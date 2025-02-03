fbpx
Taylor Swift
LSMF-2023-8-of-195-scaled
257658137_10159988036158641_3003467938840122297_n
Mean-Girls-3-scaled
A Taylor Swift Tribute will take over POST Houston downtown.
lunar-new-year-mfah
657cb74010d027dffac8a46c_JFS_RA.Chairs
The Houston Astros were eliminated in the 2024 Playoffs by former Astros manager A. J. Hinch and his Detroit Tigers who won swept the Astros in the American League Wild Card Round at Minute Maid Park
01
08

Come see A Taylor Swift Tribute at POST Houston downtown.

02
08

Come to the Diaspora Food Market, on February 22, at Karbach Brewing Co.

03
08

See Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias stand-up comedy show on February 14.

04
08

Come see Mean Girls the musical at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center from Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9.

05
08

A Taylor Swift Tribute will take over POST Houston downtown.

06
08

Come to the Lunar New Year celebration at Market Square Park in Houston on Saturday, February 1.

07
08

Festival chairs Jamie Wolf, Allison & Jeffrey Feinstein, Rori Feldman, Sandi Hellman Wolf. Come see The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival on Sunday, February 16.

08
08

Daikin Park will be transformed into a golf course. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Taylor Swift
LSMF-2023-8-of-195-scaled
257658137_10159988036158641_3003467938840122297_n
Mean-Girls-3-scaled
A Taylor Swift Tribute will take over POST Houston downtown.
lunar-new-year-mfah
657cb74010d027dffac8a46c_JFS_RA.Chairs
The Houston Astros were eliminated in the 2024 Playoffs by former Astros manager A. J. Hinch and his Detroit Tigers who won swept the Astros in the American League Wild Card Round at Minute Maid Park
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do In Houston This February — Taylor Swift Mania, Celebrity Softball, Gabriel Iglesias and More

Diving Into the PaperCity Events Calendar

BY Camryn Bacon // 02.02.25
Come see A Taylor Swift Tribute at POST Houston downtown.
Come to the Diaspora Food Market, on February 22, at Karbach Brewing Co.
See Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias stand-up comedy show on February 14.
Come see Mean Girls the musical at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center from Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9.
A Taylor Swift Tribute will take over POST Houston downtown.
Come to the Lunar New Year celebration at Market Square Park in Houston on Saturday, February 1.
Festival chairs Jamie Wolf, Allison & Jeffrey Feinstein, Rori Feldman, Sandi Hellman Wolf. Come see The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival on Sunday, February 16.
Daikin Park will be transformed into a golf course. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
8

Come see A Taylor Swift Tribute at POST Houston downtown.

2
8

Come to the Diaspora Food Market, on February 22, at Karbach Brewing Co.

3
8

See Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias stand-up comedy show on February 14.

4
8

Come see Mean Girls the musical at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center from Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9.

5
8

A Taylor Swift Tribute will take over POST Houston downtown.

6
8

Come to the Lunar New Year celebration at Market Square Park in Houston on Saturday, February 1.

7
8

Festival chairs Jamie Wolf, Allison & Jeffrey Feinstein, Rori Feldman, Sandi Hellman Wolf. Come see The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival on Sunday, February 16.

8
8

Daikin Park will be transformed into a golf course. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

February in Houston is packed with exciting events that just might spice up your month. From cultural celebrations to live music and comedy, there’s something for almost everyone. Whether indulging in delicious food, cheering on celebrities playing softball, or enjoying a night of laughter, Houston’s events scene is bringing the heat this love month.

Every Houston month is packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity’s extensive events calendar offers a truly curated look at all the best things to do in the area.

These are the Best Things to Do In Houston This February:

Diaspora Food Market in Houston

Indulge in a day of delicious African-inspired food at the Diaspora Food Market on February 22 at Karbach Brewing Co. This outdoor celebration will highlight the rich culinary traditions of the African continent and beyond, with a curated selection of food vendors offering authentic dishes, plus live music and entertainment. Savor everything from savory bites to refreshing beverages, all while supporting local vendors.

Interested in joining the fun? Vendor applications are now open. Admission is free, but be sure to register early. Space is limited.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
Come to the Diaspora Food Market, on February 22, at Karbach Brewing Co.

Mean Girls The Musical

If you missed the chance to see it in January, don’t worry — Mean Girls The Musical is still here and running through next Sunday, February 9. Straight from Broadway, this laugh-out-loud musical brings all the laughs, one-liners and iconic moments from the beloved 2004 film to the stage.

It features a fresh, catchy score and the same sharp wit that made the movie a cultural phenomenon. Mean Girls is being put on at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center with tickets starting at $40. Get more info and tickets here

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Come see Mean Girls the musical at Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center from Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9.

Taylor Swift Tribute Rooftop Concert

Reputation – A Taylor Swift Tribute is hitting the rooftop pavilion at POST Houston downtown this Friday, February 7. This high-energy tribute band will bring two hours of Taylor Swift hits, with amazing Houston skyline views as the backdrop. Seating is first come, first serve, so it’s a good idea to get there early.

Concert goers can grab food and drinks from The POST’s food hall and bars while enjoying the show. The concert will go on rain or shine in the covered pavilion, so it’s all but guaranteed to be a good night no matter the weather. This is practically a must-see for Swifties. For more information and tickets, go here. 

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Taylor Swift
Come see A Taylor Swift Tribute at POST Houston downtown on Friday, February 7.

ReelAbilities Film & Arts Festival

The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival is back and ready to celebrate the amazing lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities. It all kicks off on Sunday, February 16 with the ReelFilm 2025 Opening Night, featuring the powerful film EZRA. There will be remarks from the festival chairs followed by the screening, setting the stage for an inspiring week of films, art and performances.

This free, city-wide event is more than just movies and art. It’s about promoting inclusion and making Houston a more welcoming place for everyone. This free event is taking place at the reborn River Oaks Theatre, but don’t forget to register.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

657cb74010d027dffac8a46c_JFS_RA.Chairs
Festival chairs Jamie Wolf, Allison & Jeffrey Feinstein, Rori Feldman, Sandi Helfman Wolf. Come see The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival on Sunday, February 16.

Role Model Concert

Bedroom pop star Role Model is heading to Houston on Friday, February 28, to bring his highly anticipated sophomore album dubbed Kansas Anymore to life. After opening for Gracie Abrams last year, Role Model is now headlining his own No Place Like Tour, performing more than 50 shows across the country.

With relatable lyrics and a laid-back indie-pop sound, Role Model has quickly become a favorite for fans of music that feels personal and authentic. He’ll be joined by opener Debbii Dawson, known for her unique blend of pop, folk and country music. Since releasing her debut EP in 2023, she’s been touring with Suki Waterhouse and performing at music festivals around the globe. Tickets start at $73.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Comedy Show by Gabriel Iglesias

Expect a night of laughter at the Toyota Center when Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to Houston on Friday, February 14 (yes, Valentine’s Day). One of the world’s most successful and beloved standup comedians, Iglesias has earned his place among comedy icons such as Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Bill Burr. Iglesias even graced the cover of Variety’s comedy issue.

He is known for his hilarious ways of storytelling, spot-on parodies and quirky characters. His animated and relatable comedy style has made him a fan favorite for many.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

See Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ stand-up comedy show on February 14.

Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Celebrity softball meets a meaningful cause as Travis Scott’s the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic returns to Daikin Park on Thursday, February 13. Scott and his celebrity friends will wage battle in an action-packed home run derby and softball game. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (the softball game’s reigning MVP), Barry Bonds, Metro Boomin, Reggie Jackson, Manny Ramirez, Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, Swae Lee, Scarface, Amber Rose, Sydney Thomas, CC Sabathia, Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, Houston Texans Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, CeeDee Lamb, Terrell Owens, Michael Vick, Jalen Ramsey and Josie Canseco are among the big names who’ve signed on.

Travis Scott headlines his own Astroworld Festival. (Photo @astroworldfest)
Travis Scott always does something theatrical.

Proceeds will benefit the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, Cactus Jack Foundation and Project H.E.A.L., which helps HBCU students facing financial challenges graduate on time. The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund alone has awarded $1,000,000 in scholarships to assist students at historically Black colleges and universities with tuition. For more information and tickets, go here.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Golf at Daikin Park

The Houston Astros’ beloved ballpark (recently renamed Daikin Park) will be transformed into a golf course unlike any other from Thursday, February 20th through Saturday, February 22nd. Upper Deck’s turned Major League Baseball stadiums across the country into inventive golf courses (shoot a towering drive from the upper deck) and Houston is getting in on the fun.

The Houston Astros were eliminated in the 2024 Playoffs by former Astros manager A. J. Hinch and his Detroit Tigers who won swept the Astros in the American League Wild Card Round at Minute Maid Park
Daikin Park will be transformed into a golf course. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Tee times range from $89 to $109 per person.

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X