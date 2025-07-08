Storied Houston Hotel Wins Best Resort In Texas Honors From Travel + Leisure — The Houstonian Gets Its Due

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is noted for its three swimming pools — a lap pool, family pool, and adults-only pool.

The Pickeball complex is just one of the award-winning amenities at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

The living room of a suite at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Soaking pools at the Trellis Spa at The Houstonian

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Great Room lobby sets the ambience that earned the property top honors from Travel + Leisure magazine.

The Trellis Spa at the award-winning Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa helped it capture No. 1 resort in Texas honors from Travel + Leisure.

We applaud the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine who have acknowledged what savvy Bayou City residents have held true for years. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is the best resort hotel in the Lone Star State. In the magazine’s 2025 World’s Best Awards reader survey, The Houstonian earned top Texas honors.

“Our No. 1 resort in Texas epitomizes the urban oasis trend that swept the category this year,” the winning announcement notes. “Back on top following its 2023 win, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is both a serene sanctuary and a state-of-the-art sports complex right next to Memorial Park, the biggest green space in the city.”

Travel + Leisure’s well-read annual rankings review brings an international ballot of hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. The relevant categories here are resort hotels, city hotels, inns and safari lodges. Each is evaluated on criteria such as rooms and facilities, location, service, dining and value.

The Travel + Leisure accolades join The Houstonian’s Forbes Travel Guide’s coveted Four Star designation. The luxe hotel also holds the honorable distinction of being a Platinum Club of America, a ranking that places The Houstonian in the top 5 percent of private clubs in the world, only one of 20 athletic clubs in the United States to earn this recognition.

“Our entire team is honored and humbled to receive such an award,” Houstonian Hotel general manager Steve Fronterhouse says of the Travel + Leisure honor. “To be named the best resort in Texas by the discerning readers of Travel + Leisure is not just a reflection of our 27 acres and amenities.

“It’s recognition of the Southern hospitality and warmth our staff delivers every day. We are grateful to all of our guests who continue to make The Houstonian their home away from home.”

Devotees of The Houstonian and its award-winning Trellis Spa would almost certainly agree that surpassing the excellence of the 27-acre sanctuary in the heart of Houston would be a near insurmountable challenge. With the recent completion of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation, the property stands at the peak of Texas luxury.

Texas resort hotels also recognized by discerning Travel + Leisure readers in descending ranking order are the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in Frisco, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, and the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine.