The Best Places to Play Mahjong in Fort Worth

The Mahj Clubhouse founders Amanda Wolsey (left) and Bethany Factor head one of the city's premier destinations for Mahjong. (Photograph by AMR Authority)

The Billet Room provides a resplendently beautiful setting for Mahjong lessons and open play every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. (Photograph by Bowie House)

Vickie Charm Mahjong Social Parlor will offer an intimate space with four to five tables, lounge seating, and a show retail showroom. (Photograph by Veronica Gary)

If you're looking beyond dedicated clubs, Bam Good Time is one of the best resources for discovering American Mahjong events across Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Mahjong’s local rise in popularity shows no sign of slowing. The tile-based game has anchored the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s annual Mahj for Meals fundraiser for a decade, while new dedicated spaces promise immersive experiences centered on the beloved Chinese game. With two mahjong spaces opening in the coming months, we bring you this timely roundup of the best places to line up your tiles in Fort Worth.

Vickie Charm Mahjong Social Parlor

Several months ago, Veronica Gary began converting the first floor of her Fairmount home into a dedicated mahjong space. She tells PaperCity that Vickie Charm Mahjong Social Parlor will offer an intimate, private space with four to five tables, lounge seating, and a small retail showroom space where members can explore, touch, and experience tiles, mats, and thoughtfully curated accessories in person.

“The game hits all the things for me: mental stimulation, beautiful tiles, the feel and sound of the tiles,” she says. “It’s such a sensory game. We plan to open in September to members.”

With the new space, Gary aims to offer the amenities of pricier game rooms at a lower price point. Members can sign up online at Bam Good Time, and inquiries about the forthcoming space can be sent to VickieCharmFWTX@gmail.com.

Mahjong Mondays at Canyon Ranch Wellness Club

850 Van Cliburn Way

After a day at the spa, why not linger a little longer at Canyon Ranch Wellness Club? The luxury wellness destination hosts Mahjong Mondays each week from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, offering open play in a relaxed setting. Canyon Ranch is home to many of the city’s top aestheticians, including Anya Grevtseva, who spoke with us in January about what makes HydraFacials such a buzzy skincare treatment. So treat yourself to a massage or wellness treatment — and don’t forget to bring your mahjong bag. The events are free for members, while nonmembers can join for $35.

Mahjong at Bowie House’s Billet Room

3700 Camp Bowie Boulevard

With rich peacock-blue walls and artwork from Bowie House’s collection, the Billet Room provides a resplendently beautiful setting for Mahjong lessons and open play every Monday from 7 pm to 9 pm. The luxury hotel recently earned a top ranking in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, thanks in part to its exceptional restaurants, lively bars, thoughtfully curated events, and enviable suites.

The Bamboo Room

6115 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Suite 144

The Bamboo Room promises a refined take on American Mahjong, complete with lavish tables and premium tile sets, unhurried instructors, and welcoming open-play sessions. The Camp Bowie lounge will also host private games, tournaments, and curated events, while a boutique retail shop will stock beautifully designed tile sets and accessories for players looking to elevate their next game night.

The Mahj Clubhouse

5220 Pershing Avenue

The Mahj Clubhouse has become Fort Worth’s premier brick-and-mortar destination for American Mahjong. Founded by Amanda Wolsey — who has taught more than 5,000 students and is affectionately known as the “Queen Bee of Mahjong” — and business partner Bethany Factor, the clubhouse offers lessons, open play, leagues, tournaments, private events, and a welcoming community for players of every skill level.

Beyond the clubhouse, the pair also hosts Mahjong meetups at venues such as Sidesaddle Saloon and recently co-founded AMR Authority, a mobile app that allows players to verify scores, track rankings, and discover clubs and tournaments nationwide.

Salute Wine Bar

212 Carroll Street, Suite 130

Salute Wine Bar is a cozy Foundry District wine destination built around 42 self-pour wines from around the world, an intimate six-seat bar, a relaxed patio, and a menu of flatbreads, charcuterie, meatballs, salads, and desserts. The neighborhood gathering spot regularly hosts tastings, book clubs, art workshops, and other community events, and occasionally adds American Mahjong nights featuring lessons and open play.

More Ways to Find Mahjong Games Around Fort Worth

If you’re looking beyond dedicated clubs, Bam Good Time is one of the best resources for discovering American Mahjong events across Fort Worth, with listings for local instructors, leagues, open play, and beginner-friendly classes. Community organizations also continue to expand opportunities to play. First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth hosts recurring Mahjong lessons and open play, while Fort Worth Parks & Recreation offers American Mahjong classes through the Southwest Community Center.

The Fort Worth Public Library has also embraced the game’s growing popularity, with the Southwest Regional Library hosting free Mahjong sessions throughout the fall and the library system now allowing patrons to check out Mahjong kits complete with tiles and instructional guides so they can learn and play at home.