The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Fall — Carrie Underwood, P!nk, State Fair of Texas, and More

Autumn at the Arboretum is a fun place to pick up your pumpkins in the fall. (Courtesy of Dallas Arboretum)

This fall is absolutely overflowing with big events. Of course, there is the annual State Fair of Texas and Autumn at the Arboretum, but the season also brings many food festivals, Oktoberfests, fundraisers, art fairs, and more. So you don’t miss a thing, we’ve compiled a list of The Best Things to do in Dallas this Fall.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Fall is officially here and the Dallas Arboretum is ready for the festivities. From September 21 through November 3, check out the 18th annual Autumn at the Arboretum featuring 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash. This year’s theme is “Texas Town,” taking guests on a journey through Texas pioneer life.

State Fair of Texas

An essential Dallas fall activity, the State Fair of Texas officially opens on September 27. Through October 20, you can purchase tickets to eat all of the fried food, ride the Ferris Wheel, play games, attend cooking demonstrations, the annual car show, concerts (including Bowling for Soup, Joshua Ray Walker, Grace Potter, etc.), and more.

Cattle Baron’s Ball With Carrie Underwood

Each year, The Cattle Baron’s Ball raises money for the American Cancer Society with a big party at Southfork Ranch. Country music icon Carrie Underwood will take the stage on September 28. Get tickets here.

Oktoberfest Dallas

On October 5, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and keg tapping and stein-holding contests. The music lineup includes Cody Morrow, Red — A Taylor Swift Tribute, and The Lab.

The Second City’s 65th Anniversary Show

Famed Chicago comedy troupe The Second City is coming to Dallas’ Longhorn Ballroom on Friday, October 18. In celebration of their 65th anniversary, they will showcase some of the audience’s favorite songs, sketches, and characters written by some of the most well-known alumni (Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert, etc.). Purchase tickets here.

6th Annual Vignette Art Fair

From October 18 through 19, head to Dallas Market Hall for the 2024 Texas Vignette Art Fair. Curated by Dr. Vivian Li, the event features 86 works by 37 women artists from cities across the state. One hundred percent of the artwork value from sale proceeds goes directly to the artists. Local artists include Victoria Brill, Christian Cruz, Sam Lao, and more.

Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival

The 5th annual Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival will take place at Dallas City Hall Plaza on October 26. The free event includes live music, arts and crafts, food, and more.

14th Annual Chefs For Farmers Festival

Head to historic Old City Park from November 1 through 3 for one of Dallas’ biggest foodie events of the season. The Main Event takes place on November 3, featuring local chefs/restaurants, wineries, and more, but guests can also purchase tickets for special events (exclusive dinners, etc.) leading up to the big day. This year, CFF Dallas’s charity beneficiary is the Seed Project Foundation (SPF). Find tickets here.

P!nk

Pop star Alecia Beth Hart Moore (aka P!nk) will take over Arlington’s Globe Life Field on November 6. On her Summer Carnival tour, the American singer-songwriter is known for her hits like “So What” and “Raise Your Glass.” Sheryl Crow and KidCutUp will open the show. Find tickets here.

2024 Dallas Brew Festival

Also taking place at Old City Park this fall, the Dallas Brew Festival begins at noon on Saturday, November 9. The event will feature over 50 breweries and 150 beers, food trucks, ’80s and ’90s cover bands, lawn games, and more. General admission starts at $50 and includes beer samples. VIP Admission and Early Admission are also available for a higher cost.