Thompson as a private investigator who is hired by a woman who becomes obsessed with finding a young girl who goes missing in the aftermath of a house explosion. The eight-part series begins in Oxford with art conservationist Sarah Trafford (played by Ruth Wilson), who, along with her husband, hosts a dinner that is interrupted by an explosion in their quiet suburban neighborhood.

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

All episodes are streaming

This American historical drama miniseries is based on the 2011 book Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard. The four-part series stars Michael Shannon as 20th U.S. President James A. Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as his assassin Charles J. Guiteau. The TV show follows the election and presidency of Garfield, focusing on his anti-corruption and civil rights stances, as well as his fateful meeting with an obsessed admirer, Guiteau, who ultimately shot him.

The Lowdown (FX on Hulu)

All episodes are streaming

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, self-proclaimed “truthstorian” and rare bookshop owner Lee Raybon (played by Ethan Hawke) gets in too deep when he begins to investigate the “suicide” of Dale Washberg, a local man part of a powerful family. The eight-episode crime drama series follows Raybon as he is constantly attacked while trying to uncover and tell the truth. The show also stars Kyle MacLachlan as Dale’s brother, Donald Washburn.