Soy Cowboy is offering fans front-row seats during IndyCar with patio tickets, including breakfast and lunch buffets. (Courtesy)

James Jordan (1883, Landman, Special Ops: Lioness) will join over a dozen other actors and celebrities as part of April's Stars Ride for a Cause event at the Will Rogers Coliseum. (Courtesy)

The 13th annual American Rodeo Championship Weekend returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, May 22nd through the 23rd, as athletes compete for more than $3.6 million in prize money. (Courtesy)

Guests test their luck at the craps table inside the Choctaw Club, where casino games added extra flair to the golf weekend. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Reigning Rookie of the Year and WNBA All-Star starter Paige Bueckers returns as a crowd favorite as the Dallas Wings aim for a standout year. (Courtesy)

Culture / Sporting Life

The Best North Texas Sporting Events This Year — A Street Circuit IndyCar Race, NCHA Celebrity Cutting, and FIFA World Cup

Plus, Golf, Basketball, and More Must-Attend Competitions

BY //
From the 2026 FIFA World Cup to a first-ever IndyCar street race in central Arlington, North Texas is stepping onto the global stage with some of the year’s biggest sporting events. Rodeos and golf tournaments continue to anchor the region’s sports calendar, even as notable newcomers aim to make 2026 a standout year across Dallas-Fort Worth. These are the best North Texas sporting events this year.

IndyCar Speeds Through Arlington Mid-March

Central Arlington is set to host the inaugural Java House IndyCar Grand Prix from Friday, March 13, through Sunday. The street circuit places drivers and fans throughout the bustling entertainment district, home to AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, and the area’s top restaurants and live music venues.

Opening day will feature practice sessions as drivers get their first laps on the new street circuit, followed by a late afternoon performance by multi-platinum rock band All Time Low. Saturday is reserved for qualifying and the first round of the Toyota GR Cup Series doubleheader. History will be made on Sunday as the NTT IndyCar Series takes to the streets. After the checkered flag, the Good Ranchers Concert Series features Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain and DJ sensation Disco Lines.

Soy Cowboy is offering fans front-row seats throughout Sunday’s race with patio tickets including breakfast and lunch buffets. Premium tickets provide access to one of the restaurant’s Lotus Flower Booths, where a bottle of Telmont Champagne and a chef’s selection nigiri platter await parties of six. At nearby Loews Arlington Hotel, The | Bar is featuring The Grand Prix Lavender Drop Martini and signature bites while Live! by Loews – Arlington will have its own special cocktail menu with signature drinks like Running on Fumes (TX Whiskey, coffee liqueur, hazelnut, caramel cold foam).

James Jordan (1883, Landman, Special Ops: Lioness) will join over a dozen other actors and celebrities as part of April’s Stars Ride for a Cause event at the Will Rogers Coliseum. (Courtesy)

Stars Ride for a Cause

On Saturday, April 11, the National Cutting Horse Association is hosting the NCHA Celebrity Cutting at the newly renovated Will Rogers Coliseum. Proceeds from this year’s event benefit UT Southwestern Medical Center’s cancer programs, which serve Fort Worth and surrounding communities. Confirmed celebrity participants include Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Neal McDonough (Band of Brothers, Yellowstone, Tulsa King), James Jordan (1883, Landman, Special Ops: Lioness), and others.

The American Rodeo

The 13th annual American Rodeo Championship Weekend returns to Globe Life Field in Arlington, May 22nd through the 23rd, as athletes compete for more than $3.6 million in prize money. Top-ranked competitors Statson Wright, Rocker Steiner, Kassie Mowry, and others will compete against athletes who have worked their way through three regional finals. The weekend event that boasts “the best in Western sports” features tie-down roping, bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing, and other rodeo sports. Midland and Chris Young are scheduled to perform during the championship weekend.

The Allen

Charles Schwab Challenge

The Charles Schwab Challenge makes its return to Colonial Country Club May 28 through May 31, bringing another week of world-class PGA Tour competition to Fort Worth. Defending champion Ben Griffin will be back to protect his title. This year will see the return of the Choctaw Club, located above the 18th hole and offering all-inclusive liquor, beer, wine, and lunch options. Last year, we experienced the Choctaw Club, which featured an air-conditioned first floor, two overhead decks, and a full casino.

WNBA

The Dallas Wings tip off their 2026 WNBA season on May 9, followed by their first home game at College Park Center in Arlington on May 12 against the Atlanta Dream. The 44-game schedule runs through September. The Wings are scheduled to play three games at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas — July 12 against the Chicago Sky, August 7 against the Golden State Valkyries, and August 20 against the Indiana Fever.

The year also marks the first under new head coach Jose Fernandez. Reigning Rookie of the Year and WNBA All-Star starter Paige Bueckers returns as a crowd favorite as the Dallas Wings aim for a standout year. Last summer, the Dallas Wings drew a sellout crowd of 20,409, setting a franchise record and marking the largest attendance for a WNBA game in Texas history.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker addressed the large crowd as teams were assigned to groups for the FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Brooks Burris/Visit Fort Worth)

2026 FIFA World Cup

In December, we covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Party at Billy Bob’s Texas. Thousands packed the honky tonk to see which North American cities would host qualifying World Cup teams. Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will be temporarily renamed Dallas Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with nine matches scheduled to take place in North Texas, including a high-profile semifinal. Millions of international visitors are expected to pass through North Texas for the World Cup as Dallas Stadium hosts games from June 14 through July 14.

2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for sports in North Texas.

