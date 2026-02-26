best new tv shows
Love Story
best new tv shows
01
03

"How to Get to Heaven From Belfast" is a must-watch new Irish comedy thriller series on Netflix. (Courtesy)

02
03

"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" charts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of the couple.

03
03

"The 'Burbs" is a new comedy series based on the 1989 film of the same name. (Photo by Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK)

best new tv shows
Love Story
best new tv shows
Culture / Entertainment

The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Irish Comedy from the Creator of Derry Girls, Adaptation Series of The ‘Burbs, and More

Netflix, Peacock, and FX on Hulu Picks

BY //
"How to Get to Heaven From Belfast" is a must-watch new Irish comedy thriller series on Netflix. (Courtesy)
"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" charts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of the couple.
"The 'Burbs" is a new comedy series based on the 1989 film of the same name. (Photo by Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK)
1
3

"How to Get to Heaven From Belfast" is a must-watch new Irish comedy thriller series on Netflix. (Courtesy)

2
3

"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" charts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of the couple.

3
3

"The 'Burbs" is a new comedy series based on the 1989 film of the same name. (Photo by Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK)

A new year of television has arrived, and there are several great shows to check out now. From an Irish comedy thriller from the creator of Derry Girls to a limited series about the whirlwind romance and tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast (Netflix)

All episodes now streaming

This British and Irish comedy thriller has been an unexpected treat in our household over the past week. From the creator of Derry Girls, this eight-episode series follows three lifelong friends who reunite after one of their estranged friends, Greta, dies. They turn up at her wake in a small Irish town, only to realize something is not right with Greta’s death. Saoirse (a murder show writer), Robyn (a housewife), and Dara (who spends most of her time looking after her mom) set out on a journey across Ireland, unraveling a troubling part of their past while searching for answers to the present.

Love Story
“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” charts the whirlwind courtship and marriage of the couple.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX on Hulu)

New episodes stream on Thursdays

This limited series from Ryan Murphy follows the whirlwind romance and tragic deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in the 1990s. PaperCity magazine Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong recently wrote about the first three episodes, specifically how they nail the set design, soundtrack, and fashion of the era. It stars Sarah Pidgeon as Bessette, Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr., and Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

best new tv shows
“The ‘Burbs” is a new comedy series based on the 1989 film of the same name. (Photo by Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK)

The Burbs (Peacock)

All episodes now streaming

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands
  • The Allen January 2026 The Woodlands

Based on the 1989 film of the same name, this new eight-episode comedy series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as new parents, Samira and Rob Fisher, as they move into Rob’s childhood home in a suburban town in search of a safe place to raise their baby. But old secrets unfold as Samira (Palmer) becomes obsessed with the abandoned Victorian home across the street and the rumors of a girl who was murdered there 20 years ago. Paula Pell, Julia Duffy, and Mark Proksch make up the group of neighbors that goes down the rabbit hole with Samira.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - What To Watch
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
5 Lochtyne Circle
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

5 Lochtyne Circle
Houston, TX

$3,050,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5 Lochtyne Circle
5820 Winsome Lane #B
Galleria
FOR SALE

5820 Winsome Lane #B
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
5820 Winsome Lane #B
8 Tokeneke Trail
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

8 Tokeneke Trail
Houston, TX

$5,800,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 825-9978 Email Realtor
8 Tokeneke Trail
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X