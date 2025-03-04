The 10 Best Things To Do in Fort Worth This Spring — From Butterflies in the Garden to the Charles Schwab Challenge

As we leave winter’s chill behind and head into springtime, Fort Worthians celebrate by heading outside and embracing warmer days, spring blossoms, and plenty of time outside. There are loads of spring events that happen annually in Cowtown, including delicious food festivals, outdoor celebrations, and arts-centric festivities. Here are the 10 best things to do in Fort Worth this spring.

Butterflies in the Garden

Through April 30

The largest exhibit of live, exotic butterflies in North Central Texas, Butterflies in the Garden allows visitors to see an array of butterflies from all over the world, including Central, North, and South America, plus Asia and Africa. See the Blue Morpho butterfly, known for its beauty and as one of the most popular butterflies on display. The event takes place in the Rainforest Conservatory in the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

FoodieLand

March 7 through 9

Taking place in major cities across Texas, FoodieLand comes to Fort Worth with more than 225 vendors selling an array of global eats. Find Mexican street tacos, African beignets, lobster mac and cheese, cheese wheel pasta, American favorites, Korean corndogs, Hawaiian shave ice, Asian barbecue, fish and chips, fresh oysters, and loads of dessert choices. There are also games and entertainment.

Bassmaster Classic

March 21 through 23

Avid anglers flock to the Bassmaster Classic each year to not only browse through more than 200 exhibitors at the Convention Center showcasing fishing tackle and outdoor accessories but also to mingle with fishing legends such as Bill Dance. While visitors are browsing through fishing gear, anglers are out at nearby Lake Ray Roberts, trying to catch the prize bass and competing for a $1 million purse. Each day of the Bassmaster Classic, see free weigh-ins at Dickies Arena, and see who will be crowned the Classic champion on Sunday, March 23.

Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival

April 3 through 6

Fort Worth foodies flex their culinary muscles at the annual Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, where different themed events each day focus on Fort Worth chefs, brewers, oenophiles, and food fiends. The Tacos and Tequila event on Thursday showcases regional chefs with a passion for both tacos and tequila, and Friday night is the Main Event, with hundreds of stations to sample small bites, wine, beer, and cocktails. Saturday morning is Rise and Dine, a brunch-themed celebration, and Saturday evening is Burgers, Brews, and Blues, featuring the best burgers and craft beer, all set to blues music. On Sunday afternoon, the final event, Ring of Fire, focuses on fire and foods that are either smoked or cooked over an open flame.

Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival

April 10 through 13

In its 38th year, the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival takes over Main Street in downtown Fort Worth with over 200 juried artists and more than 300 live performances over four days. Shop for oil paintings, kinetic sculptures, jewelry, handbags, glasswork, knives, ceramic pieces, and more. An array of entertainers include cover bands and even a unicyclist, and food vendors sell a variety of goods such as empanadas, gumbo, burgers, and frozen margaritas.

Remington and Russell in Black and White

Through April 21st

Frederic Remington and Charles Russell are the two famous painters who began capturing the American West for large audiences in the 19th century. Their paintings and sculptures capture scenes of cowboys riding horseback through Western terrain, battles between Native Americans and frontiersmen, bison hunts, and more. This exhibit at the Sid Richardson Museum showcases original black-and-white illustrations alongside printed examples found in books and magazines and gives viewers the chance to dig deeper into the lore of the American West created by these two artists.

Japanese Spring Festival

April 26 through 27

In the Japanese Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, immerse in Japanese traditions with the Japanese Spring Festival. See tea ceremonies and martial arts performances and shop for handcrafted goods and Japanese artwork. The Cherry Blossom Children’s Choir, a group of students from the Japanese School of Dallas, does performances in both Japanese and English. And, of course, there’s Japanese food prepared by the Fort Worth Japanese Society, plus Asian-themed food trucks.

Mayfest

May 1 through 4

Set on 33 acres in Trinity Park along the Trinity River, Mayfest brings four days of live music, festival fare, performing arts, carnival rides, more than 100 art and gift vendors, children’s activities, and pet adoptions. The festival benefits community programming and infrastructure support and, to date, has invested more than $7.5 million to improve parks and trails along the Trinity River.

Beastro

May 16

In its 17th year, Beastro at the Fort Worth Zoo is an after-hours food and music event that supports the Zoo’s local and international wildlife conservation and education efforts. Stroll through the Zoo after it closes and sample appetizers, mains, and desserts from the best restaurants in the area. There is live music and open bars throughout the Zoo, and several animal habitats remain open until sunset.

Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

May 19 through 25

Every May since 1946, the world’s top golfers have headed to Fort Worth to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, formerly known as the Colonial National Invitational. It is the longest-running tournament on the PGA Tour, and golf enthusiasts turn out every year to catch a glimpse of professional golfers live in action.