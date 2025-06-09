8 Best Things To Do in Dallas This June — Pride Parties, The Lion King, Film Festivals, and LIV Golf

Summer is finally here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the new season in the city (including many ways to cool off indoors). These are the 8 best things to do in Dallas this June, from musicals to film festivals to the annual Pride Parade.

Also, check out our Father’s Day dining guide, as the holiday is coming up quickly on Sunday, June 15.

The Lion King

Through July 3

This June, Broadway Dallas presents The Lion King at Music Hall at Fair Park. The Tony Award-winning musical brings the classic 1994 Disney film to the stage in a two and a half hour performance. The show features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music from Elton John and Tim Rice. Performances take place every day except Mondays through July 3. Purchase tickets here.

Dallas Pride 2025

June 14 & 15

In celebration of Pride Month, Dallas Pride 2025 will take place on Saturday ($10 for general admission) through Sunday (free to attend) at the Automobile & Big Tex Plaza at Fair Park. This year’s theme is “Pride is My Right” and features a music festival on Saturday and the Pride Parade on Sunday. The fest will include musical and dance performances, more than 200 vendors, and local animal rescue groups for adoptions.

Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk & Festival

June 14

Starting at 8:30 am on Saturday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center presents the 4K Freedom Walk ($20 per walker) along with a free family festival, vendors, food, and live entertainment.

Dallas Arts District Pride Block Party

June 20

From 6 pm to 11 pm on Friday, the Dallas Museum of Art invites community members to join their 8th annual Pride celebration in the Dallas Arts District (along with the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Crow Museum of Asian Art). For this year’s block party, the DMA is celebrating “the colorful and fabulous Texas cowboy culture” through partnerships with the Round-Up Saloon and the Texas Gay Rodeo Association. Here is the full schedule of events.

Juneteenth Unity Weekend

June 19 through 21

Dallas Southern Pride presents Juneteenth Unity Weekend from Thursday through Sunday at various locations throughout the city. The celebration kicks off with a community summit, followed by mixers and welcome parties before the main event — a pool party at The Village Beach Club on Saturday evening. Sunday will close things out with a party at XOXO Dining Room.

Oak Cliff Film Festival

June 26 through 29

The 14th annual Oak Cliff Film Festival returns to Texas Theatre this June for four days of film screenings and parties. From world premieres to special presentations, there are 26 feature-length films, with 19 movies having their Texas premiere and two films having their world premiere. The lineup also includes over 60 short films, opening and closing night parties, live music events, and more.

The Addams Family Musical

June 26 through 28

With Part 1 of the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday premiering this August, why not make it an Addams Family summer with Broadway at the Center’s musical inspired by the iconic 1991 comedy/horror film? Taking place at Winspear Opera House for one weekend only, don’t miss the hilarious and kooky musical performance following Wednesday Addams after she has grown up and fallen in love with a normal man from a respectable family. Everything changes when the whole family hosts a dinner with the new boyfriend and his parents.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025

June 27 through 29

American pro golfer and SMU grad Bryson DeChambeau returns to Dallas this June, seeking his first-ever win on his home turf at LIV Golf Dallas — a new pro men’s golf tour created in 2022. Taking place at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, this year’s tournament again features 54 holes and 13 teams of four players competing both individually and as a team. Other players on the roster include Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and more. Whiskey Myers will also perform at the event on Saturday, June 28.