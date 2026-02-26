The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Irish Comedy from the Creator of Derry Girls, Adaptation Series of The ‘Burbs, and More

A new year of television has arrived, and there are several great shows to check out now. From an Irish comedy thriller from the creator of Derry Girls to a limited series about the whirlwind romance and tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

This British and Irish comedy thriller has been an unexpected treat in our household over the past week. From the creator of Derry Girls, this eight-episode series follows three lifelong friends who reunite after one of their estranged friends, Greta, dies. They turn up at her wake in a small Irish town, only to realize something is not right with Greta’s death. Saoirse (a murder show writer), Robyn (a housewife), and Dara (who spends most of her time looking after her mom) set out on a journey across Ireland, unraveling a troubling part of their past while searching for answers to the present.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX on Hulu)

New episodes stream on Thursdays

This limited series from Ryan Murphy follows the whirlwind romance and tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in the 1990s. PaperCity magazine Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong recently wrote about the first three episodes, specifically how they nail the set design, soundtrack, and fashion of the era. It stars Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette, Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr., and Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The Burbs (Peacock)

All episodes now streaming

Based on the 1989 film of the same name, this new eight-episode comedy series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as new parents, Samira and Rob Fisher, as they move into Rob’s childhood home in a suburban town in search of a safe place to raise their baby. But old secrets unfold as Samira (Palmer) becomes obsessed with the abandoned Victorian home across the street and the rumors of a girl who was murdered there 20 years ago. Paula Pell, Julia Duffy, and Mark Proksch make up the group of neighbors that goes down the rabbit hole with Samira.