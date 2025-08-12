5 Best Oktoberfests in North Texas This Fall — Biers, German-Inspired Bites, and Live Music

Oktoberfest sets up the Bier Hall at Trinity Park this year. And it's one of the best things to do in Fort Worth.

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 18. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas throughout fall 2025.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 18 through 21, head to Addison Circle Park for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The four-day event features family-friendly entertainment like German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-alongs, yodels, and more. You’ll also find authentic German bites like sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, and giant pretzels, as well as a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier. There will also be interactive games, dachshund races, and children’s entertainment. Costumes are encouraged.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

This year, Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest takes place from September 25 through 27 at Trinity Park. The event features German food, music, dancing, games, and more. Music will be provided by Alex Meixner Band, Walburg Boys, and more. You can get your tickets here.

18th Annual Downtown McKinney Oktoberfest

Head to historic downtown McKinney from September 26 through 28 for the city’s 18th annual Oktoberfest. Meet at the square for free admission to the festivities, which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

Oktoberfest Dallas

On September 27, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and keg tapping and stein-holding contests. The music lineup includes SuperFreak and Red — A Taylor Swift Tribute.

Frisco Oktoberfest

On October 4, from 11 am to 9 pm, Frisco is celebrating its 6th annual Oktoberfest at The Star with bier, brats, a stein hoisting competition, games, dancing, live music, and more. There will also be a Weiner dog race, brat-eating contest, keg rolling race, and more. More info is available here.