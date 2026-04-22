5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Crime Comedies, a Popular Book Adaptation, Beef Returns for Round Two, and More Must-Watch Series

A new year of television is well underway, and there are several great shows to check out now. From a couple of crime comedies and a popular book adaptation to the second season of the anthology series Beef, these are the five best new TV shows to stream right now.

Sunny Nights (Hulu)

All episodes now streaming

Starring Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden as siblings who travel to Sydney, Australia, to grow their spray tan business, this hidden gem of a crime comedy series on Hulu is also a must-watch. The eight-episode TV show follows rule-follower Martin Marvin (Forte) and his wild sister Vicki (Carden) as they get tangled up in Sydney’s crime underworld after Martin finds himself being blackmailed. The chemistry between Forte and Carden is hilarious, as Martin also tries to win back his wife, who moved back home to Australia after they separated, and Vicki is trying to prove herself to their mom. Don’t miss it.

Big Mistakes (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

From the creator of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy, and star of I Love LA, Rachel Sennott, this new Netflix crime comedy TV series is a must-watch. The show stars Levy (Nicky) and Taylor Ortega (Morgan) as siblings who accidentally get mixed up with a crime organization. After Morgan and Nicky’s mom (played hilariously by Laurie Metcalf) gives them the task of finding a gift for their dying grandmother’s birthday, the two end up being blackmailed after Morgan decides to steal a necklace. There’s a theme going on in this What to Watch round-up. To complicate things, Nicky is an openly gay pastor, and their mom, Linda, is running for mayor. You’ll fly through all eight episodes.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV+)

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays

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Based on the book of the same name by Rufi Thorpe and created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), this new comedy-drama TV show stars Elle Fanning as Margo, a college student who winds up pregnant by her English professor. The daughter of a former Hooters waitress mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) and estranged wrestling star dad (Nick Offerman), Margo must find a way to make money after she’s forced to drop out of her college by her professor’s mother in exchange for a trust fund for her child. While reconnecting with her father, who is living with her to stay clean after rehab, Margo turns to OnlyFans to support herself.

Beef: Season 2 (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

We recently binged the second season of this drama-comedy anthology series, after loving the first season (with a completely different cast starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun). This time around, the show focuses on a married couple, played by Oscar Issac and Carey Mulligan, who have “beef” with a younger couple — starring Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. Things start going downhill when Ashley (Spaeny) and Austin (Melton) walk in on Josh (Issac) and Lindsey (Mulligan) having a violent fight at their home. Blackmail ensues. Although we thought Beef: Season 1 was the better of the two, Season 2 is still worth streaming for its shocking moments and dark comedy.

Half Man (HBO Max)

Premieres on April 23

Premiering on HBO Max tomorrow, we’re highly anticipating Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd’s newest TV series. The drama show stars Gadd as Ruben, who turns up at his estranged brother’s (played by Jamie Bell) wedding. This is a catalyst to showing us the last 40 years of their lives, filled with the highs and lows of their relationship, and ultimately presenting the question: What does it mean to be a man?