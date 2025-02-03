The Best Things To Do In Houston This February — Taylor Swift Mania, Celebrity Softball, Gabriel Iglesias and More

Come to the Lunar New Year celebration at Market Square Park in Houston on Saturday, February 1.

Come see Mean Girls the musical at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center from Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9.

Come to the Diaspora Food Market, on February 22, at Karbach Brewing Co.

February in Houston is packed with exciting events that just might spice up your month. From cultural celebrations to live music and comedy, there’s something for almost everyone. Whether indulging in delicious food, cheering on celebrities playing softball, or enjoying a night of laughter, Houston’s events scene is bringing the heat this love month.

These are the Best Things to Do In Houston This February:

Diaspora Food Market in Houston

Indulge in a day of delicious African-inspired food at the Diaspora Food Market on February 22 at Karbach Brewing Co. This outdoor celebration will highlight the rich culinary traditions of the African continent and beyond, with a curated selection of food vendors offering authentic dishes, plus live music and entertainment. Savor everything from savory bites to refreshing beverages, all while supporting local vendors.

Interested in joining the fun? Vendor applications are now open. Admission is free, but be sure to register early. Space is limited.

Mean Girls The Musical

If you missed the chance to see it in January, don’t worry — Mean Girls The Musical is still here and running through next Sunday, February 9. Straight from Broadway, this laugh-out-loud musical brings all the laughs, one-liners and iconic moments from the beloved 2004 film to the stage.

It features a fresh, catchy score and the same sharp wit that made the movie a cultural phenomenon. Mean Girls is being put on at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center with tickets starting at $40. Get more info and tickets here.

Taylor Swift Tribute Rooftop Concert

Reputation – A Taylor Swift Tribute is hitting the rooftop pavilion at POST Houston downtown this Friday, February 7. This high-energy tribute band will bring two hours of Taylor Swift hits, with amazing Houston skyline views as the backdrop. Seating is first come, first serve, so it’s a good idea to get there early.

Concert goers can grab food and drinks from The POST’s food hall and bars while enjoying the show. The concert will go on rain or shine in the covered pavilion, so it’s all but guaranteed to be a good night no matter the weather. This is practically a must-see for Swifties. For more information and tickets, go here.

ReelAbilities Film & Arts Festival

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival is back and ready to celebrate the amazing lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities. It all kicks off on Sunday, February 16 with the ReelFilm 2025 Opening Night, featuring the powerful film EZRA. There will be remarks from the festival chairs followed by the screening, setting the stage for an inspiring week of films, art and performances.

This free, city-wide event is more than just movies and art. It’s about promoting inclusion and making Houston a more welcoming place for everyone. This free event is taking place at the reborn River Oaks Theatre, but don’t forget to register.

Role Model Concert

Bedroom pop star Role Model is heading to Houston on Friday, February 28, to bring his highly anticipated sophomore album dubbed Kansas Anymore to life. After opening for Gracie Abrams last year, Role Model is now headlining his own No Place Like Tour, performing more than 50 shows across the country.

With relatable lyrics and a laid-back indie-pop sound, Role Model has quickly become a favorite for fans of music that feels personal and authentic. He’ll be joined by opener Debbii Dawson, known for her unique blend of pop, folk and country music. Since releasing her debut EP in 2023, she’s been touring with Suki Waterhouse and performing at music festivals around the globe. Tickets start at $73.

Comedy Show by Gabriel Iglesias

Expect a night of laughter at the Toyota Center when Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to Houston on Friday, February 14 (yes, Valentine’s Day). One of the world’s most successful and beloved standup comedians, Iglesias has earned his place among comedy icons such as Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Bill Burr. Iglesias even graced the cover of Variety’s comedy issue.

He is known for his hilarious ways of storytelling, spot-on parodies and quirky characters. His animated and relatable comedy style has made him a fan favorite for many.

Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Celebrity softball meets a meaningful cause as Travis Scott’s the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic returns to Daikin Park on Thursday, February 13. Scott and his celebrity friends will wage battle in an action-packed home run derby and softball game. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (the softball game’s reigning MVP), Barry Bonds, Metro Boomin, Reggie Jackson, Manny Ramirez, Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, Swae Lee, Scarface, Amber Rose, Sydney Thomas, CC Sabathia, Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, Houston Texans Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Terrell Owens, Michael Vick, Jalen Ramsey and Josie Canseco are among the big names who’ve signed on.

Proceeds will benefit the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, Cactus Jack Foundation and Project H.E.A.L., which helps HBCU students facing financial challenges graduate on time. The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund alone has awarded $1,000,000 in scholarships to assist students at historically Black colleges and universities with tuition. For more information and tickets, go here.

Golf at Daikin Park

The Houston Astros’ beloved ballpark (recently renamed Daikin Park) will be transformed into a golf course unlike any other from Thursday, February 20th through Saturday, February 22nd. Upper Deck’s turned Major League Baseball stadiums across the country into inventive golf courses (shoot a towering drive from the upper deck) and Houston is getting in on the fun.

Tee times range from $89 to $109 per person.